No. 16 Georgia Tech at Boston College gets afternoon kickoff

Georgia Tech running back Jamal Haynes (11) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, October 21, 2023, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

The Yellow Jackets are scheduled to play at Boston College at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 15. The game will be televised live by the ACC Network, the league announced.

A game time and TV designation were announced Monday for No. 16 Georgia Tech’s next game.

Tech (8-1, 5-1 ACC) is off this weekend before resuming play at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. The Jackets lost 48-36 on Saturday at North Carolina State, their first defeat of the season.

Boston College (1-8, 0-5 ACC) has lost eight in a row after beating Fordham on Aug. 30. The Eagles host SMU (6-3, 4-1 ACC) at noon Saturday.

Tech will be making its fifth trip to Boston College and first since 2020, when it lost 48-27 in a stadium that was empty because of COVID-19 restrictions. The Jackets have won their three previous meetings there — in 1991, 1997 and 2008 — and own a 7-5 record against the Eagles.

Boston College is coached by Bill O’Brien, a former Tech assistant from 1995-2002 who coached Tech coach Brent Key when he was an offensive lineman for the Jackets from 1997-2000.