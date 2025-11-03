Georgia Tech Logo
No. 16 Georgia Tech at Boston College gets afternoon kickoff

Yellow Jackets scheduled to play Nov. 15 on ACC Network.
Georgia Tech running back Jamal Haynes (11) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, October 21, 2023, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
By
13 minutes ago

A game time and TV designation were announced Monday for No. 16 Georgia Tech’s next game.

The Yellow Jackets are scheduled to play at Boston College at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 15. The game will be televised live by the ACC Network, the league announced.

‘Response is everything’: Georgia Tech on bye looking to rebound from first loss

Tech (8-1, 5-1 ACC) is off this weekend before resuming play at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. The Jackets lost 48-36 on Saturday at North Carolina State, their first defeat of the season.

Boston College (1-8, 0-5 ACC) has lost eight in a row after beating Fordham on Aug. 30. The Eagles host SMU (6-3, 4-1 ACC) at noon Saturday.

Tech will be making its fifth trip to Boston College and first since 2020, when it lost 48-27 in a stadium that was empty because of COVID-19 restrictions. The Jackets have won their three previous meetings there — in 1991, 1997 and 2008 — and own a 7-5 record against the Eagles.

Boston College is coached by Bill O’Brien, a former Tech assistant from 1995-2002 who coached Tech coach Brent Key when he was an offensive lineman for the Jackets from 1997-2000.

