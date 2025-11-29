Georgia Tech Needing to play close to perfection, Georgia Tech makes too many mistakes Yellow Jackets lose eighth in a row to Bulldogs. Georgia defensive back Ellis Robinson IV intercepts a pass intended for Georgia Tech wide receiver Dean Patterson during the second half in their NCAA game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, in Atlanta, Ga. Georgia won 16-9. (Jason Getz/AJC)

One of Brent Key’s mantras is about chasing perfection in an imperfect game. If ever his Georgia Tech team needed to play near perfection, it was Friday against No. 4-ranked Georgia. And the Yellow Jackets didn’t sniff perfection, making too many costly mistakes in a 16-9 loss at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, extending their misery to eight consecutive losses (13 consecutive in Atlanta) to their bitter rival.

“They always do,” Key said of the mistakes adding up. “Depending on the competition you’re playing, better competition, the bigger they become. Especially offensively when they (the mistakes) prevent moving the ball where you’ve moved the ball and it sets you back. Every yard matters, and yeah, they cost us.” Tech led for six minutes and 38 seconds Friday, and that lead actually marked the fourth consecutive season in which the Jackets (9-3) have scored first against the Bulldogs. It turned out to be little consolation as the afternoon waned and hopes of a win against UGA for the first time since 2016 died slowly. Georgia led 10-3, then 13-3, then 16-6. The Jackets were within a touchdown with 3½ minutes to play but never had a realistic shot at tying the game after that. Tech had five penalties for 57 yards, each one seemingly more excruciating than the previous. Its offense was held to 250 total yards and without a touchdown for the first time since Oct. 26, 2024, at Virginia Tech. A streak of 15 consecutive games scoring at least 24 points came to an end.

“Same story we’ve had as far as having field goals over touchdowns,” Key said. “We were moving the ball several times, and weren’t able to get it in the end zone. You can’t play good football teams and have that happen.”

Tech quarterback Haynes King was held without a passing or rushing touchdown for the first time since the 2024 season opener against Florida State. The senior also threw an interception on Tech’s first possession of the second half. King’s final throw of the evening was a desperation heave from the UGA 44 that was knocked down as time expired. King finished 19-of-27 passing for 181 yards to go with 39 yards rushing. Tech’s 250 yards of offense was its fewest since being held to that exact number in a 23-20 win at Miami on Oct. 7, 2023. Its 69 rushing yards were its fewest since managing only 64 against Notre Dame on Oct. 19, 2024. “They were getting off of blocks. They were able to rush the passer. They were able to bring pressure on the quarterback,” Key said of Georgia’s defense. “You’re playing teams and they’re playing tight man coverage, and they were able to cover the guys and (King) needed some more time back there on some of ‘em. “We weren’t able to establish the run game the way we want to. It was a compressed game with the way we were playing it, the way they were playing it. We knew possessions were gonna be limited. We really had the game, for a defensive side and from a management side, we had it where we wanted it being able to go into the fourth quarter.”

Friday couldn’t have started any more inauspiciously for the Jackets, either. Freshman running back Shane Marshall dropped the opening kickoff at his own 1 and decided to take a knee at his own 3 after regaining possession. Eight offensive plays later, Tech had to punt from its own 43. Tech’s defense then recorded a rare takeaway when linebacker Tah’j Butler intercepted a Gunner Stockton pass — that was only the third interception of the season for Tech’s defense. The Jackets couldn’t take full advantage of the momentum swing, though, settling for a 30-yard Aidan Birr field goal to take a 3-0 lead. Georgia matched those points with Peyton Woodring’s 22-yard field goal. The Bulldogs then took a 10-3 lead when Stockton found wide receiver Zachariah Branch on a short curl inside the 10. Branch then spun past safety Omar Daniels and scored easily with 4:35 left in the second quarter. Tech continued to do nothing offensively, giving the ball right back to the Bulldogs. Georgia’s ensuing drive looked like it would stall on the Tech 24, but defensive end Ronald Triplette was flagged for illegal hands to the face. After two more offensive snaps, Woodring drilled a 30-yarder, putting UGA up 13-3 at the break.

The Jackets managed just 78 yards in the first half, went 2-for-6 on third down and called eight running plays that gained 15 yards. “When you spot people a couple possessions, you can’t really run it as much, either,” King said. “You gotta go tempo, spread it out, try to get it going, momentum, whatever it is. You gotta try to find things that work. We found ways to move the ball, just couldn’t finish in the red zone.” In the third quarter, Tech’s defense forced a Georgia punt to begin the period. King and the Jackets’ offense began to gain steam and had a second down play at the UGA 44, but King’s home run ball deep down the middle of the field was picked off by Ellis Robinson at Georgia’s 4-yard line. The Bulldogs couldn’t turn that miscue into points and Birr’s 44-yarder with 4:33 left in the third quarter cut the score to 13-6. But Woodring answered 50 seconds into the fourth quarter with a 50-yarder, making the score 16-6. On the Jackets’ ensuing drive, after a second-down run by running back Jamal Haynes that would have set up a third-and-2 for Tech, offensive guard Keylan Rutledge was flagged for a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty. King threw an incomplete pass on third-and-17 and Tech had to punt.