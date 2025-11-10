Kickoff time, TV put on hold for No. 24 Pitt at No. 17 Georgia Tech

A Georgia Tech fan cheers before an NCAA college football game against Syracuse at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Home finale for Yellow Jackets to be announced Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets, ranked No. 14 in The Associated Press Top 25 and No. 17 in the College Football Playoff, host Pittsburgh (No. 23 in AP and No. 24 in CFP) on Nov. 22. The ACC announced Monday it will determine a time for the matchup after the completion of this weekend’s games. The broadcasting network will also be announced later.

A kickoff time still has not been announced for Georgia Tech’s home finale.

Duke at North Carolina, No. 15 Louisville at Southern Methodist and No. 18 Miami at Virginia Tech were placed on a six-day hold. (Rankings are CFP).

Other matchups Nov. 22 include: Delaware at Wake Forest (noon, ACC Network), Syracuse at Notre Dame (3:30 p.m., NBC), Furman at Clemson (4:30 p.m., The CW) and California at Stanford (7:30 p.m., ACC Network).

There are seven games this weekend that include ACC teams, with Virginia Tech at Florida State serving as the finale at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Tech (8-1, 5-1 ACC) is at Boston College (1-9, 0-6 ACC) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday and last played Nov. 1 at North Carolina State, losing 48-36.