Kickoff time, TV put on hold for No. 24 Pitt at No. 17 Georgia Tech

A kickoff time still has not been announced for Georgia Tech’s home finale.
The Yellow Jackets, ranked No. 14 in The Associated Press Top 25 and No. 17 in the College Football Playoff, host Pittsburgh (No. 23 in AP and No. 24 in CFP) on Nov. 22. The ACC announced Monday it will determine a time for the matchup after the completion of this weekend’s games. The broadcasting network will also be announced later.
Duke at North Carolina, No. 15 Louisville at Southern Methodist and No. 18 Miami at Virginia Tech were placed on a six-day hold. (Rankings are CFP).
Other matchups Nov. 22 include: Delaware at Wake Forest (noon, ACC Network), Syracuse at Notre Dame (3:30 p.m., NBC), Furman at Clemson (4:30 p.m., The CW) and California at Stanford (7:30 p.m., ACC Network).
There are seven games this weekend that include ACC teams, with Virginia Tech at Florida State serving as the finale at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Tech (8-1, 5-1 ACC) is at Boston College (1-9, 0-6 ACC) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday and last played Nov. 1 at North Carolina State, losing 48-36.
Pitt has won five games in a row and is No. 24 in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Panthers host Notre Dame at noon Saturday and ESPN’s “College GameDay” pregame show will air live from Pitt’s campus before kickoff.
Tech has not played Pitt since winning 26-21 in 2022 in Pittsburgh. The Panthers have not been to Bobby Dodd Stadium since 2021, when it won for the sixth time in eight all-time trips to Tech.