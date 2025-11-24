Injured Georgia Tech starting defensive back out for season

Georgia Tech defensive back Jy Gilmore (14) leaves after he got injured during the first half in an NCAA college football game at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, November 22, 2025, in Atlanta. Pittsburgh won 42-28 over Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Tech coach Brent Key announced Monday that Jy Gilmore, a 5-foot-9, 190-pound redshirt senior, will miss the rest of the season. Gilmore was carted off the field in the first quarter Saturday loss to Pittsburgh at Bobby Dodd Stadium with an injury to his left leg.

“Hate it for him,” Key said. “What a great addition he was to the team, and has been a leader in the locker room, and I know that won’t change.”

Gilmore finishes his one season at Tech with 35 tackles over nine games. He recorded 2.5 tackles for loss, half a sack, broke up three passes and registered a quarterback hurry. In Tech’s win at Duke on Oct. 18, Gilmore picked up a fumble and returned the ball 95 yards for a touchdown.

A native of Florida who spent four seasons at Tennessee Tech and then one at Georgia State before transferring to Tech, Gilmore played 414 snaps this season, the sixth most of any Tech defender, and was the team’s third-best pass rusher, according to Pro Football Focus.