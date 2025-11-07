How to watch the UGA-Mississippi State game during YouTube TV-Disney dispute

Georgia faces Mississippi State in a week 11 college football game this weekend, but it may be tricky to watch for some.
Due to ongoing carriage disputes, games on ESPN and its family of networks will not be available on YouTube TV.
This will mark the second consecutive week that a Georgia game is expected to be impacted by the dispute. Disney has exclusive broadcasting rights for the SEC, meaning all Georgia games will be impacted by the ongoing dispute.
Saturday’s game will air on ESPN immediately after the conclusion of College GameDay.
However, there are still workarounds to watch the game if YouTube TV is your primary cable provider.
The Georgia-Mississippi State game will be streamed on the WatchESPN app (subscription required).
The game will not be carried on YouTube TV due to an ongoing distribution dispute between Disney and Google. If that is your television provider, you should make alternate plans to watch the game.
Fubo TV is offering a free 7-day trial, which will give viewers access to the Georgia-Mississippi State game.
DirecTV also has a free 5-day trial, which would get Georgia fans through this weekend’s game against Mississippi State
Additionally, Sling TV, which will carry the game, has a day pass for $4.99.
To see all options in your area, go to keepmynetworks.com.
The Georgia-Mississippi State game will start at noon Saturday, Nov. 8.
It will be broadcast on ESPN, with Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Taylor McGregor serving as the broadcast crew.