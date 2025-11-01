How to watch Georgia-Florida football game during YouTube TV-Disney dispute
Learn how to stream the big game between longtime rivalries with Fubo, Sling or WatchESPN.
Georgia running back Nate Frazier (right) is pushed out of bounds by Florida defensive back Trikweze Bridges at EverBank Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. The two teams battle again Saturday at 3:40 p.m. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.
