How to watch Georgia-Florida football game during YouTube TV-Disney dispute

Learn how to stream the big game between longtime rivalries with Fubo, Sling or WatchESPN.
Georgia running back Nate Frazier (right) is pushed out of bounds by Florida defensive back Trikweze Bridges at EverBank Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. The two teams battle again Saturday at 3:40 p.m. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)
1 hour ago

For the last time in EverBank Stadium as it currently stands, Georgia is set to play Florida in a Week 10 college football game.

However, some might have issues trying to watch the game because of an ongoing dispute between Google, Disney, YouTube TV and ESPN.

Due to carriage disputes, games on ESPN and its family of networks will not be available on YouTube TV.

That includes ABC, which is where the Georgia-Florida football game will air.

However, there are ways to work around the issue.

How can I watch Georgia-Florida football if I have YouTube TV?

The Georgia-Florida football game will be streamed on the WatchESPN app (subscription required).

The game will not be carried on YouTube TV due to an ongoing distribution dispute between Disney and Google. If that is your television provider, you should make alternate plans to watch the game.

Fubo is offering a free 7-day trial that offers access to the Georgia-Florida game, which will air on ESPN.

Additionally, Sling TV, which will have the game, has a day pass for $4.99.

To see all options in your area, go to keepmynetworks.com.

Georgia-Florida kickoff time, broadcast info

The Georgia-Florida game will start at 3:40 p.m. on Saturday.

It will be broadcast on ABC — with Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George as the crew.

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

