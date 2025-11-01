Georgia Bulldogs How to watch Georgia-Florida football game during YouTube TV-Disney dispute Learn how to stream the big game between longtime rivalries with Fubo, Sling or WatchESPN. Georgia running back Nate Frazier (right) is pushed out of bounds by Florida defensive back Trikweze Bridges at EverBank Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. The two teams battle again Saturday at 3:40 p.m. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)

For the last time in EverBank Stadium as it currently stands, Georgia is set to play Florida in a Week 10 college football game. However, some might have issues trying to watch the game because of an ongoing dispute between Google, Disney, YouTube TV and ESPN.

Due to carriage disputes, games on ESPN and its family of networks will not be available on YouTube TV. That includes ABC, which is where the Georgia-Florida football game will air. However, there are ways to work around the issue. RELATED Kirby Smart serves updated take on Georgia-Florida neutral-site venues How can I watch Georgia-Florida football if I have YouTube TV? The Georgia-Florida football game will be streamed on the WatchESPN app (subscription required).