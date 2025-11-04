Atlanta Braves Hire of Walt Weiss to manage Braves not exciting, but not wrong, either It’s not a jaw-dropping hire. But it makes sense. Atlanta Braves bench coach Walt Weiss talks with St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol and umpires before their MLB baseball game at Truist Park, Monday, April 21, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

On the surface, it might appear that the selection of Walt Weiss to succeed Brian Snitker as Braves manager means that Alex Anthopoulos has hired a Snitker clone, for better or worse. But just because Weiss was his bench coach and No. 2 from 2018 through this past season doesn’t make it so.

First, no two people are the same. Second, for instance, Weiss is thought to be a more fiery personality than Snitker, which Braves fans might welcome. It’s not a jaw-dropping hire. But it makes sense. RELATED VOTE: Did the Braves make the right hire in choosing Walt Weiss? For the same reason that Los Angeles Dodgers bench coach Danny Lehmann was thought to be an appealing candidate — the lieutenant for a highly successful team — you could say the same of Weiss. He contributed to the team’s seven consecutive postseasons. And if you counter that by saying, “Yeah, well, he was just an assistant coach,” then you probably should say that about Lehmann. Being able to suggest that Shohei Ohtani stay in the lineup makes any candidate look better.

Weiss is intricately familiar with how and why the Braves earned seven consecutive playoff appearances, including six National League East titles in a row. Not only that, but he played for manager Bobby Cox and was a part of three consecutive NL East champions.