Hawks’ Zaccharie Risacher’s status is day-to-day following scary fall

The outlook for Hawks second-year forward Zaccharie Risacher appears on the more positive side. After a scary fall during the team’s comeback win over the Suns on Sunday, Risacher appears to have avoided a more serious injury, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Risacher is now considered to be day-to-day.
As the Hawks rallied from a 22-point deficit, Risacher went up for a dunk in transition after he picked off a pass from Suns guard Collin Gillespie. Risacher raced down the court before launching from the free-throw circle inside the paint.