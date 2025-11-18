Hawks Logo
Hawks’ Zaccharie Risacher’s status is day-to-day following scary fall

Second-year forward has hip contusion and continues recovery from incident on Sunday.
On the Hawks’ injury report released on Monday, Zaccharie Risacher was listed as questionable for Tuesday’s matchup against the Detroit Pistons. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

The outlook for Hawks second-year forward Zaccharie Risacher appears on the more positive side. After a scary fall during the team’s comeback win over the Suns on Sunday, Risacher appears to have avoided a more serious injury, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Risacher is now considered to be day-to-day.

As the Hawks rallied from a 22-point deficit, Risacher went up for a dunk in transition after he picked off a pass from Suns guard Collin Gillespie. Risacher raced down the court before launching from the free-throw circle inside the paint.

The 20-year-old had two defenders on his hip when he went up to finish the two-handed dunk. Risacher’s legs swung up and he somersaulted and crashed to the floor, landing on his left side.

He remained on the court as the Suns went to advance the ball, and the Hawks tried to foul to stop play.

Risacher eventually got up and limped to the Hawks’ locker room. The team ruled him out for the remainder of the game with a left hip contusion.

He posted a message on his Instagram story on Monday: “All good. Nothing to be worried about. Thank you for all your messages. All love.”

On the team’s injury report released on Monday, Risacher was listed as questionable for Tuesday’s matchup against the Detroit Pistons.

Risacher has averaged 12.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists on 34.5% shooting on 3-pointers. His defense has taken a step forward, with him averaging 1.2 steals per game.

