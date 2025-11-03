Hawks struggle to score in first test without Trae Young

CLEVELAND — The Hawks moved the ball; they attacked the basket. But they just couldn’t string together enough offensive possessions to best the Cavaliers on Sunday.
They fell to the Cavaliers, 117-109.
CLEVELAND — The Hawks moved the ball; they attacked the basket. But they just couldn’t string together enough offensive possessions to best the Cavaliers on Sunday.
They fell to the Cavaliers, 117-109.
Quick stats: Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell scored 37 points. Hawks forward Jalen Johnson led the team in scoring with 23 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. Dyson Daniels had 18 points, four rebounds, three assists and four steals.
Turning point
The Hawks kept the game within their sights down the stretch. But out of the timeout with 4:28 to play, Mitchell poked the ball loose and Cavaliers center Evan Mobley scored a layup on the other end.
Then Cavaliers’ Jaylon Tyson hit a 3-pointer in transition that extended their lead to 103-96 with 3:44 to play. It forced another Hawks timeout but they came up empty out of it.
Though the Hawks scored before the final two minutes, they left Mobley open for a 3 that pushed the lead to 109-100 with 1:24 to play that iced the game.
The Hawks have had some highlight dunks this season and they added another to reel with 57.1 seconds left in the third quarter.
Hawks forward Mo Gueye cut from the corner as Onyeka Okongwu bounced a pass to him. Gueye caught the ball in his left hand along the baseline, gathered it, went up and swung his body around the front of the rim to avoid the defender.
The Hawks return to State Farm Arena on Tuesday, where they host the Magic.