Atlanta Hawks Hawks struggle to score in first test without Trae Young The Hawks made just 6-of-23 3-point attempts (26.1%) in the loss. The Atlanta Hawks lost 117-109 on the road to the Cleveland Cavaliers, struggling to score without star guard Trae Young. The Hawks made just 6-of-23 3-point attempts. (Erik Rank/AP)

CLEVELAND — The Hawks moved the ball; they attacked the basket. But they just couldn’t string together enough offensive possessions to best the Cavaliers on Sunday. They fell to the Cavaliers, 117-109.

Quick stats: Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell scored 37 points. Hawks forward Jalen Johnson led the team in scoring with 23 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. Dyson Daniels had 18 points, four rebounds, three assists and four steals. RELATED Hawks star Trae Young to miss several weeks following MRI results Turning point The Hawks kept the game within their sights down the stretch. But out of the timeout with 4:28 to play, Mitchell poked the ball loose and Cavaliers center Evan Mobley scored a layup on the other end. Then Cavaliers’ Jaylon Tyson hit a 3-pointer in transition that extended their lead to 103-96 with 3:44 to play. It forced another Hawks timeout but they came up empty out of it.

Though the Hawks scored before the final two minutes, they left Mobley open for a 3 that pushed the lead to 109-100 with 1:24 to play that iced the game.