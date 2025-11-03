Hawks Logo
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks struggle to score in first test without Trae Young

The Hawks made just 6-of-23 3-point attempts (26.1%) in the loss.
The Atlanta Hawks lost 117-109 on the road to the Cleveland Cavaliers, struggling to score without star guard Trae Young. The Hawks made just 6-of-23 3-point attempts. (Erik Rank/AP)
The Atlanta Hawks lost 117-109 on the road to the Cleveland Cavaliers, struggling to score without star guard Trae Young. The Hawks made just 6-of-23 3-point attempts. (Erik Rank/AP)
By
31 minutes ago

CLEVELAND — The Hawks moved the ball; they attacked the basket. But they just couldn’t string together enough offensive possessions to best the Cavaliers on Sunday.

They fell to the Cavaliers, 117-109.

Quick stats: Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell scored 37 points. Hawks forward Jalen Johnson led the team in scoring with 23 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. Dyson Daniels had 18 points, four rebounds, three assists and four steals.

RELATED
Hawks star Trae Young to miss several weeks following MRI results

Turning point

The Hawks kept the game within their sights down the stretch. But out of the timeout with 4:28 to play, Mitchell poked the ball loose and Cavaliers center Evan Mobley scored a layup on the other end.

Then Cavaliers’ Jaylon Tyson hit a 3-pointer in transition that extended their lead to 103-96 with 3:44 to play. It forced another Hawks timeout but they came up empty out of it.

Though the Hawks scored before the final two minutes, they left Mobley open for a 3 that pushed the lead to 109-100 with 1:24 to play that iced the game.

RELATED
Hawks test without Trae Young only just beginning

Highlight play

The Hawks have had some highlight dunks this season and they added another to reel with 57.1 seconds left in the third quarter.

Hawks forward Mo Gueye cut from the corner as Onyeka Okongwu bounced a pass to him. Gueye caught the ball in his left hand along the baseline, gathered it, went up and swung his body around the front of the rim to avoid the defender.

Up next

The Hawks return to State Farm Arena on Tuesday, where they host the Magic.

About the Author

More Stories

The Latest

Hawks vs Rockets exhibition game

Hawks star Trae Young to miss several weeks following MRI results

Hawks test without Trae Young only just beginning

Hawks best beleaguered Pacers in first night of NBA Cup play

Keep Reading

Donovan Mitchell scores 37 points as Cavaliers down Young-less Hawks 117-109

30m ago

Cleveland plays conference foe Atlanta

Dosunmu scores 21 points to lead Bulls to 128-123 win over Hawks

Featured

MARTA Series

6 report injuries after MARTA buses collide at DeKalb station

Georgia parks raise parking fees — and more price hikes could be on the way

MARTA and Beltline rail two big transportation items on mayor’s agenda