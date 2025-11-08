Hawks Logo
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks start fast, but fall short against Raptors

The Hawks squander an 11-point third-quarter lead, falling 109-97.
Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson had 21 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the Hawks' 109-97 loss to the Raptors on Friday. (Mike Stewart/AP)
By
23 minutes ago

The Hawks did not begin their series of back-to-back games the way they wanted.

They executed well in the first half, keeping the Raptors out of the paint and punishing them in transition. But the Raptors flipped the script in the second half and limited the Hawks’ opportunities.

The Hawks, who had improved their transition game since the season opener two weeks ago, just couldn’t stop the Raptors. When the Raptors forced the Hawks into tough shots, they grabbed the rebound and ran with it.

Quick stats: Jalen Johnson had 21 points, seven rebounds, four assists and one steal. Nickeil Alexander-Walker finished with 20 points, two rebounds and three assists. Kristaps Porzingis had 17 points, seven rebounds, three assists and four blocks.

Hawks leaning on each other as they navigate Trae Young’s absence

Key moment

The Hawks led by as many as 11 points with 5:44 to play in the third quarter. But as they relieved the starters with the second unit, the Raptors carved into the lead by forcing the Hawks to take desperate looks deep into the shot clock.

It allowed the Raptors to go on a four-minute, 11-2 run that cut the Hawks’ lead to two. Then the Raptors opened the fourth quarter on a 14-0 run before taking the lead on a Scottie Barnes driving layup.

Highlight play

Risacher showed off his ability to handle the ball and create plays for himself. He dropped Scottie Barnes and then finished a layup through traffic. Then Keaton Wallace pushed the ball ahead to him after the Hawks got a stop, and Risacher hit a pull-up 3. It forced a Raptors timeout and gave the Hawks a 39-28 lead with 9:20 left in the second quarter.

Up next

The Hawks host the Lakers on Saturday on the second night of back-to-back games. Saturday’s meeting against the Lakers marks the first time the Hawks have faced Luka Doncic since his 73-point night on Jan. 26, 2024.

52m ago

