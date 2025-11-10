Atlanta Hawks Hawks, NBA mourn passing of Lenny Wilkens, Hall of Fame player and coach Former Hawks leader was coach of the year in 1994 and became then-winningest coach in ‘95. Hawks player Ken Norman (right) picks up Lenny Wilkens after the coach's record-breaking 939th career win in 1995. (AJC file photo)

The Hawks and NBA lost a legend on Sunday. Three-time Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Lenny Wilkens died on Sunday. He was 88 years old.

Wilkens made a combined 13 NBA All-Star appearances, including nine times as a player and four as a coach. In 15 years as a player in the NBA, Wilkens played with the St. Louis Hawks, Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers. He averaged 16.5 points, 6.7 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals. Wilkens also made 64 postseason appearance, all with the Hawks, where he averaged 16.1 points, 5.8 assists and 5.8 rebounds in 37.5 minutes. Atlanta Hawks forward Dominique Wilkins meets with new Hawks head coach Lenny Wilkens, Feb. 11, 1994. Photo credit: Rich Mahan.

He has been inducted into the Hall of Fame as a player in 1989, as a coach in 1998 and as an assistant on the 1992 NBA Dream Team in 2010.

In a Hawks team statement on Sunday, the team offered their condolences to Wilkens’ family and remembered the contributions the legend made to the franchise. “We would like to extend our condolences to the family and friends of the great Lenny Wilkens. Beyond his excellence as a player and a coach, he was an innovator, a trailblazer, a winner and a leader not just in Atlanta but every community in which he played and coached. In addition to his numerous achievements, Lenny always carried himself with a calm dignity and undeniable class and grace. He leaves a tremendous legacy throughout the NBA, within our franchise and in our city.” As a coach, Wilkens led the SuperSonics, Trail Blazers, Cavaliers, Hawks, Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks, racking up 1,332 wins. Hawks players Craig Ehlo and Steve Smith congratulate coach Lenny Wilkens after the coach tied the NBA record for career wins. AJC file photo He led Seattle to the NBA championship in 1979.

He won the NBA Coach of the Year in 1994 with the Hawks after leading the club to 57 wins and a division title. On Jan. 6, 1995, Wilkens became the then-winningest coach in NBA history (939) when the Hawks beat the Washington Bullets, 112-90. Wilkens was named one of the 15 greatest coaches in the 75-year history of the NBA in 2022. Coach Lenny Wilkins cuts down the net after the Hawks played their final regular season game in The Omni in 1997. (JONATHAN NEWTON/staff) NBA commissioner Adam Silver also released a statement on Sunday.