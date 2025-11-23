Hawks get the better of Pelicans, split two-game road trip

The Hawks end up splitting their two-game road trip. They pick up a win over the Pelicans, who owe them a first-round pick in next year’s draft, after their loss to the Spurs on Thursday.
After a lethargic start to the night, the Hawks downed the Pelicans 115-98. It’s the first time this season that the Hawks have held an opponent under 100 points.
Quick stats: Hawks center Kristaps Porzingis finished with a game-high 29 points, as well as seven rebounds. Jalen Johnson had 18 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. Vit Krejci had 21 points off the bench after a 7-of-10 shooting night from 3.
The Pelicans looked like a team that playing on the second night of back-to-back games after their loss to the Mavericks on Friday. The Hawks also looked like a team playing on consecutive nights, even though they had the night off on Friday.
But they began to look more like themselves by the second quarter, where they went on a 17-5 run that got them back in the game and eventually the lead.
It kicked off with an eight-foot pull-up jumper from Porzingis with 8:51 to play in the second quarter. Porzingis closed off the run with a 3-pointer from the corner that forced the Pelicans to call a timeout, putting the Hawks up 42-36 with 4:14 left in the frame.
Within that run, Johnson got it done on both ends of the floor.
He got up in the air to block a floater from Jordan Hawkins with 7:07 to play in the second quarter. Johnson grabbed the rebound and led the Hawks’ fast break before launching from the free-throw line for a two-handed dunk.
What they said
“That’s our bread and butter, right there. Once we get stops and get out and run, that’s when we look good. So, yeah, we got to be better coming out from the start, getting stops, guys are flying around, protecting the rim, keeping them off the foul line. So that’s what we have to do every night.” —Dyson Daniels on their defensive spark in the second and third quarter.
Up Next
The Hawks quickly return to the court to host LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller and the Hornets on Sunday at State Farm Arena.