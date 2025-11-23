Atlanta Hawks Hawks get the better of Pelicans, split two-game road trip Kristaps Porzingis leads the way with 29 points and seven rebounds. Kristaps Porzingis had a team-high 29 points for the Hawks in a 115-98 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday. (Gerald Herbert/AP)

The Hawks end up splitting their two-game road trip. They pick up a win over the Pelicans, who owe them a first-round pick in next year’s draft, after their loss to the Spurs on Thursday. After a lethargic start to the night, the Hawks downed the Pelicans 115-98. It’s the first time this season that the Hawks have held an opponent under 100 points.

Quick stats: Hawks center Kristaps Porzingis finished with a game-high 29 points, as well as seven rebounds. Jalen Johnson had 18 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. Vit Krejci had 21 points off the bench after a 7-of-10 shooting night from 3. RELATED Good, bad, ugly: Hawks have to make stops, give themselves a chance Turning point The Pelicans looked like a team that playing on the second night of back-to-back games after their loss to the Mavericks on Friday. The Hawks also looked like a team playing on consecutive nights, even though they had the night off on Friday. But they began to look more like themselves by the second quarter, where they went on a 17-5 run that got them back in the game and eventually the lead. It kicked off with an eight-foot pull-up jumper from Porzingis with 8:51 to play in the second quarter. Porzingis closed off the run with a 3-pointer from the corner that forced the Pelicans to call a timeout, putting the Hawks up 42-36 with 4:14 left in the frame.

RELATED Hawks’ role players producing results in early-season run without Trae Young Highlight play Within that run, Johnson got it done on both ends of the floor.