Atlanta Hawks Good, bad, ugly: Hawks continue falling behind With Trae Young’s injury situation, the Hawks are continue to tinker with lineups. Atlanta Hawks' Jalen Johnson (1) defends as Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (4) prepares to shoot during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

The Hawks still have a lot to figure out, and their to-do list of things to work through increases without injured guard Trae Young in the lineup. On Sunday, the Hawks experimented with new lineup combinations that included Zaccharie Risacher at shooting guard, Jalen Johnson at small forward, alongside Mouhamed Gueye at power forward and Onyeka Okongwu at center.

“People’s roles are a little different, and (we’re) kind of shaping that together,” Hawks coach Quin Snyder said after Sunday’s game. “I mentioned that I think transition is running with space and really attacking and getting in the paint there, where we can generate some looks there. “But I think there’s a lot of things with the new group, and everybody’s in a slightly different role. We try to merge that together. We’ve just got to work at it.” Here is the good, the bad and the ugly from the Hawks’ 117-109 loss to the Cavaliers on Sunday at Rocket Arena. The good The Hawks know how to come back from double-figure deficits. They can string together stops and take control of a game.

On Sunday, they fell into an early 16-2 hole against the Cavaliers. But they returned with a five-minute, 14-6 run midway through the first quarter before opening the second on a 10-3 spurt.

The Hawks’ defense has saved them in two of their last four matchups and they currently rank 15th in the league in defensive rating. “It’s just at the end of the day, it comes down to just competing, being in the right spots,” Hawks guard Luke Kennard said. “If you’re in the right spots, making the right decisions that way, it can help a lot of other things.” The bad All the Hawks’ solid defense, though, came undone because of turnovers. With so many players shifted to different roles, the Hawks are back to figuring each other out. The Cavaliers jumped on that indecisiveness, forcing the Hawks into ill-advised passes that they converted into points. The Cavaliers also just picked the Hawks’ pockets after luring them into drives.