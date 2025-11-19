Georgia Tech Georgia Tech unleashes double-double trouble Two players post double doubles in 68-66 win over Georgia Southern Georgia Tech head coach Damon Stoudamire reacts during the second half of a game Friday, Nov. 14, 2025 at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

By AJC Sports 43 minutes ago link copied

On a night that saw Georgia Tech have its worst perimeter shooting game of the season, the Yellow Jackets had just enough to survive a challenge from in-state foe Georgia Southern. And thanks to double-doubles from both Baye Ndongo and Mouhamed Sylla, the Yellow Jackets were able to hold on and defeat the Eagles, 68-66, Tuesday at McCamish Pavilion.

Ndongo finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Sylla recorded his own double-double, with 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets, who improved to 4-1 on the season. Sylla made all four shot attempts and scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Reserve Akai Fleming scored 12 points for the Yellow Jackets (4-1) who were rebounding from a 92-87 loss to Georgia on Friday. Georgia Tech came away with a win despite shooting just 4-for-22 from 3-point range, and its 18.2% 3-point field goal percentage was its lowest of this young season. Reserve Khayri Dunn scored 13 points, Alden Applewhite 11, Tyren Moore 10 and Nakavieon White 10 for the Eagles (3-2).

Sylla made 1 of 2 foul shots for a 68-63 Georgia Tech lead with 19 seconds left. Nine seconds later, the Eagles’ White made a 3-pointer. Georgia Southern’s Spudd Webb fouled Kowacie Reeves Jr. to the line who missed the first free throw of a 1-and-1, but the Eagles failed to get off a shot for a chance to tie it.