Georgia Tech Georgia Tech officially launches Heisman Trophy campaign for QB Haynes King A new website touts the senior’s accomplishments and statistics. Quarterback Haynes King leaves the field after Georgia Tech beat Syracuse 41-16 at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Atlanta. King is looking to become Tech’s first winner of the Heisman Trophy. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

On Thursday, Georgia Tech Athletics launched an official campaign for Haynes King to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy. The department launched haynesforheisman.com, a website touting the senior quarterback’s accomplishments and statistics. King (6-foot-3, 215 pounds) is looking to become Tech’s first winner of the coveted award given to college football’s best player.

RELATED ‘The dude can ball’: Haynes King just won’t let Georgia Tech lose The website, with a header that reads, “All hail the King” and features an image of King striking the Heisman poise next to the Heisman Trophy, has sections that include praise of King from media members, videos of King’s appearances on ESPN’s “College GameDay,” audio and video of King’s appearance on “The Heisman Trophy Podcast,” articles written about King from national outlets, King’s stats, social media posts about King, merchandise touting King for Heisman and a link for fans to vote for King to win the award. King currently is a long shot to win the Heisman, according to BetOnline. He has odds of +7500 and is behind 10 other players, according to the site. King is +5500 on FanDuel and behind nine other players. BetMGM lists King at +9000 and behind nine other players. A Longview, Texas, native and graduate of Texas A&M, King has played in eight of Tech’s nine games this season and led the Yellow Jackets, No. 17 in the College Football Playoff rankings, to an 8-1 record and 5-1 mark in the ACC. King missed the Sept. 6 win over Gardner-Webb because of an injury.

As of Friday morning, King is the nation's leader in rushing touchdowns with 14 and ranks third nationally with 10.5 points per game and 330.3 yards of total offense per game. He is sixth in completion percentage (72.1%); eighth with 17.5 points responsible for per game; 18th with 94.3 rushing yards per game; 22nd with 754 rushing yards; 26th in passing efficiency (156.3); 39th with 236 passing yards per game; and 40th in yards per carry (5.67).