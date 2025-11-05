Georgia Tech Georgia Tech looks to strengthen recruiting in final weeks before signing day 5 recruits who have reportedly been reconsidering commitments and may be in play for the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech coach Brent Key — pictured taking the field against Virginia Tech last month — said of his recruiting strategy: “When we’re looking at recruits, they’ve gotta be equal to or better talent than the guys we currently have on the team. If you don’t look at it that way, you’re never gonna increase and improve yourself as a football team.” (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

When surveying Georgia Tech’s 2025 signing class, it may be just as important to note who is not a part of the group as who is. Tech and third-year coach Brent Key has 18 players committed to being a part of the program starting in 2026. It’s a class ranked 47th nationally and 12th out of 17 ACC programs. Those rankings aren’t as high as the 2024 signing class that was one of more highly touted in program history, but there is still about a month to go before high school seniors can sign Dec. 3-5.

Given the current landscape of the sport, in which coaches at Auburn, Arkansas, Virginia Tech, Florida, Penn State, LSU, Stanford and UCLA, among others, have been fired, there likely will be a storm of commitments and decommitments over the next several weeks. Tech could be in a fortuitous position to change the minds of some recruits who had previously planned to play elsewhere. Here are a few standout prospects who reportedly have been eyeing the Yellow Jackets recently: Djidjou Bah: A defensive lineman from Germantown, Tennessee, Bah is committed to Wisconsin and has nearly 30 scholarship offers. He is considered a three-star prospect.

Carsyn Baker: Baker is a 6-foot, 215-pound running back committed to Florida (which fired coach Billy Napier on Oct. 19). The Langston Hughes High School senior is considered a four-star prospect and has more than 50 scholarship offers.

Ben Mubenga: A teammate of Dre Quinn at Buford High School, Mubenga (6-5, 290) plays offensive tackle and previously committed to Arkansas (which fired coach Sam Pittman in September). Mubenga, a three-star recruit, has more than 20 scholarship offers. Braylon Outlaw: Outlaw committed to Tennessee in November 2024, then backed off that commitment at the end of last month. A 6-foot, 218-pound linebacker playing at Pike Road High School, Outlaw is considered a three-star prospect by the 247 Composite and has nearly 20 scholarship offers. Dre Quinn: Quinn is considered a four-star prospect and previously committed to Clemson. The Buford defensive end has nearly 40 scholarship offers. Among the current class, cornerbacks Jaedyn Terry (Manchester) and Traeviss Stevenson (Brooks County) are Tech's highest-ranked commitments and the only four-star prospects among the group. Tech also has three defensive lineman committed to join the program, and Key said Thursday on his weekly radio show on 680 The Fan that the defensive front would be a focus for the 2026 roster. Current defensive linemen Akelo Stone, Ronald Triplette, Matthew Alexander, Jason Moore, Jordan van den Berg will be out of eligibility after this season.