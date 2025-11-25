Georgia Tech kicker Aidan Birr is a Lou Groza Award finalist

Georgia Tech punter Marshall Nichols holds the football as Aidan Birr kicks a field goal. Fans will find out Dec. 12 if Birr wins the award for college football's top kicker. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Birr, a junior, is the second Groza Award finalist in Tech history and the first since Scott Sisson was a finalist in 1992, the inaugural year of the award.

Georgia Tech kicker Aidan Birr is one of three finalists for the Lou Groza Award. The Groza Award is presented annually to college football’s top kicker.

Birr has made 22-of-25 field-goal attempts and 42-of-42 extra points, good for 108 total points. He is tied for second nationally in field goals made, ranks second in kick scoring and fifth in overall scoring (9.8 ppg). His .880 field-goal percentage also ranks among the top 25 nationally.

Ahead of Tech’s regular-season finale at 3:30 p.m. Friday against Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Birr ranks fifth in Tech history with 286 career points, fourth with 124 career PATs and third with 54 career field goals.

Birr is joined on the list of Groza Award finalists by Hawaii’s Kansei Matsuzawa and Oklahoma’s Tate Sandell. The trio will be honored at the 34th Lou Groza Collegiate Place Kicker Awards banquet Dec. 8 in Palm Beach County, Florida, and the winner will be announced Dec. 12.