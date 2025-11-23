Georgia offensive lineman arrested on multiple felonies, driving charges

Georgia offensive lineman Nyier Daniels was arrested Sunday on four felony charges and nine misdemeanor charges, according to the Jackson County jail log. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation 2022)

The felony charges are fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, two counts of second-degree child cruelty and affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmission/reflectance of windows or windshields.

Daniels was charged with nine misdemeanors, including reckless driving, maximum limits, two stop sign and yield sign violations, no-passing zones.

Daniels was booked in Jackson County jail at 10 a.m. Sunday morning and as of 3:30 p.m. was not out on bond.

“We are aware of the charges and are currently in the process of gathering additional information,” a Georgia team spokesman said. “This is a pending legal matter and we will not have further comment at this time.”

Daniels signed with Georgia as a 4-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle out of Newark, New Jersey. He has played in three games this season, including Saturday’s 35-3 win over Charlotte.