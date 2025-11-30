Georgia cornerback Daniel Harris announces plans to enter transfer portal before SEC championship game

ATHENS — The transfer portal does not officially open until Jan. 2.
But the Georgia football team has already seen some movement, with Daniel Harris planning to enter the transfer portal. Harris shared the announcement on his Instagram page.
“I’m worried about the guys that are here with us, and they’re going to be here,” Smart said when asked if Harris would be with team for the remainder of the season. The expectation is that Harris will not be.
Last season, cornerback Julian Humphrey announced his plans to enter the transfer portal before the SEC championship game. He was not with the team in its win over Texas. He ultimately ended up at Texas A&M.
The transfer portal opens on Jan. 2, and players have until Jan. 16 to enter the transfer portal. Those playing in the national championship game will have until Jan. 24 to enter the transfer portal.
Harris’s announcement comes before Georgia’s appearance in this week’s SEC championship game.
Harris will have one year of eligibility remaining at his next stop.
This is not the first time Harris has flirted with entering the transfer portal, as he did so after his freshman season in 2023.
Harris has appeared in eight games this season, beginning the year as one of the team’s starting cornerbacks. But he was replaced in the starting lineup by Ellis Robinson IV against Tennessee and has not started since.
“He believed in the process of getting better, and he’s still getting better,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Robinson. “So I’m proud of him. I’ve seen him make those plays and practice that he made today. So I think he’s growing.”
Daylen Everette and Robinson have been Georgia’s top options at the cornerback position, with Demello Jones also playing significant snaps this season for Georgia.
Behind Harris on the depth chart is freshman Dominick Kelly.
Georgia takes on Alabama this Saturday in the SEC championship game at 4 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ABC.