Georgia cornerback Daniel Harris announces plans to enter transfer portal before SEC championship game

Georgia defensive back Daniel Harris announced he will enter the transfer portal before the SEC Championship game. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The cornerback appeared in eight games this season and began the season as the starter before Ellis Robinson IV replaced him.

But the Georgia football team has already seen some movement, with Daniel Harris planning to enter the transfer portal. Harris shared the announcement on his Instagram page.

“I’m worried about the guys that are here with us, and they’re going to be here,” Smart said when asked if Harris would be with team for the remainder of the season. The expectation is that Harris will not be.

Last season, cornerback Julian Humphrey announced his plans to enter the transfer portal before the SEC championship game. He was not with the team in its win over Texas. He ultimately ended up at Texas A&M.

The transfer portal opens on Jan. 2, and players have until Jan. 16 to enter the transfer portal. Those playing in the national championship game will have until Jan. 24 to enter the transfer portal.

Harris’s announcement comes before Georgia’s appearance in this week’s SEC championship game.