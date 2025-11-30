UGA Logo
Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia cornerback Daniel Harris announces plans to enter transfer portal before SEC championship game

The cornerback appeared in eight games this season and began the season as the starter before Ellis Robinson IV replaced him.
Georgia defensive back Daniel Harris announced he will enter the transfer portal before the SEC Championship game. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Georgia defensive back Daniel Harris announced he will enter the transfer portal before the SEC Championship game. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
59 minutes ago

ATHENS — The transfer portal does not officially open until Jan. 2.

But the Georgia football team has already seen some movement, with Daniel Harris planning to enter the transfer portal. Harris shared the announcement on his Instagram page.

“I’m worried about the guys that are here with us, and they’re going to be here,” Smart said when asked if Harris would be with team for the remainder of the season. The expectation is that Harris will not be.

RELATED
Georgia moves up to No. 3 heading into SEC championship game

Last season, cornerback Julian Humphrey announced his plans to enter the transfer portal before the SEC championship game. He was not with the team in its win over Texas. He ultimately ended up at Texas A&M.

The transfer portal opens on Jan. 2, and players have until Jan. 16 to enter the transfer portal. Those playing in the national championship game will have until Jan. 24 to enter the transfer portal.

Harris’s announcement comes before Georgia’s appearance in this week’s SEC championship game.

Harris will have one year of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

This is not the first time Harris has flirted with entering the transfer portal, as he did so after his freshman season in 2023.

Harris has appeared in eight games this season, beginning the year as one of the team’s starting cornerbacks. But he was replaced in the starting lineup by Ellis Robinson IV against Tennessee and has not started since.

“He believed in the process of getting better, and he’s still getting better,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Robinson. “So I’m proud of him. I’ve seen him make those plays and practice that he made today. So I think he’s growing.”

RELATED
2025 SEC championship game: Kickoff time, TV channel, participants, ticket info

Daylen Everette and Robinson have been Georgia’s top options at the cornerback position, with Demello Jones also playing significant snaps this season for Georgia.

Behind Harris on the depth chart is freshman Dominick Kelly.

Georgia takes on Alabama this Saturday in the SEC championship game at 4 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ABC.

About the Author

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

More Stories

The Latest

The Citadel Mississippi Football

Lane Kiffin takes LSU job; Florida, Ole Miss, Auburn, Arkansas fill head coach vacancies

8m ago

Georgia moves up to No. 3 heading into SEC championship game

Controversy awaits CFP rankings: Notre Dame, Miami, Texas plead cases

Keep Reading

Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments

Kirby Smart updates injury situation on Drew Bobo, Chauncey Bowens

Haynes King thanks fans for support across illustrious Georgia Tech career

Featured

Inventor Lonnie Johnson stands with his Super Soaker water guns at JTEC Energy on Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, in Atlanta. Johnson, a former NASA engineer, is currently working on a new energy technology through his company’s JTEC device that turns thermal heat into usable energy. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

Earth needs more energy. Atlanta’s Super Soaker creator may have a solution.

Teen GOP activist steps down from party leadership post

2025 SEC championship game: Kickoff time, TV channel, participants, ticket info