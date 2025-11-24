AJC Varsity Gainesville will appeal GHSA ruling after ’shock’ of 39 suspensions ‘Our kids stood there with their hands up, and what I just don’t understand is at what point are our kids allowed to defend themselves?’ Gainesville AD asks. On Friday, Gainesville will try to avenge a 2022 state championship loss to Hughes, which was the first loss of head coach Josh Niblett’s tenure. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Gainesville will appeal the Georgia High School Association’s decision to suspend 39 football players because of the on-field fight with Brunswick in the second round of the playoffs Friday night. Gainesville athletic director Adam Lindsey will present the school’s case to the GHSA Board of Trustees at 9 a.m. Tuesday. If the ruling stands, Gainesville will miss nearly half its roster — including all 11 defenders who were on the field when the fight broke out — in its third round playoff game at Hughes.

“Shock,” Lindsey said of his immediate reaction to the decision. “I mean, at the end of the day, there are some of those players that I understand. But to eject the 11 defensive players that were on the field that had nothing to do with anything just shows a lack of really paying attention to what happened. “When you’ve got kids that are literally on the opposite side of the field helping up the quarterback and that kid gets ejected, I mean, it doesn’t make any sense. It just seems like just an opportunity to make a blanket statement or a blatant jab at Gainesville.” RELATED GHSA suspends 39 Gainesville football players for brawl that ended playoff game Several videos showed the brawl appeared to be sparked by an altercation between three players around the 50-yard line. One fan’s video caught a Brunswick receiver apparently ripping two Gainesville players’ helmets off and throwing a punch. Another Brunswick player charged into the altercation and rammed a Gainesville player to the ground, escalating the fight.

“Anybody who’s watched any of those videos has seen that our kids had their helmets ripped off, punched, speared,” Lindsey said. “Our kids stood there with their hands up, and what I just don’t understand is at what point are our kids allowed to defend themselves?”

The school’s statement did not identify the exact players suspended. Gainesville could be missing several key defensive players, most notably five-star linebacker and AJC Super 11 selection Xavier Griffin. Lindsey called for a “common sense approach” to the rule, saying players who crossed the sideline but didn’t get involved should not be punished. “Our football program is staying focused on the task at hand until things are final,” Lindsey said. “Our concern right now from administrative standpoint is that we get a fair appeal, and that’s our goal for tomorrow, is that we get a fair appeal with common sense.” On Friday, Gainesville will try to avenge a 2022 state championship loss to Hughes. The Red Elephants lost 35-28, the first loss of head coach Josh Niblett’s tenure. Gainesville is ranked No. 4 in Class 5A, and Hughes is ranked No. 1.