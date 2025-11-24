AJC Varsity

Grayson-Carrollton is top-rated second round game | Maxwell summary

There has been little movement among top teams as quarterfinals approach.
The Maxwell Ratings have been updated after the first week of the playoffs of the Georgia high school football season. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)
The Maxwell Ratings have been updated after the first week of the playoffs of the Georgia high school football season.
By Loren Maxwell
59 minutes ago

Throughout the 2025 Georgia high school football season, the Maxwell Ratings will rank the 459 teams of the Georgia High School Association, the Georgia Independent Athletic Association and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. The ratings do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Maxwell GHSA football ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight, and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 2,220 of 2,367 total games including 0 tie(s) (93.79%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.71 points and all game margins within 12.70 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home advantage: 1.01

By class

AAAAAA AAAAA
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(1)Grayson12-0 103.151(1)Thomas County Central12-094.80
2(2)Carrollton12-0 102.922(2)Hughes12-093.65
3(3)Buford12-0 99.843(3)Roswell11-187.44
4(4)North Gwinnett11-1 93.684(4)Rome10-287.08
5(5)Lowndes10-2 88.515(5)Gainesville10-284.04
6(6)Valdosta11-1 88.076(6)Houston County10-280.18
7(7)Douglas County9-3 87.617(7)Lee County8-477.68
8(8)Colquitt County9-3 85.028(10)Jackson County11-176.81
9(9)McEachern10-1 82.949(9)Sequoyah11-175.96
10(10)Newton8-4 79.4510(8)Milton8-475.36
11(11)Brookwood9-3 77.7311(11)Woodward Academy10-272.65
12(12)Harrison10-2 75.3412(12)Newnan9-368.42
13(14)Mill Creek7-4 75.1113(13)Sprayberry9-267.34
14(15)North Cobb8-4 74.4514(14)Lovejoy8-366.26
15(13)Hillgrove9-3 72.2915(15)New Manchester8-264.70



AAAA AAA
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(1)Creekside12-0104.921(1)Sandy Creek12-084.61
2(2)Cartersville12-084.932(3)Jefferson11-175.98
3(3)North Oconee12-080.353(4)Jenkins11-172.21
4(4)Benedictine9-279.494(2)Troup10-271.43
5(5)Marist11-179.155(5)LaGrange10-271.18
6(6)Central (Carrollton)12-076.856(7)West Laurens12-067.35
7(7)Kell10-273.237(12)Cairo10-266.69
8(8)Southwest DeKalb9-368.238(11)Douglass9-365.21
9(9)Cambridge9-367.569(6)North Hall11-165.07
10(11)Ware County9-367.1810(9)Stephenson11-164.91
11(10)Blessed Trinity7-566.8711(8)Calhoun9-363.54
12(12)Cass9-366.0212(10)Peach County10-263.47
13(13)Lithonia10-264.7913(13)Monroe Area9-360.07
14(14)Eastside6-560.9914(15)North Clayton8-358.42
15(16)Stockbridge8-359.8015(14)Westside (Augusta)10-258.22



AA A Divison I
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(1)Carver (Columbus)12-077.261(1)Toombs County11-171.43
2(2)Carver (Atlanta)12-069.962(2)Worth County12-067.69
3(4)Sumter County11-169.463(3)Thomasville8-462.29
4(3)Morgan County12-065.144(4)Fitzgerald9-359.64
5(5)Hapeville Charter8-462.185(6)Heard County12-057.73
6(6)Rockmart11-161.606(7)Northeast10-257.32
7(10)Burke County10-258.357(5)Swainsboro9-355.07
8(9)Thomson9-357.418(9)Bleckley County9-352.36
9(7)Appling County8-456.739(8)Dublin9-351.85
10(8)Callaway8-453.9710(11)Rabun County10-249.73
11(11)Pierce County9-353.2711(10)Lamar County10-146.70
12(13)Stephens County6-650.7712(13)Jeff Davis7-446.16
13(16)North Murray10-250.3313(17)Pepperell8-444.92
14(12)Columbia5-750.0614(15)Gordon Lee11-144.84
15(15)Crisp County4-749.5515(12)Jasper County10-243.83



A Division II Smaller Private
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(1)Lincoln County12-057.381(1)Hebron Christian9-179.17
2(2)Bowdon10-253.962(2)Fellowship Christian9-171.12
3(3)Clinch County12-049.343(3)Calvary Day10-166.26
4(5)Screven County12-047.624(4)Prince Avenue Christian8-360.21
5(6)Brooks County7-545.855(6)Athens Academy10-158.83
6(4)Wheeler County12-045.606(5)Savannah Christian7-458.33
7(7)Johnson County11-141.707(9)Greater Atlanta Christian9-254.45
8(8)Early County9-339.158(8)Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)5-753.99
9(9)Emanuel County Institute8-438.389(7)Holy Innocents8-453.91
10(10)Wilcox County7-436.2310(10)Whitefield Academy9-253.43
11(11)Charlton County6-633.3711(12)Aquinas7-548.14
12(12)Hawkinsville9-332.4812(11)Wesleyan8-447.73
13(19)Jenkins County8-429.4513(14)Lovett6-543.43
14(13)Atkinson County8-129.3714(13)Landmark Christian9-342.43
15(14)Manchester4-629.2115(15)Christian Heritage7-436.78



GIAA AAAA-AAA GIAA AA-A
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(1)John Milledge Academy11-153.751(1)Brentwood School12-142.13
2(3)Stratford Academy11-243.932(2)Southwest Georgia Academy9-425.71
3(2)Deerfield-Windsor12-143.213(3)Robert Toombs Academy7-520.01
4(4)Brookstone10-339.954(4)Southland Academy7-517.11
5(5)First Presbyterian8-438.565(5)Briarwood Academy9-316.94



GAPPS
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(1)Lanier Christian9-35.33
2(2)Creekside Christian7-5-6.50
3(3)Cherokee Christian4-6-13.42
4(4)Skipstone Academy0-8-47.55



All-class

Classification rankings are shown in brackets. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Creekside4-AAAA12-0104.9241.24237 [50]49.62-17.06
2 [1]Grayson4-AAAAAA12-0103.1563.6925 [21]44.00-20.91
3 [2]Carrollton2-AAAAAA12-0102.9264.5719 [16]48.14-16.54
4 [3]Buford8-AAAAAA12-099.8465.0815 [13]42.49-19.10
5 [1]Thomas County Central2-AAAAA12-094.8056.7071 [16]40.92-15.64
6 [4]North Gwinnett7-AAAAAA11-193.6863.9322 [18]38.00-17.45
7 [2]Hughes3-AAAAA12-093.6556.2575 [18]44.35-11.07
8 [5]Lowndes1-AAAAAA10-288.5170.595 [5]37.21-13.06
9 [6]Valdosta1-AAAAAA11-188.0762.8227 [23]38.48-11.35
10 [7]Douglas County2-AAAAAA9-387.6172.374 [4]36.47-12.90
11 [3]Roswell7-AAAAA11-187.4456.2674 [17]41.49-7.72
12 [4]Rome5-AAAAA10-287.0865.1114 [2]39.02-9.82
13 [8]Colquitt County1-AAAAAA9-385.0277.371 [1]35.81-10.97
14 [2]Cartersville7-AAAA12-084.9349.74131 [26]40.51-6.19
15 [1]Sandy Creek2-AAA12-084.6152.70103 [10]34.50-11.87
16 [5]Gainesville7-AAAAA10-284.0456.7769 [15]35.03-10.77
17 [9]McEachern3-AAAAAA10-182.9454.2988 [45]33.63-11.07
18 [3]North Oconee8-AAAA12-080.3552.61104 [16]31.32-10.79
19 [6]Houston County2-AAAAA10-280.1864.2321 [4]34.05-7.90
20 [4]Benedictine1-AAAA9-279.4960.2939 [2]32.72-8.54
21 [10]Newton4-AAAAAA8-479.4564.8017 [14]34.04-7.18
22 [1]Hebron Christian8-AA #9-179.1755.4877 [1]34.78-6.16
23 [5]Marist5-AAAA11-179.1545.65186 [42]31.14-9.77
24 [11]Brookwood7-AAAAAA9-377.7361.7133 [27]33.07-6.43
25 [7]Lee County2-AAAAA8-477.6868.0211 [1]33.95-5.50
26 [1]Carver (Columbus)1-AA12-077.2626.52354 [40]29.81-9.21
27 [6]Central (Carrollton)3-AAAA12-076.8548.10151 [30]34.49-4.12
28 [8]Jackson County8-AAAAA11-176.8147.94152 [40]30.59-7.98
29 [2]Jefferson8-AAA11-175.9854.3687 [7]28.92-8.81
30 [9]Sequoyah6-AAAAA11-175.9653.8896 [21]31.45-6.27
31 [10]Milton7-AAAAA8-475.3657.5860 [12]29.96-7.17
32 [12]Harrison3-AAAAAA10-275.3454.8482 [43]32.88-4.22
33 [13]Mill Creek8-AAAAAA7-475.1163.7823 [19]31.15-5.73
34 [14]North Cobb5-AAAAAA8-474.4564.7218 [15]30.71-5.50
35 [7]Kell6-AAAA10-273.2358.7047 [6]28.74-6.26
36 [11]Woodward Academy4-AAAAA10-272.6551.44112 [28]27.06-7.36
37 [15]Hillgrove3-AAAAAA9-372.2950.85118 [51]27.81-6.23
38 [3]Jenkins3-AAA11-172.2140.46246 [43]33.10-0.88
39 [16]Richmond Hill1-AAAAAA6-572.1969.607 [7]27.78-6.17
40 [17]West Forsyth6-AAAAAA10-271.8257.2962 [36]30.48-3.10
41 [18]Walton5-AAAAAA7-571.4567.4812 [11]28.86-4.34
42 [1]Toombs County3-A Division I11-171.4341.52231 [7]29.19-4.01
43 [4]Troup2-AAA10-271.4354.2889 [8]31.17-2.02
44 [5]LaGrange2-AAA10-271.1855.3979 [5]28.60-4.35
45 [19]Archer4-AAAAAA6-571.1666.4513 [12]30.03-2.89
46 [2]Fellowship Christian5-A Division I #9-171.1241.55229 [8]28.96-3.91
47 [20]North Paulding5-AAAAAA8-370.9462.3031 [25]29.84-2.87
48 [21]Collins Hill8-AAAAAA6-570.4663.1226 [22]25.04-7.19
49 [2]Carver (Atlanta)5-AA12-069.9638.84261 [19]27.92-3.80
50 [3]Sumter County1-AA11-169.4629.03338 [39]25.78-5.45
51 [22]Marietta5-AAAAAA5-669.3868.519 [9]28.42-2.72
52 [23]Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAA7-469.2659.0343 [29]27.92-3.10
53 [12]Newnan3-AAAAA9-368.4253.7398 [22]30.760.58
54 [24]Camden County1-AAAAAA6-468.2975.702 [2]28.19-1.87
55 [8]Southwest DeKalb5-AAAA9-368.2345.28192 [44]26.11-3.89
56 [2]Worth County1-A Division I12-067.6934.47305 [27]30.481.03
57 [9]Cambridge6-AAAA9-367.5652.33106 [17]28.85-0.48
58 [6]West Laurens4-AAA12-067.3539.20258 [46]27.32-1.79
59 [13]Sprayberry6-AAAAA9-267.3449.90127 [32]28.86-0.24
60 [10]Ware County1-AAAA9-367.1859.5541 [4]28.00-0.95
61 [25]Westlake2-AAAAAA4-766.9769.588 [8]27.90-0.84
62 [11]Blessed Trinity6-AAAA7-566.8758.9146 [5]24.61-4.03
63 [7]Cairo1-AAA10-266.6954.5286 [6]25.28-3.17
64 [3]Calvary Day3-AAA #10-166.2631.19328 [18]28.460.44
65 [14]Lovejoy3-AAAAA8-366.2652.32108 [26]25.10-2.92
66 [26]Norcross7-AAAAAA6-566.1863.7324 [20]24.75-3.19
67 [12]Cass7-AAAA9-366.0250.83119 [20]25.02-2.77
68 [8]Douglass5-AAA9-365.2151.43113 [13]21.70-5.28
69 [4]Morgan County2-AA12-065.1434.65302 [29]31.304.40
70 [9]North Hall6-AAA11-165.0742.25221 [36]29.002.16
71 [10]Stephenson5-AAA11-164.9145.90181 [23]27.851.18
72 [27]South Gwinnett4-AAAAAA5-664.8068.1210 [10]21.42-5.14
73 [13]Lithonia5-AAAA10-264.7939.33256 [56]24.67-1.88
74 [15]New Manchester5-AAAAA8-264.7045.33191 [53]24.28-2.18
75 [28]Denmark6-AAAAAA7-464.6557.0964 [38]22.78-3.63
76 [29]East Coweta2-AAAAAA4-863.7769.676 [6]27.301.77
77 [11]Calhoun7-AAA9-363.5448.50145 [19]25.23-0.07
78 [12]Peach County1-AAA10-263.4748.44148 [20]27.101.86
79 [16]East Paulding5-AAAAA6-562.8157.9358 [11]24.38-0.19
80 [3]Thomasville1-A Division I8-462.2947.06166 [1]26.392.34
81 [17]Northgate3-AAAAA8-362.2350.53122 [31]21.54-2.45
82 [5]Hapeville Charter5-AA8-462.1849.00141 [5]20.96-2.98
83 [6]Rockmart7-AA11-161.6038.07267 [22]26.533.17
84 [30]Lambert6-AAAAAA6-561.3458.5849 [31]26.523.42
85 [14]Eastside8-AAAA6-560.9954.0394 [14]23.090.33
86 [31]Tift County1-AAAAAA3-760.4972.733 [3]25.663.40
87 [4]Prince Avenue Christian8-AA #8-360.2145.81183 [5]25.203.24
88 [13]Monroe Area8-AAA9-360.0745.08195 [25]22.790.97
89 [18]Villa Rica5-AAAAA6-659.9562.5329 [6]21.800.08
90 [19]Brunswick1-AAAAA9-359.9147.65158 [43]24.723.05
91 [15]Stockbridge2-AAAA8-359.8046.86171 [36]24.883.32
92 [4]Fitzgerald1-A Division I9-359.6442.08222 [5]19.96-1.44
93 [32]Parkview7-AAAAAA4-659.4661.3635 [28]26.024.79
94 [20]River Ridge6-AAAAA7-359.3850.61120 [30]19.40-1.74
95 [16]Warner Robins1-AAAA7-559.2258.0157 [9]23.452.47
96 [21]Seckinger7-AAAAA6-559.0249.36136 [35]22.421.64
97 [17]Ola2-AAAA8-358.9447.76156 [33]20.28-0.42
98 [5]Athens Academy8-A Division I #10-158.8335.75294 [12]27.186.59
99 [33]North Forsyth6-AAAAAA6-558.7158.3353 [34]20.32-0.15
100 [22]Coffee2-AAAAA4-758.6264.9516 [3]22.101.71
101 [14]North Clayton5-AAA8-358.4243.84205 [27]25.215.03
102 [18]Tucker5-AAAA6-558.4147.01168 [35]23.543.37
103 [7]Burke County4-AA10-258.3530.63329 [34]23.873.76
104 [6]Savannah Christian3-A Division I #7-458.3348.49146 [3]24.314.22
105 [34]Dacula8-AAAAAA5-658.2858.5251 [32]25.265.22
106 [15]Westside (Augusta)4-AAA10-258.2238.29265 [47]20.510.53
107 [35]North Atlanta6-AAAAAA5-558.1654.7383 [44]21.671.75
108 [19]Flowery Branch8-AAAA7-458.0153.9095 [15]24.024.25
109 [20]Jonesboro3-AAAA6-557.7849.17138 [28]20.671.13
110 [5]Heard County6-A Division I12-057.7330.58330 [33]22.192.70
111 [23]Lanier7-AAAAA5-557.6452.50105 [25]21.151.74
112 [21]Griffin3-AAAA7-457.5049.81129 [25]22.092.82
113 [8]Thomson4-AA9-357.4133.22314 [30]21.232.06
114 [1]Lincoln County8-A Division II12-057.3824.31370 [24]21.682.54
115 [6]Northeast2-A Division I10-257.3236.47286 [20]18.17-0.91
116 [36]Wheeler5-AAAAAA3-757.2664.4720 [17]22.943.91
117 [22]Locust Grove2-AAAA9-257.1043.92204 [46]20.091.23
118 [9]Appling County3-AA8-456.7346.42176 [8]22.634.13
119 [23]Perry1-AAAA4-756.6260.5036 [1]20.502.12
120 [24]Creekview6-AAAAA5-656.5156.8765 [13]20.852.57
121 [16]Harlem4-AAA9-356.2342.71216 [33]19.581.59
122 [17]Whitewater2-AAA5-655.8358.2954 [4]25.237.64
123 [24]M.L. King4-AAAA10-255.8037.94270 [58]21.083.51
124 [18]Mary Persons2-AAA5-555.4749.75130 [15]21.153.92
125 [25]Effingham County1-AAAAA8-355.3047.26162 [45]23.966.90
126 [7]Swainsboro3-A Division I9-355.0747.04167 [2]20.673.84
127 [19]Oconee County8-AAA7-554.5152.33107 [11]18.762.49
128 [7]Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAA #9-254.4541.53230 [9]22.546.32
129 [26]Shiloh4-AAAAA6-554.2549.52133 [34]18.502.49
130 [8]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)2-AAA #5-753.9954.5585 [2]21.605.85
131 [10]Callaway2-AA8-453.9742.89213 [11]18.582.85
132 [2]Bowdon7-A Division II10-253.9633.68308 [6]22.026.31
133 [9]Holy Innocents5-AA #8-453.9139.32257 [10]19.273.61
134 [1]John Milledge AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA11-153.7528.06341 [3]19.724.21
135 [37]Duluth7-AAAAAA4-653.5256.2773 [41]21.095.81
136 [25]Hampton2-AAAA7-453.4747.89154 [32]19.784.55
137 [10]Whitefield Academy5-A Division I #9-253.4331.83325 [17]21.206.00
138 [11]Pierce County3-AA9-353.2740.55244 [16]19.914.88
139 [8]Bleckley County2-A Division I9-352.3636.12290 [22]20.516.39
140 [20]Cherokee Bluff8-AAA6-552.3045.99180 [22]20.686.61
141 [38]Rockdale County4-AAAAAA5-451.9652.71102 [49]21.227.50
142 [9]Dublin2-A Division I9-351.8537.77274 [16]18.054.44
143 [26]Jones County2-AAAA6-451.6745.41189 [43]19.205.76
144 [21]Richmond Academy4-AAA5-651.5746.90170 [21]18.815.48
145 [27]Glynn Academy1-AAAAA6-551.5048.76143 [37]19.516.26
146 [28]Statesboro1-AAAAA8-450.8846.49174 [50]19.586.93
147 [22]Westover1-AAA6-450.8849.05140 [18]18.645.99
148 [12]Stephens County8-AA6-650.7755.0681 [2]18.756.21
149 [23]Upson-Lee2-AAA5-550.7551.14115 [14]15.793.28
150 [27]Madison County8-AAAA6-450.7250.43123 [21]20.578.09
151 [29]Habersham Central8-AAAAA7-450.6743.58207 [59]18.125.69
152 [13]North Murray7-AA10-250.3340.26250 [17]17.125.02
153 [14]Columbia6-AA5-750.0655.7476 [1]16.965.14
154 [30]Woodstock6-AAAAA6-550.0049.30137 [36]16.534.77
155 [31]South Paulding5-AAAAA4-649.8058.0356 [10]21.079.51
156 [10]Rabun County8-A Division I10-249.7334.34306 [28]19.367.88
157 [28]Hiram7-AAAA5-649.6454.0893 [13]18.477.07
158 [39]Grovetown4-AAAAAA4-649.5656.8667 [40]16.885.55
159 [15]Crisp County3-AA4-749.5550.55121 [4]17.245.93
160 [16]Franklin County8-AA7-449.5138.94260 [18]16.134.86
161 [3]Clinch County2-A Division II12-049.3426.18358 [21]16.635.53
162 [29]Mays4-AAAA5-649.2050.88117 [19]14.063.10
163 [17]Laney4-AA8-449.0730.55331 [35]17.686.85
164 [40]Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAA4-548.9250.93116 [50]15.975.29
165 [32]Clarke Central8-AAAAA6-648.7951.73110 [27]17.747.19
166 [11]Aquinas4-AAA #7-548.1441.86226 [7]17.737.83
167 [30]Eagle's Landing2-AAAA6-448.0145.85182 [40]17.297.52
168 [24]Pickens6-AAA7-447.7641.36234 [40]17.367.84
169 [12]Wesleyan5-A Division I #8-447.7335.02298 [13]16.266.77
170 [31]East Forsyth8-AAAA6-547.7150.41124 [22]13.964.49
171 [4]Screven County3-A Division II12-047.6221.20390 [35]13.564.17
172 [41]Etowah5-AAAAAA3-747.5357.4961 [35]19.7410.44
173 [25]Lumpkin County6-AAA6-547.3843.25209 [29]16.777.63
174 [26]Northwest Whitfield7-AAA7-447.2937.81273 [50]18.869.81
175 [11]Lamar County4-A Division I10-146.7026.24357 [36]11.322.86
176 [27]Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAA7-446.3841.69228 [38]15.607.46
177 [28]Spalding2-AAA2-846.2660.4038 [1]12.104.08
178 [12]Jeff Davis1-A Division I7-446.1639.57252 [12]15.757.83
179 [32]St. Pius X5-AAAA6-446.0739.54253 [54]15.677.84
180 [33]New Hampstead1-AAAA2-846.0058.1255 [8]15.828.06
181 [5]Brooks County2-A Division II7-545.8540.39248 [1]11.874.25
182 [18]Hart County8-AA3-845.7054.2790 [3]13.796.33
183 [33]Dutchtown3-AAAAA3-745.6256.8368 [14]14.417.03
184 [6]Wheeler County4-A Division II12-045.6020.74393 [36]18.0410.68
185 [42]Cherokee5-AAAAAA1-945.5362.0432 [26]17.7210.43
186 [34]Lassiter6-AAAAA5-545.1144.68198 [57]17.9411.07
187 [13]Pepperell6-A Division I8-444.9236.81281 [18]17.1110.43
188 [14]Gordon Lee7-A Division I11-144.8421.49388 [41]15.468.86
189 [34]Walnut Grove8-AAAA5-544.4745.12193 [45]14.428.18
190 [29]Monroe1-AAA3-744.4352.08109 [12]14.588.39
191 [43]Alpharetta6-AAAAAA2-844.3457.2063 [37]14.478.36
192 [30]Luella5-AAA4-644.2349.07139 [17]13.527.52
193 [35]McIntosh3-AAAAA3-744.1955.4878 [19]13.257.30
194 [31]Baldwin4-AAA4-644.1644.30199 [26]17.6411.71
195 [44]Campbell3-AAAAAA6-443.9645.40190 [55]13.257.53
196 [2]Stratford AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA11-243.9326.79353 [5]15.269.57
197 [32]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAA4-743.9345.50188 [24]14.989.29
198 [35]Dalton7-AAAA3-843.9257.6159 [10]18.7213.04
199 [15]Jasper County4-A Division I10-243.8324.04373 [38]13.888.29
200 [36]Centennial6-AAAA7-543.8240.69240 [52]15.9210.34
201 [19]Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe7-AA7-443.7836.56284 [26]16.2910.75
202 [36]Northside (Warner Robins)2-AAAAA1-943.7062.7528 [5]11.355.88
203 [33]Long County3-AAA7-443.4935.47296 [55]18.7113.45
204 [13]Lovett5-AA #6-543.4342.33220 [6]10.285.08
205 [16]Dodge County2-A Division I7-443.3134.96299 [24]15.4610.38
206 [3]Deerfield-WindsorGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA12-143.2119.80397 [14]11.656.68
207 [37]Allatoona7-AAAA3-743.2050.23125 [23]14.529.56
208 [20]East Jackson8-AA5-643.0347.55159 [6]15.6110.82
209 [45]Paulding County3-AAAAAA4-743.0354.1392 [47]15.0610.27
210 [37]Veterans2-AAAAA2-842.9861.3734 [7]15.2510.51
211 [38]Decatur4-AAAAA4-642.9747.39160 [44]11.586.85
212 [39]Dunwoody4-AAAAA5-642.6845.00197 [56]13.769.32
213 [34]Gilmer7-AAA6-542.5040.62242 [42]15.6111.35
214 [14]Landmark Christian5-A Division I #9-342.4323.27378 [22]13.829.63
215 [21]Miller Grove6-AA9-342.3329.70336 [37]12.278.18
216 [35]Southeast Bulloch3-AAA5-542.2635.85293 [54]13.839.81
217 [1]Brentwood SchoolGIAA District 4-AA-A12-142.1311.55426 [5]16.3312.44
218 [22]Cook3-AA5-642.1344.13201 [10]12.999.10
219 [38]McDonough2-AAAA3-741.8647.93153 [31]11.557.92
220 [36]Cedar Grove5-AAA5-641.7749.37135 [16]13.6010.07
221 [7]Johnson County5-A Division II11-141.7014.60415 [45]14.2910.84
222 [37]Liberty County3-AAA7-441.4937.33277 [51]10.777.51
223 [17]Elbert County8-A Division I5-741.3840.50245 [9]11.498.35
224 [40]South Effingham1-AAAAA4-640.9247.67157 [42]11.218.53
225 [23]Jackson2-AA4-740.7741.03239 [14]13.6511.11
226 [41]Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA4-740.4844.17200 [58]16.6714.43
227 [38]Dawson County6-AAA4-640.4537.97269 [48]12.3910.17
228 [39]Starr's Mill3-AAAA3-840.3651.66111 [18]11.279.15
229 [40]Maynard Jackson4-AAAA7-440.1539.11259 [57]12.1210.21
230 [18]Social Circle4-A Division I7-540.0133.54310 [29]15.5113.73
231 [4]BrookstoneGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA10-339.9530.20333 [2]11.079.35
232 [19]Haralson County6-A Division I7-439.7030.38332 [34]12.1610.69
233 [42]Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAA2-839.6053.43100 [24]16.2414.88
234 [43]Chamblee4-AAAAA4-739.5548.31149 [39]12.7711.45
235 [44]Lithia Springs5-AAAAA2-839.4460.4637 [8]12.6211.41
236 [45]Alexander5-AAAAA2-839.3654.6884 [20]12.8611.74
237 [8]Early County1-A Division II9-339.1523.14380 [30]10.299.38
238 [41]Wayne County1-AAAA1-938.7360.2140 [3]12.1611.66
239 [5]First PresbyterianGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA8-438.5626.00360 [6]11.0210.70
240 [42]Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA2-838.5356.4272 [12]12.4112.12
241 [24]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate5-AA5-638.3941.44232 [13]11.8811.73
242 [9]Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II8-438.3827.41347 [17]12.6012.46
243 [39]East Hall8-AAA3-738.0541.37233 [39]16.8417.03
244 [43]Harris County3-AAAA4-638.0450.11126 [24]9.8710.07
245 [40]Beach3-AAA5-537.9937.92271 [49]10.8611.10
246 [25]Ringgold7-AA6-537.9736.84279 [24]12.0012.26
247 [46]Evans1-AAAAA3-737.9346.92169 [48]11.7112.01
248 [20]Washington County2-A Division I5-637.7837.53276 [17]11.4111.87
249 [21]Bremen6-A Division I5-637.6532.18323 [32]9.329.90
250 [22]Oglethorpe County8-A Division I6-537.4036.29288 [21]10.2511.09
251 [41]Adairsville7-AAA4-637.3642.86214 [31]11.1812.05
252 [42]Bainbridge1-AAA1-937.1458.5850 [3]10.1811.28
253 [43]Dougherty1-AAA2-937.1053.38101 [9]13.3514.49
254 [15]Christian Heritage7-A Division I #7-436.7827.83342 [19]12.1413.60
255 [26]Sonoraville7-AA5-636.3538.14266 [21]13.8515.74
256 [10]Wilcox County4-A Division II7-436.2326.95351 [20]11.2513.26
257 [44]White County6-AAA3-735.8742.64218 [35]9.2111.57
258 [16]Mount Vernon5-A Division I #6-635.6933.48313 [15]10.8013.35
259 [27]Spencer1-AA6-535.6329.95335 [36]10.7613.37
260 [23]Bacon County1-A Division I5-635.6140.44247 [10]10.4313.05
261 [47]Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA2-735.6145.12194 [54]14.2816.91
262 [48]Greenbrier1-AAAAA2-835.0747.09164 [46]10.6813.85
263 [46]Heritage (Conyers)4-AAAAAA1-934.6658.9944 [30]12.3015.87
264 [47]Forsyth Central6-AAAAAA1-934.4753.7797 [48]10.8214.59
265 [24]Putnam County4-A Division I5-634.3834.65301 [25]9.5913.44
266 [44]Eagle's Landing Christian2-AAAA2-834.2546.71173 [37]11.3715.35
267 [6]Frederica AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA8-433.8222.48383 [11]8.4512.86
268 [45]Cedar Shoals8-AAAA0-1033.8056.7070 [11]6.2210.66
269 [25]ACE Charter2-A Division I5-633.7735.96292 [23]10.4514.92
270 [45]Hephzibah4-AAA3-733.7442.67217 [34]10.2514.75
271 [17]Savannah Country Day3-A Division I #4-733.7247.13163 [4]8.7613.28
272 [7]George Walton AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA11-133.706.04442 [26]8.2812.82
273 [26]Berrien1-A Division I4-833.6342.08223 [6]10.3214.93
274 [48]Pebblebrook3-AAAAAA3-733.6248.29150 [54]9.0813.69
275 [46]Northside (Columbus)3-AAAA2-833.3749.37134 [27]12.2317.10
276 [11]Charlton County2-A Division II6-633.3732.96319 [8]14.2219.08
277 [8]Westfield SchoolGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA8-433.3125.80363 [7]8.8313.76
278 [49]Lakeside (Evans)1-AAAAA1-933.0546.30178 [51]9.2914.47
279 [49]Mountain View8-AAAAAA1-932.8262.4730 [24]11.7317.15
280 [27]Commerce8-A Division I2-832.8239.65251 [11]9.5314.96
281 [28]Westside (Macon)2-AA3-832.7846.48175 [7]9.1414.60
282 [50]Pope6-AAAAA1-932.7253.5299 [23]9.6315.15
283 [50]South Forsyth6-AAAAAA2-832.5348.67144 [53]10.7016.41
284 [12]Hawkinsville4-A Division II9-332.4822.71382 [31]8.7214.47
285 [47]Druid Hills5-AAAA4-632.0440.66241 [53]6.9813.17
286 [48]Woodland (Stockbridge)2-AAAA3-731.8645.73184 [41]6.6913.07
287 [9]Valwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA6-431.4720.51394 [13]10.9217.68
288 [10]Bulloch AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA8-331.3819.73398 [15]10.6917.55
289 [46]Chestatee6-AAA3-731.2940.30249 [44]10.8917.84
290 [49]Cedartown7-AAAA2-830.9547.34161 [34]7.5614.85
291 [51]Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA3-729.8245.08196 [55]8.2616.67
292 [13]Jenkins County3-A Division II8-429.4524.03374 [25]8.2817.07
293 [29]Pike County2-AA4-629.4437.08278 [23]7.3916.19
294 [14]Atkinson County2-A Division II †8-129.370.04452 [57]11.9420.81
295 [50]Pace Academy4-AAAA3-729.3341.13238 [51]3.6112.51
296 [18]North Cobb Christian7-AA #4-729.2433.49312 [14]11.1020.10
297 [28]East Laurens2-A Division I3-829.2338.43263 [14]5.0614.06
298 [15]Manchester7-A Division II4-629.2132.98318 [7]9.2718.30
299 [30]Coahulla Creek7-AA3-729.1836.31287 [27]6.7715.83
300 [16]Warren County8-A Division II6-629.1231.58326 [9]5.0814.20
301 [17]Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II8-428.9723.14379 [29]6.4215.68
302 [11]St. Anne-PacelliGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA6-628.8526.89352 [4]6.9016.29
303 [31]Union County7-AA3-728.6036.83280 [25]6.5916.23
304 [18]Metter3-A Division II5-528.5527.15349 [19]5.0814.77
305 [47]LaFayette7-AAA4-628.4235.23297 [56]5.2215.04
306 [19]King's Ridge Christian5-A Division I #8-428.2917.78403 [23]6.6616.60
307 [19]Seminole County1-A Division II8-227.8914.74414 [44]7.6117.95
308 [52]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAA3-727.7437.81272 [61]7.6318.13
309 [12]Strong Rock ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA6-527.3818.70399 [16]7.2218.08
310 [29]Temple6-A Division I5-627.2232.80320 [30]8.3919.41
311 [32]Columbus1-AA7-427.2224.25371 [45]3.7814.80
312 [51]Meadowcreek7-AAAAAA1-826.6558.3452 [33]6.5218.10
313 [51]Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAA2-826.4043.77206 [47]7.3019.14
314 [20]Darlington6-A Division I #3-825.8737.53275 [11]9.0021.36
315 [52]Union Grove2-AAAA0-1025.8048.77142 [29]4.5817.02
316 [20]Taylor County6-A Division II7-425.8014.18418 [48]4.9117.35
317 [48]Howard4-AAA2-825.7741.32236 [41]9.0621.53
318 [2]Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA District 3-AA-A9-425.7112.86422 [3]5.2917.82
319 [30]Vidalia3-A Division I1-925.6043.98202 [3]4.7917.44
320 [31]Southwest2-A Division I3-725.5434.59304 [26]5.1317.82
321 [53]Banneker3-AAAAA2-825.5249.89128 [33]2.9515.67
322 [21]Bryan County3-A Division II5-525.5225.70366 [22]4.5517.27
323 [22]Treutlen4-A Division II6-525.4023.81376 [27]2.9715.81
324 [53]Midtown4-AAAA3-725.3039.35255 [55]3.0916.03
325 [23]McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II5-625.1625.42367 [23]2.9616.03
326 [54]Riverwood6-AAAAA1-925.1047.80155 [41]2.3215.46
327 [33]Redan6-AA4-724.9736.16289 [28]5.0818.35
328 [34]Tattnall County3-AA2-824.9540.58243 [15]6.2919.57
329 [21]Mount Paran Christian5-A Division I #5-624.8827.11350 [20]6.1319.49
330 [52]Chapel Hill2-AAAAAA1-924.5555.2880 [42]1.8315.52
331 [24]Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II5-724.5031.49327 [10]6.2219.96
332 [53]South Cobb3-AAAAAA2-824.1242.90212 [56]3.5817.70
333 [32]Fannin County7-A Division I5-623.8227.74344 [35]4.6319.05
334 [55]Loganville8-AAAAA1-923.6946.83172 [49]-0.2314.32
335 [25]Mitchell County1-A Division II5-523.3820.12395 [37]6.5721.42
336 [26]Trion7-A Division II4-723.1328.75340 [13]4.2419.34
337 [35]South Atlanta6-AA3-822.8332.98317 [32]1.5016.91
338 [33]McNair4-A Division I3-822.5132.77321 [31]4.1819.91
339 [49]Windsor Forest3-AAA4-622.2133.63309 [57]3.8419.87
340 [36]Therrell5-AA1-922.2045.58187 [9]1.7317.77
341 [27]Telfair County4-A Division II3-722.0428.85339 [12]2.3518.54
342 [56]Apalachee8-AAAAA2-821.9843.17211 [60]1.9518.20
343 [13]Pinewood ChristianGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA5-721.5324.33369 [9]3.0919.80
344 [14]Calvary ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA6-621.1716.95404 [17]2.8819.94
345 [28]Turner County2-A Division II2-721.1734.78300 [4]2.9920.06
346 [54]Mundy's Mill3-AAAA0-1020.2658.6648 [7]2.0620.03
347 [29]Schley County6-A Division II7-520.1014.32417 [47]3.0721.20
348 [3]Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA District 3-AA-A7-520.0113.40419 [1]2.8721.10
349 [50]Ridgeland7-AAA2-819.9033.52311 [58]2.4220.76
350 [34]Jefferson County2-A Division I2-819.8838.03268 [15]1.1219.47
351 [51]Riverdale5-AAA2-819.8339.40254 [45]-1.7116.70
352 [57]Alcovy8-AAAAA1-919.7848.46147 [38]3.8322.28
353 [37]Rutland2-AA0-1019.3542.56219 [12]-0.5218.37
354 [35]Model6-A Division I2-819.2336.74282 [19]4.8023.81
355 [38]Shaw1-AA3-719.0329.53337 [38]1.5420.75
356 [30]Macon County6-A Division II5-618.9216.87405 [39]2.4521.77
357 [15]Bethlehem ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA7-418.6115.35413 [19]1.7721.40
358 [58]Morrow3-AAAAA1-918.5551.27114 [29]0.9620.65
359 [16]Tiftarea AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA4-618.3524.09372 [10]0.3220.21
360 [31]Portal3-A Division II4-618.2321.75386 [33]4.7324.74
361 [52]West Hall8-AAA2-818.1643.24210 [30]1.3921.47
362 [54]Osborne3-AAAAAA1-918.0549.65132 [52]3.2223.40
363 [36]Gordon Central7-A Division I7-417.9615.66412 [46]1.2821.56
364 [59]Tri-Cities4-AAAAA0-1017.8447.07165 [47]0.2320.63
365 [53]Fayette County2-AAA0-1017.6759.2942 [2]2.0822.65
366 [4]Southland AcademyGIAA District 3-AA-A7-517.1113.30420 [2]2.0323.16
367 [32]Wilkinson County5-A Division II4-717.0823.34377 [28]5.1826.34
368 [5]Briarwood AcademyGIAA District 4-AA-A9-316.948.59436 [9]2.2223.51
369 [33]Randolph-Clay1-A Division II4-5-116.8017.92401 [38]3.0424.48
370 [55]Northview5-AAAA2-815.1141.92225 [49]0.5023.62
371 [34]Lanier County2-A Division II2-915.0530.03334 [11]2.1425.32
372 [60]Chattahoochee7-AAAAA2-814.6445.68185 [52]2.0025.60
373 [37]Chattooga7-A Division I3-714.4022.30384 [40]-0.1623.67
374 [54]Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA2-814.3036.11291 [53]0.3924.32
375 [6]Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA District 4-AA-A7-514.189.69430 [7]-4.0819.98
376 [55]Discovery8-AAAAAA0-913.8754.2691 [46]0.3524.72
377 [17]Loganville ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA7-413.7011.00427 [21]0.3224.86
378 [35]Towns County8-A Division II †7-313.643.03446 [55]1.0125.61
379 [39]Murray County7-AA2-813.5533.05316 [31]-3.5121.18
380 [56]Berkmar7-AAAAAA0-1013.3656.8766 [39]-0.8124.07
381 [36]Irwin County2-A Division II1-913.2936.69283 [2]-2.3422.60
382 [38]Dade County7-A Division I2-812.9322.74381 [39]-2.2023.11
383 [22]Providence Christian8-A Division I #2-912.8833.14315 [16]-1.3224.04
384 [56]Forest Park4-AAAA2-712.7334.63303 [59]-2.2223.29
385 [39]Towers4-A Division I4-712.6024.39368 [37]-2.1023.54
386 [37]Dooly County4-A Division II1-812.5835.49295 [3]-2.6922.97
387 [38]Greene County8-A Division II2-912.5733.94307 [5]3.3929.06
388 [39]Miller County1-A Division II3-712.2022.14385 [32]0.4626.50
389 [40]Washington5-AA2-811.9338.34264 [20]-5.9020.41
390 [57]North Springs5-AAAA1-911.4546.35177 [38]-4.7322.05
391 [40]Banks County8-A Division I0-1010.5441.33235 [8]-0.7626.94
392 [40]Crawford County6-A Division II4-610.388.91434 [51]-0.4927.37
393 [41]Greenville7-A Division II3-710.2721.43389 [34]-0.7027.27
394 [55]Islands3-AAA1-99.6536.54285 [52]-3.2225.37
395 [41]Salem6-AA3-79.4926.29355 [41]0.7529.50
396 [18]Piedmont AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA7-59.218.68435 [23]-4.6124.42
397 [41]Coosa7-A Division I3-78.8418.10400 [45]-2.3127.09
398 [42]Brantley County1-A Division I0-108.5943.95203 [4]-6.1123.54
399 [42]Savannah3-A Division II1-88.4627.27348 [18]-5.3024.47
400 [43]Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II2-88.2223.91375 [26]-9.7420.28
401 [19]Lakeview AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA5-67.697.84437 [24]-3.6326.92
402 [43]Mount Bethel Christian5-A Division I †8-16.823.03445 [47]-4.8926.53
403 [44]Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II4-76.5616.80406 [40]-5.1926.48
404 [7]Flint River AcademyGIAA District 1-AA-A6-36.340.32451 [14]-2.4329.47
405 [45]Chattahoochee County6-A Division II5-66.036.83438 [52]-5.1427.07
406 [1]Lanier ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA9-35.33-4.90455 [1]-7.8725.04
407 [46]Montgomery County4-A Division II1-95.2527.61345 [15]-3.2029.79
408 [23]Mount Pisgah Christian5-A Division I #3-85.1925.71365 [21]-7.8725.18
409 [42]Butler4-AA2-95.0532.01324 [33]-6.2226.97
410 [47]Baconton Charter1-A Division II †4-54.964.15444 [54]-8.4224.86
411 [8]Gatewood SchoolGIAA District 4-AA-A4-84.269.09432 [8]-6.7627.22
412 [9]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA District 3-AA-A5-63.6210.82428 [6]-5.9528.67
413 [20]Mount de SalesGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA2-83.4521.68387 [12]-5.6429.14
414 [48]Glascock County5-A Division II3-83.1515.97411 [43]-4.1130.98
415 [21]Terrell AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA4-72.7712.81423 [20]-4.3031.17
416 [22]Athens ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA4-62.236.81439 [25]-8.8127.20
417 [58]Drew4-AAAA0-101.6841.98224 [48]-3.6032.96
418 [56]Cross Creek4-AAA1-91.6543.42208 [28]-9.0427.55
419 [44]Central (Macon)2-A Division I0-101.5238.81262 [13]-6.6030.12
420 [10]Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA District 1-AA-A5-60.272.50448 [12]-8.7829.19
421 [49]Pelham1-A Division II1-90.2627.54346 [16]-7.7030.28
422 [57]Groves3-AAA0-100.0141.72227 [37]-3.3934.83
423 [59]Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA †2-8-0.1513.22421 [60]-7.2531.15
424 [43]Kendrick1-AA4-6-0.5717.83402 [46]-9.5629.24
425 [50]Hancock Central5-A Division II3-7-0.989.81429 [49]-6.4432.78
426 [51]Claxton3-A Division II0-10-1.3127.77343 [14]-10.1629.38
427 [58]Johnson (Gainesville)6-AAA0-10-3.3942.80215 [32]-6.2135.41
428 [23]Riverside PrepGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA3-7-3.531.89450 [27]-8.5633.21
429 [44]Hardaway1-AA1-9-3.6425.92361 [43]-10.4831.40
430 [60]Clarkston5-AAAA0-10-4.2246.02179 [39]-10.7631.70
431 [24]Tattnall SquareGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA0-10-4.7832.21322 [1]-15.1027.92
432 [11]Windsor AcademyGIAA District 1-AA-A4-8-4.921.95449 [13]-9.1434.02
433 [25]St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA3-7-5.0715.97410 [18]-6.8336.48
434 [59]Stone Mountain5-AAA †1-9-5.1026.26356 [59]-10.1433.20
435 [12]Thomas JeffersonGIAA District 4-AA-A1-10-6.3112.42425 [4]-10.3334.21
436 [2]Creekside ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA7-5-6.50-11.31457 [3]-9.9334.81
437 [26]Brookwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA1-9-8.0725.72364 [8]-11.9734.34
438 [45]Armuchee7-A Division I0-9-8.7519.92396 [44]-12.6734.32
439 [45]Josey4-AA2-8-9.3516.25407 [47]-12.7834.80
440 [52]Marion County6-A Division II1-9-9.6014.46416 [46]-7.4140.43
441 [53]Terrell County1-A Division II1-8-9.7416.14408 [41]-14.3933.59
442 [46]B.E.S.T. Academy5-A Division I1-9-9.8020.84392 [43]-16.5431.50
443 [13]Augusta PrepGIAA District 4-AA-A2-9-10.365.94443 [11]-14.2134.38
444 [27]King's AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-9-10.889.00433 [22]-10.2938.82
445 [14]Rock Springs ChristianGIAA District 1-AA-A5-4-10.98-14.04459 [15]-15.3033.92
446 [61]Johns Creek7-AAAAA0-10-11.4958.9345 [9]-14.1735.55
447 [54]Pataula Charter1-A Division II †3-5-11.88-2.02453 [58]-14.9535.17
448 [47]Utopian Academy4-A Division I1-9-13.2720.84391 [42]-15.9335.58
449 [3]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA4-6-13.42-9.28456 [2]-10.0941.57
450 [24]Walker5-A Division I #2-8-15.4212.58424 [24]-14.3639.29
451 [55]Twiggs County5-A Division II0-10-15.6715.99409 [42]-11.5742.34
452 [56]Calhoun County1-A Division II †1-7-16.456.77440 [53]-15.4539.23
453 [15]Heritage (Newnan)GIAA District 1-AA-A1-10-17.386.06441 [10]-10.6944.93
454 [46]Glenn Hills4-AA0-10-26.5826.16359 [42]-21.4743.35
455 [57]Southwest Georgia STEM1-A Division II †2-7-27.852.74447 [56]-18.8847.21
456 [47]Jordan1-AA0-10-31.8225.83362 [44]-18.9451.12
457 [58]Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-8-36.969.14431 [50]-29.1946.00
458 [61]Cross Keys5-AAAA †1-9-43.28-4.22454 [61]-33.1048.42
459 [4]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA0-8-47.55-13.77458 [4]-28.9456.85

† - Plays a nonregion schedule / # - Qualifies for the smaller private school playoffs

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
11-AAAAAA682.3477.09
22-AAAAAA581.8769.16
32-AAAAA676.0766.33
44-AAAAAA775.9064.96
58-AAAAAA770.2557.04
67-AAAAAA869.2757.48
77-AAAAA768.1652.38
85-AAAAAA767.6762.36
92-AAA865.1256.65
103-AAAAA865.0653.05
116-AAAA564.8558.00
121-AAAA664.6657.87
135-AAAAA863.8155.34
148-AA461.6047.25
158-AAAA761.1653.72
163-AAAAAA860.9449.17
176-AAAAAA859.9953.25
186-AAAAA859.5551.51
198-AAA658.7649.84
203-A Division I357.1050.70
214-AAAA856.3339.89
221-AAA656.1149.95
233-AAAA755.5246.31
247-AAAA755.4049.30
251-A Division I754.1344.80
265-AA552.7240.93
275-AAA752.1748.33
282-AAAA1051.9646.28
294-AAA851.6042.34
308-AAAAA750.5640.31
313-AA550.4445.33
325-AAAA949.7141.23
331-AAAAA949.5344.46
344-AAAAA849.3840.94
352-AA648.8140.24
366-AAA748.5537.78
377-AAA747.4540.77
383-AAA946.5431.51
397-AA843.7237.67
408-A Division I543.3134.37
412-A Division I1043.1335.26
426-A Division I642.4937.74
431-AA841.5424.07
445-A Division I139.31-9.80
454-AA638.8822.32
46GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA538.1826.98
476-AA537.3229.93
482-A Division II637.0929.68
497-A Division II536.7029.11
504-A Division I735.9326.68
518-A Division II533.6226.36
52GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA533.4430.13
534-A Division II732.2625.65
543-A Division II931.4724.45
55GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA427.4920.42
56GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA527.0517.55
577-A Division I726.7016.29
58GIAA District 3-AA-A420.3816.61
59GIAA District 4-AA-A619.6310.14
605-A Division II618.148.64
61GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA815.618.84
621-A Division II715.3915.71
636-A Division II713.924.95
64GIAA District 1-AA-A5-0.72-5.34
65GAPPS Region 1-AA4-6.06-15.54
Least likely results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
09/26Warner RobinsWayne County10 - 3219.4391.6%0.097
09/12Cherokee BluffBanks County24 - 2140.7099.3%0.128
09/12FitzgeraldBrooks County3 - 2114.8486.2%0.165
09/12Monroe AreaWalnut Grove14 - 2416.6588.6%0.181
10/24West ForsythNorth Atlanta17 - 3114.7286.0%0.184
09/26Douglas CountyColumbia6 - 038.6199.2%0.213
10/24Locust GroveUnion Grove18 - 1432.3698.2%0.216
08/22Jones CountyWoodland (Stockbridge)16 - 2018.7591.0%0.217
09/19SequoyahRiver Ridge21 - 2815.5287.1%0.227
09/05North HallEast Hall51 - 4925.9796.1%0.236
09/05Glynn AcademyBradwell Institute28 - 3514.8386.2%0.238
09/05East ForsythChestatee20 - 2615.3686.9%0.241
08/29West ForsythParkview45 - 5911.3080.1%0.246
11/14Locust GroveCentennial21 - 2814.3485.4%0.246
10/31NewnanMcIntosh42 - 4123.1794.6%0.248

Highest-rated matchups

These are the highest-rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
103.5411/28CarrolltonGrayson - 0.8352.5%
90.4811/21North GwinnettLowndes29 - 176.2468.3%
90.2008/29CarrolltonRome28 - 2114.7886.1%
90.0208/15CreeksideRome48 - 2816.7888.8%
89.7709/12BufordDouglas County34 - 2613.2983.7%
89.7711/28BufordDouglas County - 13.2983.7%
89.7009/05HughesDouglas County44 - 317.1070.6%
89.6009/05BufordRoswell65 - 2113.4584.0%
89.5608/16North GwinnettDouglas County7 - 216.0767.9%
89.5310/31CarrolltonDouglas County55 - 2216.3788.3%
88.8010/31ValdostaLowndes23 - 140.6251.9%
87.2708/29North GwinnettColquitt County21 - 79.7276.8%
86.9510/03ValdostaColquitt County17 - 181.9956.1%
86.8909/12CarrolltonGainesville43 - 2117.8190.0%
86.6709/26LowndesColquitt County31 - 144.5563.7%

