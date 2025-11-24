Grayson-Carrollton is top-rated second round game | Maxwell summary

AJC Varsity There has been little movement among top teams as quarterfinals approach.
The Maxwell Ratings have been updated after the first week of the playoffs of the Georgia high school football season. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)
By Loren Maxwell 59 minutes ago
Throughout the 2025 Georgia high school football season, the Maxwell Ratings will rank the 459 teams of the Georgia High School Association, the Georgia Independent Athletic Association and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. The ratings do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Maxwell GHSA football ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight, and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 2,220 of 2,367 total games including 0 tie(s) (93.79%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.71 points and all game margins within 12.70 points.
Home advantage: 1.01
By class All-class
Rank
Team
Region
Rec
Rating
Sch Str
Rank
Offense
Defense
1 [1] Creekside 4-AAAA 12-0 104.92 41.24 237 [50] 49.62 -17.06
2 [1] Grayson 4-AAAAAA 12-0 103.15 63.69 25 [21] 44.00 -20.91
3 [2] Carrollton 2-AAAAAA 12-0 102.92 64.57 19 [16] 48.14 -16.54
4 [3] Buford 8-AAAAAA 12-0 99.84 65.08 15 [13] 42.49 -19.10
5 [1] Thomas County Central 2-AAAAA 12-0 94.80 56.70 71 [16] 40.92 -15.64
6 [4] North Gwinnett 7-AAAAAA 11-1 93.68 63.93 22 [18] 38.00 -17.45
7 [2] Hughes 3-AAAAA 12-0 93.65 56.25 75 [18] 44.35 -11.07
8 [5] Lowndes 1-AAAAAA 10-2 88.51 70.59 5 [5] 37.21 -13.06
9 [6] Valdosta 1-AAAAAA 11-1 88.07 62.82 27 [23] 38.48 -11.35
10 [7] Douglas County 2-AAAAAA 9-3 87.61 72.37 4 [4] 36.47 -12.90
11 [3] Roswell 7-AAAAA 11-1 87.44 56.26 74 [17] 41.49 -7.72
12 [4] Rome 5-AAAAA 10-2 87.08 65.11 14 [2] 39.02 -9.82
13 [8] Colquitt County 1-AAAAAA 9-3 85.02 77.37 1 [1] 35.81 -10.97
14 [2] Cartersville 7-AAAA 12-0 84.93 49.74 131 [26] 40.51 -6.19
15 [1] Sandy Creek 2-AAA 12-0 84.61 52.70 103 [10] 34.50 -11.87
16 [5] Gainesville 7-AAAAA 10-2 84.04 56.77 69 [15] 35.03 -10.77
17 [9] McEachern 3-AAAAAA 10-1 82.94 54.29 88 [45] 33.63 -11.07
18 [3] North Oconee 8-AAAA 12-0 80.35 52.61 104 [16] 31.32 -10.79
19 [6] Houston County 2-AAAAA 10-2 80.18 64.23 21 [4] 34.05 -7.90
20 [4] Benedictine 1-AAAA 9-2 79.49 60.29 39 [2] 32.72 -8.54
21 [10] Newton 4-AAAAAA 8-4 79.45 64.80 17 [14] 34.04 -7.18
22 [1] Hebron Christian 8-AA # 9-1 79.17 55.48 77 [1] 34.78 -6.16
23 [5] Marist 5-AAAA 11-1 79.15 45.65 186 [42] 31.14 -9.77
24 [11] Brookwood 7-AAAAAA 9-3 77.73 61.71 33 [27] 33.07 -6.43
25 [7] Lee County 2-AAAAA 8-4 77.68 68.02 11 [1] 33.95 -5.50
26 [1] Carver (Columbus) 1-AA 12-0 77.26 26.52 354 [40] 29.81 -9.21
27 [6] Central (Carrollton) 3-AAAA 12-0 76.85 48.10 151 [30] 34.49 -4.12
28 [8] Jackson County 8-AAAAA 11-1 76.81 47.94 152 [40] 30.59 -7.98
29 [2] Jefferson 8-AAA 11-1 75.98 54.36 87 [7] 28.92 -8.81
30 [9] Sequoyah 6-AAAAA 11-1 75.96 53.88 96 [21] 31.45 -6.27
31 [10] Milton 7-AAAAA 8-4 75.36 57.58 60 [12] 29.96 -7.17
32 [12] Harrison 3-AAAAAA 10-2 75.34 54.84 82 [43] 32.88 -4.22
33 [13] Mill Creek 8-AAAAAA 7-4 75.11 63.78 23 [19] 31.15 -5.73
34 [14] North Cobb 5-AAAAAA 8-4 74.45 64.72 18 [15] 30.71 -5.50
35 [7] Kell 6-AAAA 10-2 73.23 58.70 47 [6] 28.74 -6.26
36 [11] Woodward Academy 4-AAAAA 10-2 72.65 51.44 112 [28] 27.06 -7.36
37 [15] Hillgrove 3-AAAAAA 9-3 72.29 50.85 118 [51] 27.81 -6.23
38 [3] Jenkins 3-AAA 11-1 72.21 40.46 246 [43] 33.10 -0.88
39 [16] Richmond Hill 1-AAAAAA 6-5 72.19 69.60 7 [7] 27.78 -6.17
40 [17] West Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 10-2 71.82 57.29 62 [36] 30.48 -3.10
41 [18] Walton 5-AAAAAA 7-5 71.45 67.48 12 [11] 28.86 -4.34
42 [1] Toombs County 3-A Division I 11-1 71.43 41.52 231 [7] 29.19 -4.01
43 [4] Troup 2-AAA 10-2 71.43 54.28 89 [8] 31.17 -2.02
44 [5] LaGrange 2-AAA 10-2 71.18 55.39 79 [5] 28.60 -4.35
45 [19] Archer 4-AAAAAA 6-5 71.16 66.45 13 [12] 30.03 -2.89
46 [2] Fellowship Christian 5-A Division I # 9-1 71.12 41.55 229 [8] 28.96 -3.91
47 [20] North Paulding 5-AAAAAA 8-3 70.94 62.30 31 [25] 29.84 -2.87
48 [21] Collins Hill 8-AAAAAA 6-5 70.46 63.12 26 [22] 25.04 -7.19
49 [2] Carver (Atlanta) 5-AA 12-0 69.96 38.84 261 [19] 27.92 -3.80
50 [3] Sumter County 1-AA 11-1 69.46 29.03 338 [39] 25.78 -5.45
51 [22] Marietta 5-AAAAAA 5-6 69.38 68.51 9 [9] 28.42 -2.72
52 [23] Peachtree Ridge 7-AAAAAA 7-4 69.26 59.03 43 [29] 27.92 -3.10
53 [12] Newnan 3-AAAAA 9-3 68.42 53.73 98 [22] 30.76 0.58
54 [24] Camden County 1-AAAAAA 6-4 68.29 75.70 2 [2] 28.19 -1.87
55 [8] Southwest DeKalb 5-AAAA 9-3 68.23 45.28 192 [44] 26.11 -3.89
56 [2] Worth County 1-A Division I 12-0 67.69 34.47 305 [27] 30.48 1.03
57 [9] Cambridge 6-AAAA 9-3 67.56 52.33 106 [17] 28.85 -0.48
58 [6] West Laurens 4-AAA 12-0 67.35 39.20 258 [46] 27.32 -1.79
59 [13] Sprayberry 6-AAAAA 9-2 67.34 49.90 127 [32] 28.86 -0.24
60 [10] Ware County 1-AAAA 9-3 67.18 59.55 41 [4] 28.00 -0.95
61 [25] Westlake 2-AAAAAA 4-7 66.97 69.58 8 [8] 27.90 -0.84
62 [11] Blessed Trinity 6-AAAA 7-5 66.87 58.91 46 [5] 24.61 -4.03
63 [7] Cairo 1-AAA 10-2 66.69 54.52 86 [6] 25.28 -3.17
64 [3] Calvary Day 3-AAA # 10-1 66.26 31.19 328 [18] 28.46 0.44
65 [14] Lovejoy 3-AAAAA 8-3 66.26 52.32 108 [26] 25.10 -2.92
66 [26] Norcross 7-AAAAAA 6-5 66.18 63.73 24 [20] 24.75 -3.19
67 [12] Cass 7-AAAA 9-3 66.02 50.83 119 [20] 25.02 -2.77
68 [8] Douglass 5-AAA 9-3 65.21 51.43 113 [13] 21.70 -5.28
69 [4] Morgan County 2-AA 12-0 65.14 34.65 302 [29] 31.30 4.40
70 [9] North Hall 6-AAA 11-1 65.07 42.25 221 [36] 29.00 2.16
71 [10] Stephenson 5-AAA 11-1 64.91 45.90 181 [23] 27.85 1.18
72 [27] South Gwinnett 4-AAAAAA 5-6 64.80 68.12 10 [10] 21.42 -5.14
73 [13] Lithonia 5-AAAA 10-2 64.79 39.33 256 [56] 24.67 -1.88
74 [15] New Manchester 5-AAAAA 8-2 64.70 45.33 191 [53] 24.28 -2.18
75 [28] Denmark 6-AAAAAA 7-4 64.65 57.09 64 [38] 22.78 -3.63
76 [29] East Coweta 2-AAAAAA 4-8 63.77 69.67 6 [6] 27.30 1.77
77 [11] Calhoun 7-AAA 9-3 63.54 48.50 145 [19] 25.23 -0.07
78 [12] Peach County 1-AAA 10-2 63.47 48.44 148 [20] 27.10 1.86
79 [16] East Paulding 5-AAAAA 6-5 62.81 57.93 58 [11] 24.38 -0.19
80 [3] Thomasville 1-A Division I 8-4 62.29 47.06 166 [1] 26.39 2.34
81 [17] Northgate 3-AAAAA 8-3 62.23 50.53 122 [31] 21.54 -2.45
82 [5] Hapeville Charter 5-AA 8-4 62.18 49.00 141 [5] 20.96 -2.98
83 [6] Rockmart 7-AA 11-1 61.60 38.07 267 [22] 26.53 3.17
84 [30] Lambert 6-AAAAAA 6-5 61.34 58.58 49 [31] 26.52 3.42
85 [14] Eastside 8-AAAA 6-5 60.99 54.03 94 [14] 23.09 0.33
86 [31] Tift County 1-AAAAAA 3-7 60.49 72.73 3 [3] 25.66 3.40
87 [4] Prince Avenue Christian 8-AA # 8-3 60.21 45.81 183 [5] 25.20 3.24
88 [13] Monroe Area 8-AAA 9-3 60.07 45.08 195 [25] 22.79 0.97
89 [18] Villa Rica 5-AAAAA 6-6 59.95 62.53 29 [6] 21.80 0.08
90 [19] Brunswick 1-AAAAA 9-3 59.91 47.65 158 [43] 24.72 3.05
91 [15] Stockbridge 2-AAAA 8-3 59.80 46.86 171 [36] 24.88 3.32
92 [4] Fitzgerald 1-A Division I 9-3 59.64 42.08 222 [5] 19.96 -1.44
93 [32] Parkview 7-AAAAAA 4-6 59.46 61.36 35 [28] 26.02 4.79
94 [20] River Ridge 6-AAAAA 7-3 59.38 50.61 120 [30] 19.40 -1.74
95 [16] Warner Robins 1-AAAA 7-5 59.22 58.01 57 [9] 23.45 2.47
96 [21] Seckinger 7-AAAAA 6-5 59.02 49.36 136 [35] 22.42 1.64
97 [17] Ola 2-AAAA 8-3 58.94 47.76 156 [33] 20.28 -0.42
98 [5] Athens Academy 8-A Division I # 10-1 58.83 35.75 294 [12] 27.18 6.59
99 [33] North Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 6-5 58.71 58.33 53 [34] 20.32 -0.15
100 [22] Coffee 2-AAAAA 4-7 58.62 64.95 16 [3] 22.10 1.71
101 [14] North Clayton 5-AAA 8-3 58.42 43.84 205 [27] 25.21 5.03
102 [18] Tucker 5-AAAA 6-5 58.41 47.01 168 [35] 23.54 3.37
103 [7] Burke County 4-AA 10-2 58.35 30.63 329 [34] 23.87 3.76
104 [6] Savannah Christian 3-A Division I # 7-4 58.33 48.49 146 [3] 24.31 4.22
105 [34] Dacula 8-AAAAAA 5-6 58.28 58.52 51 [32] 25.26 5.22
106 [15] Westside (Augusta) 4-AAA 10-2 58.22 38.29 265 [47] 20.51 0.53
107 [35] North Atlanta 6-AAAAAA 5-5 58.16 54.73 83 [44] 21.67 1.75
108 [19] Flowery Branch 8-AAAA 7-4 58.01 53.90 95 [15] 24.02 4.25
109 [20] Jonesboro 3-AAAA 6-5 57.78 49.17 138 [28] 20.67 1.13
110 [5] Heard County 6-A Division I 12-0 57.73 30.58 330 [33] 22.19 2.70
111 [23] Lanier 7-AAAAA 5-5 57.64 52.50 105 [25] 21.15 1.74
112 [21] Griffin 3-AAAA 7-4 57.50 49.81 129 [25] 22.09 2.82
113 [8] Thomson 4-AA 9-3 57.41 33.22 314 [30] 21.23 2.06
114 [1] Lincoln County 8-A Division II 12-0 57.38 24.31 370 [24] 21.68 2.54
115 [6] Northeast 2-A Division I 10-2 57.32 36.47 286 [20] 18.17 -0.91
116 [36] Wheeler 5-AAAAAA 3-7 57.26 64.47 20 [17] 22.94 3.91
117 [22] Locust Grove 2-AAAA 9-2 57.10 43.92 204 [46] 20.09 1.23
118 [9] Appling County 3-AA 8-4 56.73 46.42 176 [8] 22.63 4.13
119 [23] Perry 1-AAAA 4-7 56.62 60.50 36 [1] 20.50 2.12
120 [24] Creekview 6-AAAAA 5-6 56.51 56.87 65 [13] 20.85 2.57
121 [16] Harlem 4-AAA 9-3 56.23 42.71 216 [33] 19.58 1.59
122 [17] Whitewater 2-AAA 5-6 55.83 58.29 54 [4] 25.23 7.64
123 [24] M.L. King 4-AAAA 10-2 55.80 37.94 270 [58] 21.08 3.51
124 [18] Mary Persons 2-AAA 5-5 55.47 49.75 130 [15] 21.15 3.92
125 [25] Effingham County 1-AAAAA 8-3 55.30 47.26 162 [45] 23.96 6.90
126 [7] Swainsboro 3-A Division I 9-3 55.07 47.04 167 [2] 20.67 3.84
127 [19] Oconee County 8-AAA 7-5 54.51 52.33 107 [11] 18.76 2.49
128 [7] Greater Atlanta Christian 6-AAA # 9-2 54.45 41.53 230 [9] 22.54 6.32
129 [26] Shiloh 4-AAAAA 6-5 54.25 49.52 133 [34] 18.50 2.49
130 [8] Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 2-AAA # 5-7 53.99 54.55 85 [2] 21.60 5.85
131 [10] Callaway 2-AA 8-4 53.97 42.89 213 [11] 18.58 2.85
132 [2] Bowdon 7-A Division II 10-2 53.96 33.68 308 [6] 22.02 6.31
133 [9] Holy Innocents 5-AA # 8-4 53.91 39.32 257 [10] 19.27 3.61
134 [1] John Milledge Academy GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 11-1 53.75 28.06 341 [3] 19.72 4.21
135 [37] Duluth 7-AAAAAA 4-6 53.52 56.27 73 [41] 21.09 5.81
136 [25] Hampton 2-AAAA 7-4 53.47 47.89 154 [32] 19.78 4.55
137 [10] Whitefield Academy 5-A Division I # 9-2 53.43 31.83 325 [17] 21.20 6.00
138 [11] Pierce County 3-AA 9-3 53.27 40.55 244 [16] 19.91 4.88
139 [8] Bleckley County 2-A Division I 9-3 52.36 36.12 290 [22] 20.51 6.39
140 [20] Cherokee Bluff 8-AAA 6-5 52.30 45.99 180 [22] 20.68 6.61
141 [38] Rockdale County 4-AAAAAA 5-4 51.96 52.71 102 [49] 21.22 7.50
142 [9] Dublin 2-A Division I 9-3 51.85 37.77 274 [16] 18.05 4.44
143 [26] Jones County 2-AAAA 6-4 51.67 45.41 189 [43] 19.20 5.76
144 [21] Richmond Academy 4-AAA 5-6 51.57 46.90 170 [21] 18.81 5.48
145 [27] Glynn Academy 1-AAAAA 6-5 51.50 48.76 143 [37] 19.51 6.26
146 [28] Statesboro 1-AAAAA 8-4 50.88 46.49 174 [50] 19.58 6.93
147 [22] Westover 1-AAA 6-4 50.88 49.05 140 [18] 18.64 5.99
148 [12] Stephens County 8-AA 6-6 50.77 55.06 81 [2] 18.75 6.21
149 [23] Upson-Lee 2-AAA 5-5 50.75 51.14 115 [14] 15.79 3.28
150 [27] Madison County 8-AAAA 6-4 50.72 50.43 123 [21] 20.57 8.09
151 [29] Habersham Central 8-AAAAA 7-4 50.67 43.58 207 [59] 18.12 5.69
152 [13] North Murray 7-AA 10-2 50.33 40.26 250 [17] 17.12 5.02
153 [14] Columbia 6-AA 5-7 50.06 55.74 76 [1] 16.96 5.14
154 [30] Woodstock 6-AAAAA 6-5 50.00 49.30 137 [36] 16.53 4.77
155 [31] South Paulding 5-AAAAA 4-6 49.80 58.03 56 [10] 21.07 9.51
156 [10] Rabun County 8-A Division I 10-2 49.73 34.34 306 [28] 19.36 7.88
157 [28] Hiram 7-AAAA 5-6 49.64 54.08 93 [13] 18.47 7.07
158 [39] Grovetown 4-AAAAAA 4-6 49.56 56.86 67 [40] 16.88 5.55
159 [15] Crisp County 3-AA 4-7 49.55 50.55 121 [4] 17.24 5.93
160 [16] Franklin County 8-AA 7-4 49.51 38.94 260 [18] 16.13 4.86
161 [3] Clinch County 2-A Division II 12-0 49.34 26.18 358 [21] 16.63 5.53
162 [29] Mays 4-AAAA 5-6 49.20 50.88 117 [19] 14.06 3.10
163 [17] Laney 4-AA 8-4 49.07 30.55 331 [35] 17.68 6.85
164 [40] Central Gwinnett 8-AAAAAA 4-5 48.92 50.93 116 [50] 15.97 5.29
165 [32] Clarke Central 8-AAAAA 6-6 48.79 51.73 110 [27] 17.74 7.19
166 [11] Aquinas 4-AAA # 7-5 48.14 41.86 226 [7] 17.73 7.83
167 [30] Eagle's Landing 2-AAAA 6-4 48.01 45.85 182 [40] 17.29 7.52
168 [24] Pickens 6-AAA 7-4 47.76 41.36 234 [40] 17.36 7.84
169 [12] Wesleyan 5-A Division I # 8-4 47.73 35.02 298 [13] 16.26 6.77
170 [31] East Forsyth 8-AAAA 6-5 47.71 50.41 124 [22] 13.96 4.49
171 [4] Screven County 3-A Division II 12-0 47.62 21.20 390 [35] 13.56 4.17
172 [41] Etowah 5-AAAAAA 3-7 47.53 57.49 61 [35] 19.74 10.44
173 [25] Lumpkin County 6-AAA 6-5 47.38 43.25 209 [29] 16.77 7.63
174 [26] Northwest Whitfield 7-AAA 7-4 47.29 37.81 273 [50] 18.86 9.81
175 [11] Lamar County 4-A Division I 10-1 46.70 26.24 357 [36] 11.32 2.86
176 [27] Heritage (Ringgold) 7-AAA 7-4 46.38 41.69 228 [38] 15.60 7.46
177 [28] Spalding 2-AAA 2-8 46.26 60.40 38 [1] 12.10 4.08
178 [12] Jeff Davis 1-A Division I 7-4 46.16 39.57 252 [12] 15.75 7.83
179 [32] St. Pius X 5-AAAA 6-4 46.07 39.54 253 [54] 15.67 7.84
180 [33] New Hampstead 1-AAAA 2-8 46.00 58.12 55 [8] 15.82 8.06
181 [5] Brooks County 2-A Division II 7-5 45.85 40.39 248 [1] 11.87 4.25
182 [18] Hart County 8-AA 3-8 45.70 54.27 90 [3] 13.79 6.33
183 [33] Dutchtown 3-AAAAA 3-7 45.62 56.83 68 [14] 14.41 7.03
184 [6] Wheeler County 4-A Division II 12-0 45.60 20.74 393 [36] 18.04 10.68
185 [42] Cherokee 5-AAAAAA 1-9 45.53 62.04 32 [26] 17.72 10.43
186 [34] Lassiter 6-AAAAA 5-5 45.11 44.68 198 [57] 17.94 11.07
187 [13] Pepperell 6-A Division I 8-4 44.92 36.81 281 [18] 17.11 10.43
188 [14] Gordon Lee 7-A Division I 11-1 44.84 21.49 388 [41] 15.46 8.86
189 [34] Walnut Grove 8-AAAA 5-5 44.47 45.12 193 [45] 14.42 8.18
190 [29] Monroe 1-AAA 3-7 44.43 52.08 109 [12] 14.58 8.39
191 [43] Alpharetta 6-AAAAAA 2-8 44.34 57.20 63 [37] 14.47 8.36
192 [30] Luella 5-AAA 4-6 44.23 49.07 139 [17] 13.52 7.52
193 [35] McIntosh 3-AAAAA 3-7 44.19 55.48 78 [19] 13.25 7.30
194 [31] Baldwin 4-AAA 4-6 44.16 44.30 199 [26] 17.64 11.71
195 [44] Campbell 3-AAAAAA 6-4 43.96 45.40 190 [55] 13.25 7.53
196 [2] Stratford Academy GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 11-2 43.93 26.79 353 [5] 15.26 9.57
197 [32] Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5-AAA 4-7 43.93 45.50 188 [24] 14.98 9.29
198 [35] Dalton 7-AAAA 3-8 43.92 57.61 59 [10] 18.72 13.04
199 [15] Jasper County 4-A Division I 10-2 43.83 24.04 373 [38] 13.88 8.29
200 [36] Centennial 6-AAAA 7-5 43.82 40.69 240 [52] 15.92 10.34
201 [19] Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe 7-AA 7-4 43.78 36.56 284 [26] 16.29 10.75
202 [36] Northside (Warner Robins) 2-AAAAA 1-9 43.70 62.75 28 [5] 11.35 5.88
203 [33] Long County 3-AAA 7-4 43.49 35.47 296 [55] 18.71 13.45
204 [13] Lovett 5-AA # 6-5 43.43 42.33 220 [6] 10.28 5.08
205 [16] Dodge County 2-A Division I 7-4 43.31 34.96 299 [24] 15.46 10.38
206 [3] Deerfield-Windsor GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 12-1 43.21 19.80 397 [14] 11.65 6.68
207 [37] Allatoona 7-AAAA 3-7 43.20 50.23 125 [23] 14.52 9.56
208 [20] East Jackson 8-AA 5-6 43.03 47.55 159 [6] 15.61 10.82
209 [45] Paulding County 3-AAAAAA 4-7 43.03 54.13 92 [47] 15.06 10.27
210 [37] Veterans 2-AAAAA 2-8 42.98 61.37 34 [7] 15.25 10.51
211 [38] Decatur 4-AAAAA 4-6 42.97 47.39 160 [44] 11.58 6.85
212 [39] Dunwoody 4-AAAAA 5-6 42.68 45.00 197 [56] 13.76 9.32
213 [34] Gilmer 7-AAA 6-5 42.50 40.62 242 [42] 15.61 11.35
214 [14] Landmark Christian 5-A Division I # 9-3 42.43 23.27 378 [22] 13.82 9.63
215 [21] Miller Grove 6-AA 9-3 42.33 29.70 336 [37] 12.27 8.18
216 [35] Southeast Bulloch 3-AAA 5-5 42.26 35.85 293 [54] 13.83 9.81
217 [1] Brentwood School GIAA District 4-AA-A 12-1 42.13 11.55 426 [5] 16.33 12.44
218 [22] Cook 3-AA 5-6 42.13 44.13 201 [10] 12.99 9.10
219 [38] McDonough 2-AAAA 3-7 41.86 47.93 153 [31] 11.55 7.92
220 [36] Cedar Grove 5-AAA 5-6 41.77 49.37 135 [16] 13.60 10.07
221 [7] Johnson County 5-A Division II 11-1 41.70 14.60 415 [45] 14.29 10.84
222 [37] Liberty County 3-AAA 7-4 41.49 37.33 277 [51] 10.77 7.51
223 [17] Elbert County 8-A Division I 5-7 41.38 40.50 245 [9] 11.49 8.35
224 [40] South Effingham 1-AAAAA 4-6 40.92 47.67 157 [42] 11.21 8.53
225 [23] Jackson 2-AA 4-7 40.77 41.03 239 [14] 13.65 11.11
226 [41] Winder-Barrow 8-AAAAA 4-7 40.48 44.17 200 [58] 16.67 14.43
227 [38] Dawson County 6-AAA 4-6 40.45 37.97 269 [48] 12.39 10.17
228 [39] Starr's Mill 3-AAAA 3-8 40.36 51.66 111 [18] 11.27 9.15
229 [40] Maynard Jackson 4-AAAA 7-4 40.15 39.11 259 [57] 12.12 10.21
230 [18] Social Circle 4-A Division I 7-5 40.01 33.54 310 [29] 15.51 13.73
231 [4] Brookstone GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 10-3 39.95 30.20 333 [2] 11.07 9.35
232 [19] Haralson County 6-A Division I 7-4 39.70 30.38 332 [34] 12.16 10.69
233 [42] Kennesaw Mountain 5-AAAAA 2-8 39.60 53.43 100 [24] 16.24 14.88
234 [43] Chamblee 4-AAAAA 4-7 39.55 48.31 149 [39] 12.77 11.45
235 [44] Lithia Springs 5-AAAAA 2-8 39.44 60.46 37 [8] 12.62 11.41
236 [45] Alexander 5-AAAAA 2-8 39.36 54.68 84 [20] 12.86 11.74
237 [8] Early County 1-A Division II 9-3 39.15 23.14 380 [30] 10.29 9.38
238 [41] Wayne County 1-AAAA 1-9 38.73 60.21 40 [3] 12.16 11.66
239 [5] First Presbyterian GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 8-4 38.56 26.00 360 [6] 11.02 10.70
240 [42] Westminster (Atlanta) 6-AAAA 2-8 38.53 56.42 72 [12] 12.41 12.12
241 [24] KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 5-AA 5-6 38.39 41.44 232 [13] 11.88 11.73
242 [9] Emanuel County Institute 3-A Division II 8-4 38.38 27.41 347 [17] 12.60 12.46
243 [39] East Hall 8-AAA 3-7 38.05 41.37 233 [39] 16.84 17.03
244 [43] Harris County 3-AAAA 4-6 38.04 50.11 126 [24] 9.87 10.07
245 [40] Beach 3-AAA 5-5 37.99 37.92 271 [49] 10.86 11.10
246 [25] Ringgold 7-AA 6-5 37.97 36.84 279 [24] 12.00 12.26
247 [46] Evans 1-AAAAA 3-7 37.93 46.92 169 [48] 11.71 12.01
248 [20] Washington County 2-A Division I 5-6 37.78 37.53 276 [17] 11.41 11.87
249 [21] Bremen 6-A Division I 5-6 37.65 32.18 323 [32] 9.32 9.90
250 [22] Oglethorpe County 8-A Division I 6-5 37.40 36.29 288 [21] 10.25 11.09
251 [41] Adairsville 7-AAA 4-6 37.36 42.86 214 [31] 11.18 12.05
252 [42] Bainbridge 1-AAA 1-9 37.14 58.58 50 [3] 10.18 11.28
253 [43] Dougherty 1-AAA 2-9 37.10 53.38 101 [9] 13.35 14.49
254 [15] Christian Heritage 7-A Division I # 7-4 36.78 27.83 342 [19] 12.14 13.60
255 [26] Sonoraville 7-AA 5-6 36.35 38.14 266 [21] 13.85 15.74
256 [10] Wilcox County 4-A Division II 7-4 36.23 26.95 351 [20] 11.25 13.26
257 [44] White County 6-AAA 3-7 35.87 42.64 218 [35] 9.21 11.57
258 [16] Mount Vernon 5-A Division I # 6-6 35.69 33.48 313 [15] 10.80 13.35
259 [27] Spencer 1-AA 6-5 35.63 29.95 335 [36] 10.76 13.37
260 [23] Bacon County 1-A Division I 5-6 35.61 40.44 247 [10] 10.43 13.05
261 [47] Bradwell Institute 1-AAAAA 2-7 35.61 45.12 194 [54] 14.28 16.91
262 [48] Greenbrier 1-AAAAA 2-8 35.07 47.09 164 [46] 10.68 13.85
263 [46] Heritage (Conyers) 4-AAAAAA 1-9 34.66 58.99 44 [30] 12.30 15.87
264 [47] Forsyth Central 6-AAAAAA 1-9 34.47 53.77 97 [48] 10.82 14.59
265 [24] Putnam County 4-A Division I 5-6 34.38 34.65 301 [25] 9.59 13.44
266 [44] Eagle's Landing Christian 2-AAAA 2-8 34.25 46.71 173 [37] 11.37 15.35
267 [6] Frederica Academy GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 8-4 33.82 22.48 383 [11] 8.45 12.86
268 [45] Cedar Shoals 8-AAAA 0-10 33.80 56.70 70 [11] 6.22 10.66
269 [25] ACE Charter 2-A Division I 5-6 33.77 35.96 292 [23] 10.45 14.92
270 [45] Hephzibah 4-AAA 3-7 33.74 42.67 217 [34] 10.25 14.75
271 [17] Savannah Country Day 3-A Division I # 4-7 33.72 47.13 163 [4] 8.76 13.28
272 [7] George Walton Academy GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 11-1 33.70 6.04 442 [26] 8.28 12.82
273 [26] Berrien 1-A Division I 4-8 33.63 42.08 223 [6] 10.32 14.93
274 [48] Pebblebrook 3-AAAAAA 3-7 33.62 48.29 150 [54] 9.08 13.69
275 [46] Northside (Columbus) 3-AAAA 2-8 33.37 49.37 134 [27] 12.23 17.10
276 [11] Charlton County 2-A Division II 6-6 33.37 32.96 319 [8] 14.22 19.08
277 [8] Westfield School GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 8-4 33.31 25.80 363 [7] 8.83 13.76
278 [49] Lakeside (Evans) 1-AAAAA 1-9 33.05 46.30 178 [51] 9.29 14.47
279 [49] Mountain View 8-AAAAAA 1-9 32.82 62.47 30 [24] 11.73 17.15
280 [27] Commerce 8-A Division I 2-8 32.82 39.65 251 [11] 9.53 14.96
281 [28] Westside (Macon) 2-AA 3-8 32.78 46.48 175 [7] 9.14 14.60
282 [50] Pope 6-AAAAA 1-9 32.72 53.52 99 [23] 9.63 15.15
283 [50] South Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 2-8 32.53 48.67 144 [53] 10.70 16.41
284 [12] Hawkinsville 4-A Division II 9-3 32.48 22.71 382 [31] 8.72 14.47
285 [47] Druid Hills 5-AAAA 4-6 32.04 40.66 241 [53] 6.98 13.17
286 [48] Woodland (Stockbridge) 2-AAAA 3-7 31.86 45.73 184 [41] 6.69 13.07
287 [9] Valwood School GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 6-4 31.47 20.51 394 [13] 10.92 17.68
288 [10] Bulloch Academy GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 8-3 31.38 19.73 398 [15] 10.69 17.55
289 [46] Chestatee 6-AAA 3-7 31.29 40.30 249 [44] 10.89 17.84
290 [49] Cedartown 7-AAAA 2-8 30.95 47.34 161 [34] 7.56 14.85
291 [51] Arabia Mountain 4-AAAAA 3-7 29.82 45.08 196 [55] 8.26 16.67
292 [13] Jenkins County 3-A Division II 8-4 29.45 24.03 374 [25] 8.28 17.07
293 [29] Pike County 2-AA 4-6 29.44 37.08 278 [23] 7.39 16.19
294 [14] Atkinson County 2-A Division II † 8-1 29.37 0.04 452 [57] 11.94 20.81
295 [50] Pace Academy 4-AAAA 3-7 29.33 41.13 238 [51] 3.61 12.51
296 [18] North Cobb Christian 7-AA # 4-7 29.24 33.49 312 [14] 11.10 20.10
297 [28] East Laurens 2-A Division I 3-8 29.23 38.43 263 [14] 5.06 14.06
298 [15] Manchester 7-A Division II 4-6 29.21 32.98 318 [7] 9.27 18.30
299 [30] Coahulla Creek 7-AA 3-7 29.18 36.31 287 [27] 6.77 15.83
300 [16] Warren County 8-A Division II 6-6 29.12 31.58 326 [9] 5.08 14.20
301 [17] Mount Zion (Carroll) 7-A Division II 8-4 28.97 23.14 379 [29] 6.42 15.68
302 [11] St. Anne-Pacelli GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 6-6 28.85 26.89 352 [4] 6.90 16.29
303 [31] Union County 7-AA 3-7 28.60 36.83 280 [25] 6.59 16.23
304 [18] Metter 3-A Division II 5-5 28.55 27.15 349 [19] 5.08 14.77
305 [47] LaFayette 7-AAA 4-6 28.42 35.23 297 [56] 5.22 15.04
306 [19] King's Ridge Christian 5-A Division I # 8-4 28.29 17.78 403 [23] 6.66 16.60
307 [19] Seminole County 1-A Division II 8-2 27.89 14.74 414 [44] 7.61 17.95
308 [52] Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-AAAAA 3-7 27.74 37.81 272 [61] 7.63 18.13
309 [12] Strong Rock Christian GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 6-5 27.38 18.70 399 [16] 7.22 18.08
310 [29] Temple 6-A Division I 5-6 27.22 32.80 320 [30] 8.39 19.41
311 [32] Columbus 1-AA 7-4 27.22 24.25 371 [45] 3.78 14.80
312 [51] Meadowcreek 7-AAAAAA 1-8 26.65 58.34 52 [33] 6.52 18.10
313 [51] Woodland (Cartersville) 7-AAAA 2-8 26.40 43.77 206 [47] 7.30 19.14
314 [20] Darlington 6-A Division I # 3-8 25.87 37.53 275 [11] 9.00 21.36
315 [52] Union Grove 2-AAAA 0-10 25.80 48.77 142 [29] 4.58 17.02
316 [20] Taylor County 6-A Division II 7-4 25.80 14.18 418 [48] 4.91 17.35
317 [48] Howard 4-AAA 2-8 25.77 41.32 236 [41] 9.06 21.53
318 [2] Southwest Georgia Academy GIAA District 3-AA-A 9-4 25.71 12.86 422 [3] 5.29 17.82
319 [30] Vidalia 3-A Division I 1-9 25.60 43.98 202 [3] 4.79 17.44
320 [31] Southwest 2-A Division I 3-7 25.54 34.59 304 [26] 5.13 17.82
321 [53] Banneker 3-AAAAA 2-8 25.52 49.89 128 [33] 2.95 15.67
322 [21] Bryan County 3-A Division II 5-5 25.52 25.70 366 [22] 4.55 17.27
323 [22] Treutlen 4-A Division II 6-5 25.40 23.81 376 [27] 2.97 15.81
324 [53] Midtown 4-AAAA 3-7 25.30 39.35 255 [55] 3.09 16.03
325 [23] McIntosh County Academy 3-A Division II 5-6 25.16 25.42 367 [23] 2.96 16.03
326 [54] Riverwood 6-AAAAA 1-9 25.10 47.80 155 [41] 2.32 15.46
327 [33] Redan 6-AA 4-7 24.97 36.16 289 [28] 5.08 18.35
328 [34] Tattnall County 3-AA 2-8 24.95 40.58 243 [15] 6.29 19.57
329 [21] Mount Paran Christian 5-A Division I # 5-6 24.88 27.11 350 [20] 6.13 19.49
330 [52] Chapel Hill 2-AAAAAA 1-9 24.55 55.28 80 [42] 1.83 15.52
331 [24] Washington-Wilkes 8-A Division II 5-7 24.50 31.49 327 [10] 6.22 19.96
332 [53] South Cobb 3-AAAAAA 2-8 24.12 42.90 212 [56] 3.58 17.70
333 [32] Fannin County 7-A Division I 5-6 23.82 27.74 344 [35] 4.63 19.05
334 [55] Loganville 8-AAAAA 1-9 23.69 46.83 172 [49] -0.23 14.32
335 [25] Mitchell County 1-A Division II 5-5 23.38 20.12 395 [37] 6.57 21.42
336 [26] Trion 7-A Division II 4-7 23.13 28.75 340 [13] 4.24 19.34
337 [35] South Atlanta 6-AA 3-8 22.83 32.98 317 [32] 1.50 16.91
338 [33] McNair 4-A Division I 3-8 22.51 32.77 321 [31] 4.18 19.91
339 [49] Windsor Forest 3-AAA 4-6 22.21 33.63 309 [57] 3.84 19.87
340 [36] Therrell 5-AA 1-9 22.20 45.58 187 [9] 1.73 17.77
341 [27] Telfair County 4-A Division II 3-7 22.04 28.85 339 [12] 2.35 18.54
342 [56] Apalachee 8-AAAAA 2-8 21.98 43.17 211 [60] 1.95 18.20
343 [13] Pinewood Christian GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 5-7 21.53 24.33 369 [9] 3.09 19.80
344 [14] Calvary Christian GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 6-6 21.17 16.95 404 [17] 2.88 19.94
345 [28] Turner County 2-A Division II 2-7 21.17 34.78 300 [4] 2.99 20.06
346 [54] Mundy's Mill 3-AAAA 0-10 20.26 58.66 48 [7] 2.06 20.03
347 [29] Schley County 6-A Division II 7-5 20.10 14.32 417 [47] 3.07 21.20
348 [3] Robert Toombs Academy GIAA District 3-AA-A 7-5 20.01 13.40 419 [1] 2.87 21.10
349 [50] Ridgeland 7-AAA 2-8 19.90 33.52 311 [58] 2.42 20.76
350 [34] Jefferson County 2-A Division I 2-8 19.88 38.03 268 [15] 1.12 19.47
351 [51] Riverdale 5-AAA 2-8 19.83 39.40 254 [45] -1.71 16.70
352 [57] Alcovy 8-AAAAA 1-9 19.78 48.46 147 [38] 3.83 22.28
353 [37] Rutland 2-AA 0-10 19.35 42.56 219 [12] -0.52 18.37
354 [35] Model 6-A Division I 2-8 19.23 36.74 282 [19] 4.80 23.81
355 [38] Shaw 1-AA 3-7 19.03 29.53 337 [38] 1.54 20.75
356 [30] Macon County 6-A Division II 5-6 18.92 16.87 405 [39] 2.45 21.77
357 [15] Bethlehem Christian GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 7-4 18.61 15.35 413 [19] 1.77 21.40
358 [58] Morrow 3-AAAAA 1-9 18.55 51.27 114 [29] 0.96 20.65
359 [16] Tiftarea Academy GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 4-6 18.35 24.09 372 [10] 0.32 20.21
360 [31] Portal 3-A Division II 4-6 18.23 21.75 386 [33] 4.73 24.74
361 [52] West Hall 8-AAA 2-8 18.16 43.24 210 [30] 1.39 21.47
362 [54] Osborne 3-AAAAAA 1-9 18.05 49.65 132 [52] 3.22 23.40
363 [36] Gordon Central 7-A Division I 7-4 17.96 15.66 412 [46] 1.28 21.56
364 [59] Tri-Cities 4-AAAAA 0-10 17.84 47.07 165 [47] 0.23 20.63
365 [53] Fayette County 2-AAA 0-10 17.67 59.29 42 [2] 2.08 22.65
366 [4] Southland Academy GIAA District 3-AA-A 7-5 17.11 13.30 420 [2] 2.03 23.16
367 [32] Wilkinson County 5-A Division II 4-7 17.08 23.34 377 [28] 5.18 26.34
368 [5] Briarwood Academy GIAA District 4-AA-A 9-3 16.94 8.59 436 [9] 2.22 23.51
369 [33] Randolph-Clay 1-A Division II 4-5-1 16.80 17.92 401 [38] 3.04 24.48
370 [55] Northview 5-AAAA 2-8 15.11 41.92 225 [49] 0.50 23.62
371 [34] Lanier County 2-A Division II 2-9 15.05 30.03 334 [11] 2.14 25.32
372 [60] Chattahoochee 7-AAAAA 2-8 14.64 45.68 185 [52] 2.00 25.60
373 [37] Chattooga 7-A Division I 3-7 14.40 22.30 384 [40] -0.16 23.67
374 [54] Johnson (Savannah) 3-AAA 2-8 14.30 36.11 291 [53] 0.39 24.32
375 [6] Edmund Burke Academy GIAA District 4-AA-A 7-5 14.18 9.69 430 [7] -4.08 19.98
376 [55] Discovery 8-AAAAAA 0-9 13.87 54.26 91 [46] 0.35 24.72
377 [17] Loganville Christian GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 7-4 13.70 11.00 427 [21] 0.32 24.86
378 [35] Towns County 8-A Division II † 7-3 13.64 3.03 446 [55] 1.01 25.61
379 [39] Murray County 7-AA 2-8 13.55 33.05 316 [31] -3.51 21.18
380 [56] Berkmar 7-AAAAAA 0-10 13.36 56.87 66 [39] -0.81 24.07
381 [36] Irwin County 2-A Division II 1-9 13.29 36.69 283 [2] -2.34 22.60
382 [38] Dade County 7-A Division I 2-8 12.93 22.74 381 [39] -2.20 23.11
383 [22] Providence Christian 8-A Division I # 2-9 12.88 33.14 315 [16] -1.32 24.04
384 [56] Forest Park 4-AAAA 2-7 12.73 34.63 303 [59] -2.22 23.29
385 [39] Towers 4-A Division I 4-7 12.60 24.39 368 [37] -2.10 23.54
386 [37] Dooly County 4-A Division II 1-8 12.58 35.49 295 [3] -2.69 22.97
387 [38] Greene County 8-A Division II 2-9 12.57 33.94 307 [5] 3.39 29.06
388 [39] Miller County 1-A Division II 3-7 12.20 22.14 385 [32] 0.46 26.50
389 [40] Washington 5-AA 2-8 11.93 38.34 264 [20] -5.90 20.41
390 [57] North Springs 5-AAAA 1-9 11.45 46.35 177 [38] -4.73 22.05
391 [40] Banks County 8-A Division I 0-10 10.54 41.33 235 [8] -0.76 26.94
392 [40] Crawford County 6-A Division II 4-6 10.38 8.91 434 [51] -0.49 27.37
393 [41] Greenville 7-A Division II 3-7 10.27 21.43 389 [34] -0.70 27.27
394 [55] Islands 3-AAA 1-9 9.65 36.54 285 [52] -3.22 25.37
395 [41] Salem 6-AA 3-7 9.49 26.29 355 [41] 0.75 29.50
396 [18] Piedmont Academy GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 7-5 9.21 8.68 435 [23] -4.61 24.42
397 [41] Coosa 7-A Division I 3-7 8.84 18.10 400 [45] -2.31 27.09
398 [42] Brantley County 1-A Division I 0-10 8.59 43.95 203 [4] -6.11 23.54
399 [42] Savannah 3-A Division II 1-8 8.46 27.27 348 [18] -5.30 24.47
400 [43] Lake Oconee Academy 8-A Division II 2-8 8.22 23.91 375 [26] -9.74 20.28
401 [19] Lakeview Academy GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 5-6 7.69 7.84 437 [24] -3.63 26.92
402 [43] Mount Bethel Christian 5-A Division I † 8-1 6.82 3.03 445 [47] -4.89 26.53
403 [44] Georgia Military Prep 5-A Division II 4-7 6.56 16.80 406 [40] -5.19 26.48
404 [7] Flint River Academy GIAA District 1-AA-A 6-3 6.34 0.32 451 [14] -2.43 29.47
405 [45] Chattahoochee County 6-A Division II 5-6 6.03 6.83 438 [52] -5.14 27.07
406 [1] Lanier Christian GAPPS Region 1-AA 9-3 5.33 -4.90 455 [1] -7.87 25.04
407 [46] Montgomery County 4-A Division II 1-9 5.25 27.61 345 [15] -3.20 29.79
408 [23] Mount Pisgah Christian 5-A Division I # 3-8 5.19 25.71 365 [21] -7.87 25.18
409 [42] Butler 4-AA 2-9 5.05 32.01 324 [33] -6.22 26.97
410 [47] Baconton Charter 1-A Division II † 4-5 4.96 4.15 444 [54] -8.42 24.86
411 [8] Gatewood School GIAA District 4-AA-A 4-8 4.26 9.09 432 [8] -6.76 27.22
412 [9] Trinity Christian (Dublin) GIAA District 3-AA-A 5-6 3.62 10.82 428 [6] -5.95 28.67
413 [20] Mount de Sales GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 2-8 3.45 21.68 387 [12] -5.64 29.14
414 [48] Glascock County 5-A Division II 3-8 3.15 15.97 411 [43] -4.11 30.98
415 [21] Terrell Academy GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 4-7 2.77 12.81 423 [20] -4.30 31.17
416 [22] Athens Christian GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 4-6 2.23 6.81 439 [25] -8.81 27.20
417 [58] Drew 4-AAAA 0-10 1.68 41.98 224 [48] -3.60 32.96
418 [56] Cross Creek 4-AAA 1-9 1.65 43.42 208 [28] -9.04 27.55
419 [44] Central (Macon) 2-A Division I 0-10 1.52 38.81 262 [13] -6.60 30.12
420 [10] Central Fellowship Christian GIAA District 1-AA-A 5-6 0.27 2.50 448 [12] -8.78 29.19
421 [49] Pelham 1-A Division II 1-9 0.26 27.54 346 [16] -7.70 30.28
422 [57] Groves 3-AAA 0-10 0.01 41.72 227 [37] -3.39 34.83
423 [59] Southeast Whitfield 7-AAAA † 2-8 -0.15 13.22 421 [60] -7.25 31.15
424 [43] Kendrick 1-AA 4-6 -0.57 17.83 402 [46] -9.56 29.24
425 [50] Hancock Central 5-A Division II 3-7 -0.98 9.81 429 [49] -6.44 32.78
426 [51] Claxton 3-A Division II 0-10 -1.31 27.77 343 [14] -10.16 29.38
427 [58] Johnson (Gainesville) 6-AAA 0-10 -3.39 42.80 215 [32] -6.21 35.41
428 [23] Riverside Prep GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 3-7 -3.53 1.89 450 [27] -8.56 33.21
429 [44] Hardaway 1-AA 1-9 -3.64 25.92 361 [43] -10.48 31.40
430 [60] Clarkston 5-AAAA 0-10 -4.22 46.02 179 [39] -10.76 31.70
431 [24] Tattnall Square GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 0-10 -4.78 32.21 322 [1] -15.10 27.92
432 [11] Windsor Academy GIAA District 1-AA-A 4-8 -4.92 1.95 449 [13] -9.14 34.02
433 [25] St. Andrew's School GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 3-7 -5.07 15.97 410 [18] -6.83 36.48
434 [59] Stone Mountain 5-AAA † 1-9 -5.10 26.26 356 [59] -10.14 33.20
435 [12] Thomas Jefferson GIAA District 4-AA-A 1-10 -6.31 12.42 425 [4] -10.33 34.21
436 [2] Creekside Christian GAPPS Region 1-AA 7-5 -6.50 -11.31 457 [3] -9.93 34.81
437 [26] Brookwood School GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 1-9 -8.07 25.72 364 [8] -11.97 34.34
438 [45] Armuchee 7-A Division I 0-9 -8.75 19.92 396 [44] -12.67 34.32
439 [45] Josey 4-AA 2-8 -9.35 16.25 407 [47] -12.78 34.80
440 [52] Marion County 6-A Division II 1-9 -9.60 14.46 416 [46] -7.41 40.43
441 [53] Terrell County 1-A Division II 1-8 -9.74 16.14 408 [41] -14.39 33.59
442 [46] B.E.S.T. Academy 5-A Division I 1-9 -9.80 20.84 392 [43] -16.54 31.50
443 [13] Augusta Prep GIAA District 4-AA-A 2-9 -10.36 5.94 443 [11] -14.21 34.38
444 [27] King's Academy GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 1-9 -10.88 9.00 433 [22] -10.29 38.82
445 [14] Rock Springs Christian GIAA District 1-AA-A 5-4 -10.98 -14.04 459 [15] -15.30 33.92
446 [61] Johns Creek 7-AAAAA 0-10 -11.49 58.93 45 [9] -14.17 35.55
447 [54] Pataula Charter 1-A Division II † 3-5 -11.88 -2.02 453 [58] -14.95 35.17
448 [47] Utopian Academy 4-A Division I 1-9 -13.27 20.84 391 [42] -15.93 35.58
449 [3] Cherokee Christian GAPPS Region 1-AA 4-6 -13.42 -9.28 456 [2] -10.09 41.57
450 [24] Walker 5-A Division I # 2-8 -15.42 12.58 424 [24] -14.36 39.29
451 [55] Twiggs County 5-A Division II 0-10 -15.67 15.99 409 [42] -11.57 42.34
452 [56] Calhoun County 1-A Division II † 1-7 -16.45 6.77 440 [53] -15.45 39.23
453 [15] Heritage (Newnan) GIAA District 1-AA-A 1-10 -17.38 6.06 441 [10] -10.69 44.93
454 [46] Glenn Hills 4-AA 0-10 -26.58 26.16 359 [42] -21.47 43.35
455 [57] Southwest Georgia STEM 1-A Division II † 2-7 -27.85 2.74 447 [56] -18.88 47.21
456 [47] Jordan 1-AA 0-10 -31.82 25.83 362 [44] -18.94 51.12
457 [58] Central (Talbotton) 6-A Division II 0-8 -36.96 9.14 431 [50] -29.19 46.00
458 [61] Cross Keys 5-AAAA † 1-9 -43.28 -4.22 454 [61] -33.10 48.42
459 [4] Skipstone Academy GAPPS Region 1-AA 0-8 -47.55 -13.77 458 [4] -28.94 56.85
† - Plays a nonregion schedule / # - Qualifies for the smaller private school playoffs
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
Rank
Region
Teams
Comp Rating
Avg Rating
1 1-AAAAAA 6 82.34 77.09
2 2-AAAAAA 5 81.87 69.16
3 2-AAAAA 6 76.07 66.33
4 4-AAAAAA 7 75.90 64.96
5 8-AAAAAA 7 70.25 57.04
6 7-AAAAAA 8 69.27 57.48
7 7-AAAAA 7 68.16 52.38
8 5-AAAAAA 7 67.67 62.36
9 2-AAA 8 65.12 56.65
10 3-AAAAA 8 65.06 53.05
11 6-AAAA 5 64.85 58.00
12 1-AAAA 6 64.66 57.87
13 5-AAAAA 8 63.81 55.34
14 8-AA 4 61.60 47.25
15 8-AAAA 7 61.16 53.72
16 3-AAAAAA 8 60.94 49.17
17 6-AAAAAA 8 59.99 53.25
18 6-AAAAA 8 59.55 51.51
19 8-AAA 6 58.76 49.84
20 3-A Division I 3 57.10 50.70
21 4-AAAA 8 56.33 39.89
22 1-AAA 6 56.11 49.95
23 3-AAAA 7 55.52 46.31
24 7-AAAA 7 55.40 49.30
25 1-A Division I 7 54.13 44.80
26 5-AA 5 52.72 40.93
27 5-AAA 7 52.17 48.33
28 2-AAAA 10 51.96 46.28
29 4-AAA 8 51.60 42.34
30 8-AAAAA 7 50.56 40.31
31 3-AA 5 50.44 45.33
32 5-AAAA 9 49.71 41.23
33 1-AAAAA 9 49.53 44.46
34 4-AAAAA 8 49.38 40.94
35 2-AA 6 48.81 40.24
36 6-AAA 7 48.55 37.78
37 7-AAA 7 47.45 40.77
38 3-AAA 9 46.54 31.51
39 7-AA 8 43.72 37.67
40 8-A Division I 5 43.31 34.37
41 2-A Division I 10 43.13 35.26
42 6-A Division I 6 42.49 37.74
43 1-AA 8 41.54 24.07
44 5-A Division I 1 39.31 -9.80
45 4-AA 6 38.88 22.32
46 GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 5 38.18 26.98
47 6-AA 5 37.32 29.93
48 2-A Division II 6 37.09 29.68
49 7-A Division II 5 36.70 29.11
50 4-A Division I 7 35.93 26.68
51 8-A Division II 5 33.62 26.36
52 GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 5 33.44 30.13
53 4-A Division II 7 32.26 25.65
54 3-A Division II 9 31.47 24.45
55 GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 4 27.49 20.42
56 GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 5 27.05 17.55
57 7-A Division I 7 26.70 16.29
58 GIAA District 3-AA-A 4 20.38 16.61
59 GIAA District 4-AA-A 6 19.63 10.14
60 5-A Division II 6 18.14 8.64
61 GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 8 15.61 8.84
62 1-A Division II 7 15.39 15.71
63 6-A Division II 7 13.92 4.95
64 GIAA District 1-AA-A 5 -0.72 -5.34
65 GAPPS Region 1-AA 4 -6.06 -15.54 Least likely results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team and the likelihood of the on-field result.
Date
Favorite
Underdog
Score
Diff
Prob
Likelihood
09/26 Warner Robins Wayne County 10 - 32 19.43 91.6% 0.097
09/12 Cherokee Bluff Banks County 24 - 21 40.70 99.3% 0.128
09/12 Fitzgerald Brooks County 3 - 21 14.84 86.2% 0.165
09/12 Monroe Area Walnut Grove 14 - 24 16.65 88.6% 0.181
10/24 West Forsyth North Atlanta 17 - 31 14.72 86.0% 0.184
09/26 Douglas County Columbia 6 - 0 38.61 99.2% 0.213
10/24 Locust Grove Union Grove 18 - 14 32.36 98.2% 0.216
08/22 Jones County Woodland (Stockbridge) 16 - 20 18.75 91.0% 0.217
09/19 Sequoyah River Ridge 21 - 28 15.52 87.1% 0.227
09/05 North Hall East Hall 51 - 49 25.97 96.1% 0.236
09/05 Glynn Academy Bradwell Institute 28 - 35 14.83 86.2% 0.238
09/05 East Forsyth Chestatee 20 - 26 15.36 86.9% 0.241
08/29 West Forsyth Parkview 45 - 59 11.30 80.1% 0.246
11/14 Locust Grove Centennial 21 - 28 14.34 85.4% 0.246
10/31 Newnan McIntosh 42 - 41 23.17 94.6% 0.248 Highest-rated matchups
These are the highest-rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
Game Rating
Date
Team
Opponent
Score
Diff
Prob
103.54 11/28 Carrollton Grayson - 0.83 52.5%
90.48 11/21 North Gwinnett Lowndes 29 - 17 6.24 68.3%
90.20 08/29 Carrollton Rome 28 - 21 14.78 86.1%
90.02 08/15 Creekside Rome 48 - 28 16.78 88.8%
89.77 09/12 Buford Douglas County 34 - 26 13.29 83.7%
89.77 11/28 Buford Douglas County - 13.29 83.7%
89.70 09/05 Hughes Douglas County 44 - 31 7.10 70.6%
89.60 09/05 Buford Roswell 65 - 21 13.45 84.0%
89.56 08/16 North Gwinnett Douglas County 7 - 21 6.07 67.9%
89.53 10/31 Carrollton Douglas County 55 - 22 16.37 88.3%
88.80 10/31 Valdosta Lowndes 23 - 14 0.62 51.9%
87.27 08/29 North Gwinnett Colquitt County 21 - 7 9.72 76.8%
86.95 10/03 Valdosta Colquitt County 17 - 18 1.99 56.1%
86.89 09/12 Carrollton Gainesville 43 - 21 17.81 90.0%
86.67 09/26 Lowndes Colquitt County 31 - 14 4.55 63.7%