Camden County taps familiar name to be next football coach

Camden County lineman Jeremiah Booth holds the Class 5A trophy after the Wildcats defeated Northside Warner Robins. Camden announced Jon Lindsey, whose first stint at Camden was from 2005 to 2010, as its new head football coach on Friday.

Camden County announced Jon Lindsey as its new head football coach on Friday, but he won’t feel new to people in Kingsland. Lindsey has plenty of history with the program, coaching there for nine cumulative years in two stints. All those years were under Camden County coaching great Jeff Herron, who led the Wildcats to three state titles and 12 region championships.

"It's all a little surreal, to be honest with you," Lindsey told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "I've been here two different times, and my family is deep here. "I watched two of my three kids graduate from here, so this is home for us." Lindsey's first stint at Camden County was from 2005 to 2010. He started as the team's defensive backs coach and was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2007. The Wildcats won six consecutive region titles and two state championships during Lindsey's first stint with the program.

Lindsey went on to be a head coach for four different programs. He had a cumulative record of 45-29-1 as a head coach, led Irwin County to the state semifinals in 2013 and won a region championship with Cook in 2014.