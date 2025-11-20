Atlanta Braves

Braves will play in 2026 Little League Classic

This will be Atlanta’s first time playing in the Little League Classic.
The Atlanta Braves, led by new manager Walt Weiss, will play in the 2026 Little League Classic on Aug. 23 next season. The Braves will face the Brewers in that game. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
The Braves are heading to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, next summer.

MLB announced Wednesday that the Braves will face the Brewers in the 2026 Little League Classic on Sunday, Aug. 23, next season at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field. The game will start at 7:10 p.m. and air nationally on ESPN.

Players from the Braves and Brewers will attend Little League World Series games earlier in the day, a tradition that began with the event’s inception in 2017. The youth players and their families will then attend the major league game later that evening. The Brewers will be the “home” team.

This will be the Braves’ first time playing in the Little League Classic. It’s the second straight year the Braves will have participated in one of MLB’s marquee events. They defeated the Reds in the first MLB Speedway Classic last summer in Bristol, Tennessee.

