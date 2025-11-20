AJC Varsity Blessed Trinity coach says first-round OT victory brought ‘pure joy and relief’ Ed Dudley dishes on key moment from last week’s win, the Jacobs brothers and how his team is preparing for Marist. Blessed Trinity defensive end DJ Jacobs, rated the No. 1 junior prospect nationally by 247Sports, blocked an extra point in overtime on the final play of last week’s game. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Blessed Trinity coach Ed Dudley, whose team defeated Stockbridge 28-27 in the Class 4A first round last week. Blessed Trinity defensive end DJ Jacobs, rated the No. 1 junior prospect nationally by 247Sports, blocked an extra point in overtime on the final play of the game. Blessed Trinity will play at Marist on Friday in the second round. Dudley is in his 32nd season as a head coach, his third at Blessed Trinity. His career record is 241-129. Dudley and Marist coach Alan Chadwick (455-82) are the two winningest active GHSA coaches. 1. For those who didn’t see the Stockbridge game, what was the key moment, and what made it memorable?

“I think the key moment was DJ Jacobs blocking the extra point in overtime to give us the win. The game had been so back and forth until that time that something had to give. The game will stay in my memory for a long time. Stockbridge was extremely well coached and explosive athletically. They are very young and will be troublesome for everyone next year. Our players’ reaction of pure joy and relief at the end of the game is something I will remember for a long time.” RELATED 5-stars LaDamion Guyton, DJ Jacobs headline 2026 AJC Super 11 watch list 2. Stockbridge passed for more than 400 yards, and you had to make some clutch stops, including two interceptions. I’m guessing Marist won’t replicate that. How do you prepare for what Marist has to offer? “Stockbridge is a wide open Air Raid team. They put up a ton of yards against us, and we were able to stand up to them in the red zone. Marist is the premier triple-option team in our state. We will have to play disciplined and stay with our assignments for all 48 minutes. We prepare very differently for Marist than we do for Stockbridge. We will emphasize half line option drills and assignment-based defense. That is the beauty of high school football. Air Raid one week and Wishbone the next. RELATED Marist AD explains decision to appeal reclassification placement 3. Your best-known player is DJ. His younger brother Dawson, also a defensive lineman, isn’t far behind. Can you describe the skill set of each? Have you coached other D-linemen this good?

“DJ and Dawson are amazing young men. They have tremendous athletic ability and are high-character individuals as well. DJ is an explosive edge rusher with a great first step. Dawson is a powerful inside player who has fantastic instincts and technique. I have coached a lot of good defensive linemen and edge players over the years, players like Derrick Little and Chuck Smith at Clarke Central, Reggie Elder and Corby Johnson at Carrollton, Chase Thomas at Walton and Jimal McBride at Ware County. I know I am leaving guys off this list. The Jacobs brothers are probably ahead of those men at this stage in their careers. They both have very bright futures.”