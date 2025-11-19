Atlanta Hawks Back to earth: Pistons ground Hawks; snap five-game win streak Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) defends the goal against Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik Rank)

The Hawks win streak came to an end Tuesday despite their competitive endurance deep into the game. They fell to the Pistons 118-112 in their first game back at State Farm Arena in a week. Quick stats: Hawks forward Jalen Johnson had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Nickeil Alexander-Walker chipped in 24 points. Onyeka Okongwu scored 21 points.

Turning point The Hawks cut the game to 99-98 on a floater from Dyson Daniels that forced the Pistons to call timeout. It reset them and the Pistons went on a 9-0 run, forcing the Hawks into a turnover and getting into the paint. They took a 108-98 lead with 3:48 to play. Though Alexander-Walker looked to have a repeat of Sunday’s heroics, hitting a 3-pointer, drawing a three-point play and a pair of free throws to bring the Hawks within three. But Cade Cunningham put the stamp on the game with a clutch midrange jumper and layup. Highlight play The game may have had a few ugly possessions, but the Hawks collected some highlights along the way.

Hawks guard Keaton Wallace looked to get the Hawks rolling at the end of the first quarter as the Pistons looked to assert their will. Wallace raced down court as the clock quickly wound down and pulled up at the logo with 0.3 seconds on the clock and banked in a 3-pointer.