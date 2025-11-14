Atlanta United managerial finalists included one surprise

Atlanta United manager Gerardo Martino speaks during his introductory news conference at the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Marietta. Martino is returning seven years after leading the club to the MLS Cup in 2018. (Jason Getz/AJC)

One candidate has significant experience managing international clubs, but none in MLS.

In addition to Martino, the finalists were former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini; former Sporting KC manager Peter Vermes; and former Portland manager Giovanni Savarese, according to a person with knowledge of the process.

Atlanta United’s list of managerial finalists, culminated by the hiring of Gerardo Martino , included several other highly regarded managers.

The big surprise is Mancini because of his vast international managing experience, though he hasn’t been in MLS specifically.

Mancini, 60 years old, has managed Fiorentina, Lazio, Inter Milan (twice), Manchester City, Galatasaray (Turkey), Zenit Saint Petersburg (Russia), Italy’s men’s national team and Saudi Arabia’s men’s national team. He was recently hired on Thursday by Al-Sadd.

Vermes, 58, went 251-217-140 at Sporting KC, where he won the 2013 MLS Cup and U.S. Open Cup in 2012, ’15 and ’17.

Savarese, 54, also coached the New York Cosmos in the NASL. His record was 168-104-93, according to transfermarkt.us, with three NASL titles and two appearances in the MLS championship match, including a loss to Atlanta United in 2018.