After bye week, Georgia Tech moves up two spots in AP poll

After a bye weekend, Haynes King (center) and 8-1 Georgia Tech look to get back to their winning ways at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Boston College. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The Yellow Jackets come in at No. 14, the highest of 5 ACC teams in the Top 25.

Georgia Tech (8-1, 5-1 ACC) was ranked No. 14 on Sunday in the latest Associated Press Top 25. Tech did not play this weekend after losing 48-36 at North Carolina State on Nov. 1 and fell to No. 16 after that result.

The off weekend was good for the Yellow Jackets as far as the national polls are concerned.

The Jackets were No. 17 in Tuesday’s College Football Playoff rankings. The second edition of the CFP rankings is scheduled to be released at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Tech is one of five ACC teams ranked in this week’s AP poll: Miami (7-2) rose to No. 16, Louisville (7-2) fell to No. 19, Virginia (8-2) fell to No. 20 and Pittsburgh (7-2), which plays at Tech on Nov. 22, came in at No. 23.

The Jackets also face No. 5 Georgia (8-1) on Nov. 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

In the US LBM Coaches Poll released Sunday, Tech was ranked No. 12. In the Football Writers Association of America-National Football Federation Super 16 poll released Sunday, the Jackets were slotted 13th.