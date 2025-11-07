AJC Varsity

A look at how the Maxwell-proposed formula would seed teams in the playoffs

The creator of the Maxwell Ratings proposed an alternative to the GHSA’s postseason rankings formula, arguing that it is more accurate.
Hillgrove players line up in formation against McEachern at Cobb Energy Hillgrove Stadium in Powder Springs, Ga., on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Oscar Guevara Saenz for the AJC)
Hillgrove players line up in formation against McEachern at Cobb Energy Hillgrove Stadium in Powder Springs, Ga., on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (Oscar Guevara Saenz for the AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Loren Maxwell, founder of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association and creator of the Maxwell Ratings, proposed an alternative to the GHSA’s postseason rankings formula, which is set to be used for all classes in 2026.

Maxwell argues in a Four Questions interview that his Extended Standings model is more accurate, even though the calculations are more involved. The PSR is popular for its simple formula based on winning percentage and opponent winning percentage.

The choice of model is important because beginning in 2026-27, the GHSA will select and seed playoff teams in all eight classifications using the PSR or another math model. This season, the GHSA is using the PSR in four classifications (3A, 2A, A Division I and 3A-A Private) while guaranteeing playoff berths to top-four finishers in each region and giving preferential seeding to champions and runners-up.

RELATED
Maxwell ratings creator says GHSA model ‘lacks rigor,’ proposes alternative

Starting in 2026, region finish will no longer matter. The PSR alone will pick and seed teams 1-32 in all bracket sports with one exception: Region champions will be guaranteed top-16 seeds.

Below are the top 32 football teams in each class using both rankings models.

Here are five examples of differences between the two that favor Extended Standings.

The Extended Rankings are not the same as the Maxwell Ratings published on AJC Varsity and frequently cited in GHSF Daily. The Maxwell Ratings are designed to forecast games. The Extended Standings are a retrospective model designed to measure what teams have already accomplished.

These PSR rankings do not match the current seeds for 3A, 2A, A Division I and 3A-A Private, as the GHSA moves teams up or down based on region finish.

These are the PSR’s raw rankings, reflecting how the teams would be seeded in 2026.

Class 6A
Postseason Rankings Extended Standings
Rank Team Rank Team
1Buford1Buford
2Lowndes2Carrollton
3Grayson3Grayson
4Carrollton4McEachern
5McEachern5North Gwinnett
6Colquitt County6Lowndes
7North Gwinnett7Valdosta
8Valdosta8Douglas County
9Harrison9Harrison
10Douglas County10Colquitt County
11Brookwood11Brookwood
12Camden County12Newton
13North Paulding13Hillgrove
14Hillgrove14North Paulding
15North Cobb15North Cobb
16West Forsyth16Mill Creek
17Newton17West Forsyth
18Mill Creek18Archer
19Richmond Hill19Richmond Hill
20Denmark20Collins Hill
21Archer21Marietta
22Peachtree Ridge22Peachtree Ridge
23Collins Hill23Denmark
24Marietta24Walton
25Norcross25Norcross
26South Gwinnett26South Gwinnett
27Walton27Camden County
28Westlake28Westlake
29Lambert29Lambert
30Rockdale County30Parkview
31North Forsyth31North Forsyth
32Tift County32North Atlanta
Class 5A
Postseason Rankings Extended Standings
Rank Team Rank Team
1Hughes1Hughes
2Thomas County Central2Thomas County Central
3Roswell3Roswell
4Houston County4Gainesville
5Sequoyah5Rome
6Rome6Houston County
7Jackson County7Sequoyah
8Gainesville8Jackson County
9Sprayberry9Milton
10Newnan10Sprayberry
11Lovejoy11Woodward Academy
12Lee County12Lee County
13Northgate13Newnan
14Woodward Academy14Lovejoy
15Milton15New Manchester
16New Manchester16Northgate
17Effingham County17River Ridge
18River Ridge18East Paulding
19Brunswick19Brunswick
20Habersham Central20Effingham County
21East Paulding21Villa Rica
22Creekview22Seckinger
23Villa Rica23Creekview
24Statesboro24Lanier
25Seckinger25Habersham Central
26Shiloh26Shiloh
27Clarke Central27Woodstock
28Woodstock28Glynn Academy
29Glynn Academy29Statesboro
30Lanier30Coffee
31Coffee31South Paulding
32Lassiter32Clarke Central
Class 4A
Postseason Rankings Extended Standings
Rank Team Rank Team
1North Oconee1Creekside
2Cartersville2Cartersville
3Creekside3North Oconee
4Marist4Central (Carrollton)
5Central (Carrollton)5Marist
6Benedictine6Kell
7Locust Grove7Benedictine
8Kell8Locust Grove
9Cass9Cambridge
10Cambridge10Stockbridge
11Southwest DeKalb11Cass
12Ola12Southwest DeKalb
13Stockbridge13Blessed Trinity
14M.L. King14Ola
15Flowery Branch15Eastside
16Ware County16Flowery Branch
17Griffin17Ware County
18Lithonia18Lithonia
19Blessed Trinity19Hampton
20Hampton20Jonesboro
21Eastside21M.L. King
22Eagle's Landing22Griffin
23Maynard Jackson23Jones County
24Jones County24Tucker
25Mays25Madison County
26Tucker26Hiram
27Madison County27Eagle's Landing
28Jonesboro28Warner Robins
29East Forsyth29Mays
30Warner Robins30East Forsyth
31St. Pius31Perry
32Hiram32St. Pius
Class 3A
Postseason Rankings Extended Standings
Rank Team Rank Team
1Jefferson1Sandy Creek
2North Hall2Jefferson
3Sandy Creek3Troup
4West Laurens4West Laurens
5Jenkins5North Hall
6Calhoun6Calhoun
7Troup7Jenkins
8Stephenson8LaGrange
9LaGrange9Stephenson
10Westside (Augusta)10Westside (Augusta)
11Cairo11Peach County
12Heritage (Ringgold)12Douglass
13Harlem13North Clayton
14Douglass14Cairo
15North Clayton15Harlem
16Peach County16Monroe Area
17Pickens17Oconee County
18Northwest Whitfield18Heritage (Ringgold)
19Monroe Area19Northwest Whitfield
20Oconee County20Pickens
21Cherokee Bluff21Cherokee Bluff
22Gilmer22Westover
23Long County23Whitewater
24Westover24Richmond Academy
25Liberty County25Mary Persons
26Richmond Academy26Lumpkin County
27Lumpkin County27Gilmer
28Whitewater28Upson-Lee
29Beach29Long County
30Cedar Grove30Liberty County
31Luella31Southeast Bulloch
32Southeast Bulloch32Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
Class 2A
Postseason Rankings Extended Standings
Rank Team Rank Team
1Carver (Atlanta)1Carver (Atlanta)
2Rockmart2Morgan County
3Carver (Columbus)3Carver (Columbus)
4North Murray4Rockmart
5Morgan County5Sumter County
6Sumter County6North Murray
7Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe7Hapeville Charter
8Appling County8Thomson
9Burke County9Callaway
10Callaway10Burke County
11Hapeville Charter11Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
12Pierce County12Appling County
13Ringgold13Franklin County
14Thomson14Pierce County
15Laney15Stephens County
16Miller Grove16Columbia
17Stephens County17Laney
18Spencer18Miller Grove
19Columbus19Ringgold
20Franklin County20Crisp County
21Columbia21Hart County
22Sonoraville22East Jackson
23Crisp County23Sonoraville
24KIPP Atlanta Collegiate24Spencer
25Cook25KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
26East Jackson26Jackson
27Jackson27Cook
28Hart County28Columbus
29Pike County29Coahulla Creek
30Union County30Union County
31Westside (Macon)31Westside (Macon)
32Coahulla Creek32Pike County
Class A Division I
Postseason Rankings Extended Standings
Rank Team Rank Team
1Heard County1Toombs County
2Lamar County2Worth County
3Swainsboro3Heard County
4Worth County4Thomasville
5Jasper County5Lamar County
6Toombs County6Swainsboro
7Dublin7Northeast
8Northeast8Gordon Lee
9Gordon Lee9Dublin
10Thomasville10Jasper County
11Fitzgerald11Fitzgerald
12Bleckley County12Bleckley County
13Rabun County13Rabun County
14Haralson County14Pepperell
15Social Circle15Dodge County
16Dodge County16Haralson County
17Jeff Davis17Jeff Davis
18Pepperell18Social Circle
19Putnam County19Bremen
20Bacon County20Oglethorpe County
21Oglethorpe County21Putnam County
22Bremen22Elbert County
23ACE Charter23Washington County
24Washington County24ACE Charter
25Gordon Central25Temple
26Towers26Bacon County
27Fannin County27Fannin County
28Temple28Gordon Central
29Elbert County29East Laurens
30McNair30Commerce
31Berrien31Berrien
32East Laurens32McNair
Class A Division II
Postseason Rankings Extended Standings
Rank Team Rank Team
1Wheeler County1Bowdon
2Clinch County2Clinch County
3Lincoln County3Lincoln County
4Bowdon4Wheeler County
5Screven County5Screven County
6Seminole County6Johnson County
7Johnson County7Early County
8Wilcox County8Brooks County
9Emanuel County Institute9Seminole County
10Early County10Emanuel County Institute
11Hawkinsville11Wilcox County
12Taylor County12Hawkinsville
13Mount Zion (Carroll)13Taylor County
14Treutlen14Mount Zion (Carroll)
15Brooks County15Manchester
16Warren County16Charlton County
17Jenkins County17Treutlen
18Schley County18Jenkins County
19Mitchell County19Warren County
20Metter20Trion
21Charlton County21Schley County
22Bryan County22Mitchell County
23Wilkinson County23Metter
24Randolph-Clay24Bryan County
25McIntosh County Academy25Macon County
26Trion26McIntosh County Academy
27Macon County27Randolph-Clay
28Manchester28Wilkinson County
29Washington-Wilkes29Washington-Wilkes
30Chattahoochee County30Telfair County
31Georgia Military Prep31Turner County
32Telfair County32Miller County
Class 3A-A Private
Postseason Rankings Extended Standings
Rank Team Rank Team
1Fellowship Christian1Hebron Christian
2Hebron Christian2Fellowship Christian
3Calvary Day3Calvary Day
4Whitefield Academy4Greater Atlanta Christian
5Greater Atlanta Christian5Prince Avenue Christian
6Athens Academy6Savannah Christian
7Wesleyan7Holy Innocents'
8Landmark Christian8Athens Academy
9Prince Avenue Christian9Whitefield Academy
10Savannah Christian10Aquinas
11Aquinas11Wesleyan
12King's Ridge Christian12Landmark Christian
13Christian Heritage13Trinity Christian
14Holy Innocents'14Lovett
15Lovett15Christian Heritage
16Mount Vernon16North Cobb Christian
17Savannah Country Day17Mount Vernon
18Trinity Christian18Savannah Country Day
19Mount Paran Christian19King's Ridge Christian
20North Cobb Christian20Mount Paran Christian
21Darlington21Darlington
22Mount Pisgah Christian22Providence Christian
23Providence Christian23Mount Pisgah Christian
24Walker24Walker

About the Author

Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

More Stories

The Latest

121323 hs cedar

Maxwell ratings creator says GHSA model ‘lacks rigor,’ proposes alternative

Georgia high school football coaching changes: Two interim coaches hired

St. Pius X football coach Chad Garrison resigns from ‘labor of love’

Keep Reading

Maxwell ratings creator says GHSA model ‘lacks rigor,’ proposes alternative

Maxwell regular season summary: Class 6A crowded at the top

The College Football Playoff tweaked its strength of schedule metric. Will that help?

Featured

Atlanta among airports where FAA will cut flights due to shutdown

Atlanta among airports where FAA will cut flights due to shutdown

Metro Atlanta’s water smells, tastes weird again. Blame fall and Lake Lanier.

15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend