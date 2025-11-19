Falcons Logo
A history of Michael Penix Jr.’s injuries

Fontenot on the Falcons quarterback’s injuries: ‘We looked at all the history.’
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. leaves the field after the game Sunday, when the Carolina Panthers won in overtime 30-27. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons were aware of quarterback Michael Penix Jr.’s injury history.

Here’s what general manager Terry Fontenot had to say about Penix’s medical examinations during the predraft process.

“That’s all part of it. We looked at all the history,” Fontenot said. “Again, our trainers and doctors, we spent a lot of time with them going through that process. And it does mean a lot that he’s played well these last two years. Obviously, it’s something we’re always forward-thinking on in terms of doing everything we can to prevent injuries, but we felt good about it.”

Penix injury history

He redshirted at Indiana in 2018 after playing in three games. He tore the ACL in his right knee.

In 2019, he started six games for the Hoosiers. He missed the rest of the year with an injury to his right shoulder (nonthrowing).

In 2020, he was second-team All-Big Ten but tore his ACL in his right knee vs. Maryland in November and missed the rest of the season.

In 2021, he played five games and completed 87 of 162 passes (53.7%) for 939 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions. Missed the end of the season after separating the left (throwing) shoulder.

In 2025, he suffered a partially torn ACL on Sunday. He had a bone bruise PCL injury, which was aggravated.

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

