60-yard FG breaks Georgia State record set by former NFL standout Wil Lutz

Braeden McAlister, who kicked a school-record 60-yard field goal against Marshall on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, was named the Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week.

The kick, which tied the conference record and is the second longest in the NCAA this season, helped earn McAlister the Sun Belt Conference’s Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

Braeden McAlister provided a highlight in an otherwise dismal season for Georgia State last week when he kicked a school-record 60-yard field goal against Marshall .

McAlister, a redshirt junior from North Carolina, made the kick as time expired in the first half of the 30-18 loss. It was the longest field goal in the Sun Belt Conference this season and the second longest in FBS in 2025.

McAlister averaged 64.3 yards on three kickoffs with two touchbacks.

The kick broke the Georgia State record set by former NFL standout Wil Lutz, who kicked a 53-yarder against Alabama in 2013. Lutz has three of the program’s eight 50-plus yard field goals.