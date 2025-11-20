60-yard FG breaks Georgia State record set by former NFL standout Wil Lutz
The kick tied the conference record and is the second longest in the NCAA this season.
Braeden McAlister, who kicked a school-record 60-yard field goal against Marshall on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, was named the Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week. (Georgia State Athletics)
The kick, which tied the conference record and is the second longest in the NCAA this season, helped earn McAlister the Sun Belt Conference’s Special Teams Player of the Week honors.
McAlister, a redshirt junior from North Carolina, made the kick as time expired in the first half of the 30-18 loss. It was the longest field goal in the Sun Belt Conference this season and the second longest in FBS in 2025.