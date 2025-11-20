Sports

60-yard FG breaks Georgia State record set by former NFL standout Wil Lutz

The kick tied the conference record and is the second longest in the NCAA this season.
Braeden McAlister, who kicked a school-record 60-yard field goal against Marshall on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, was named the Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week. (Georgia State Athletics)
Braeden McAlister, who kicked a school-record 60-yard field goal against Marshall on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, was named the Sun Belt Conference Special Teams Player of the Week. (Georgia State Athletics)
By Stan Awtrey
1 hour ago

Braeden McAlister provided a highlight in an otherwise dismal season for Georgia State last week when he kicked a school-record 60-yard field goal against Marshall.

The kick, which tied the conference record and is the second longest in the NCAA this season, helped earn McAlister the Sun Belt Conference’s Special Teams Player of the Week honors.

McAlister, a redshirt junior from North Carolina, made the kick as time expired in the first half of the 30-18 loss. It was the longest field goal in the Sun Belt Conference this season and the second longest in FBS in 2025.

RELATED
Georgia State players aren’t ready to give up on goals after sluggish start

McAlister averaged 64.3 yards on three kickoffs with two touchbacks.

The kick broke the Georgia State record set by former NFL standout Wil Lutz, who kicked a 53-yarder against Alabama in 2013. Lutz has three of the program’s eight 50-plus yard field goals.

About the Author

Stan Awtrey has been covering sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1977. He currently writes about high school sports, Georgia State University athletics and golf.

More Stories

The Latest

tech

Joe Fusile’s unlikely path to being a key part of Georgia Tech resurgence

8m ago

Forged by ‘year of adversity,’ Milton on the road as it chases 3-peat title

37m ago

How Jerry Mack saw a then-walk-on as ‘one of the key pillars’ of KSU football

55m ago

Keep Reading

One of state’s leading receivers, Keyon Standifer brings energy to the field

Georgia basketball’s shooting struggles continue in victory over Florida A&M

Ladd McConkey sees Georgia football ‘really rallying’ behind Gunner Stockton

Featured

Burt Jones can keep raising unlimited cash in Georgia governor race

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones scores another victory over use of campaign cash

Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr.’s season is over; needs surgery to repair ACL

Typewriter Tom fuels a growing interest in analog writing devices