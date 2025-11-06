AJC Varsity 6-touchdown night in region-clinching win leads top performers of Week 12 Georgia high school football Week 12 featured huge games and standout performances across the state. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Amari Latimer is a four-star prospect committed to Wisconsin but only the fourth-highest senior running back prospect in Georgia. His production, especially in big games, is challenging that modest assessment. Latimer rushed for 228 yards and scored Sandy Creek’s six touchdowns, one a 25-yard reception, in a 42-17 victory over Troup last week in a game between undefeated teams for a region championship.

Latimer went over 5,000 yards from scrimmage for his career in the game. He scored his 75th rushing or receiving touchdown. RELATED How the new top-10 teams fared in final weekend of regular season Latimer is the younger brother of former Sandy Creek quarterback Geimere Latimer, who led the Patriots to a 2022 state title. Amari plans to join his brother at Wisconsin next season. Top five performances in Week 12 Creekside QB Cayden Benson was 16-of-18 passing for 311 yards and seven touchdowns, three to Eric Paul, who had nine receptions for 209 yards in a 79-3 victory over Midtown. Clarke Central WR Le’Gracion Little had eight receptions for 260 yards and four touchdowns and returned a kickoff 45 yards in a 59-24 victory over Winder-Barrow.

East Coweta WR/DB Walter Maestre Jr. had three receptions for 52 yards and three touchdowns and returned interceptions 33 and 43 yards for touchdowns — scoring all five times he touched the ball — in a 56-0 victory over Chapel Hill.

Sandy Creek RB Amari Latimer rushed for 228 yards and five touchdowns on 25 carries and caught two passes for 59 yards and a touchdown in a 42-17 victory over Troup. Valdosta DE Corey Howard had seven solo tackles, three tackles for losses and a sack in a 24-13 victory over Lowndes. RELATED GHSA places schools in new classes for 2026-27 Best of the rest Appling County RB Jaiden Knight rushed for 269 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries in a 31-14 victory over Pierce County. Bacon County WR Santiago Bizzell had four receptions for 168 yards and three touchdowns, broke up two passes and had five tackles in a 41-15 victory over Brantley County. Benedictine DB Micah Williams had seven solo tackles, two big hits, one interception and one pass breakup in a 49-13 victory over New Hampstead.

Bleckley County QB Brody Fleming was 15-of-20 passing for 324 yards and five touchdowns in a 49-0 victory over Central of Macon. Bowdon QB Joshua Hopkins was 14-of-20 passing for 252 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries in a 63-0 victory over Trion. Brooks County RB Damari Baynard rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries in a 43-3 victory over Irwin County. Brunswick RB Josiah Gibbons rushed for 167 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries in a 46-19 victory over South Effingham. Buford FB/LB Deion Miller had three solo tackles, two assists and two pass deflections and caught a 40-yard pass in a 35-3 victory over Mill Creek.

Burke County QB Sean Vandiver rushed for 201 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries and was 7-of-12 passing for 81 yards and a touchdown and in a 34-20 victory over Laney. Calvary Christian RB/DB Jaiden Jackson rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown and made five solo tackles in a 30-28 victory over Bethlehem Christian. Carrollton WR Peyton Zachary had 10 receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown in a 55-22 victory over Douglas County. Chamblee QB Brayden Doss was 9-of-18 passing for 270 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries in a 49-3 victory over Arabia Mountain. Chattooga RB Aiden Fletcher rushed for 245 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries in a 23-21 loss to Coosa.

Cherokee Bluff WR/DB Dylan Haley had six receptions for 61 yards and two touchdowns, made four tackles, broke up a pass and blocked an extra point in a 52-49 victory over East Hall. Coahulla Creek RB Tyler Douglas rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns and intercepted two passes, returning one for a touchdown, in a 34-27 victory over Ringgold. Coosa WR Jordan Scott had nine receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown in a 23-21 victory over Chattooga. Dade County WR Cash Christiansen had six receptions for 188 yards and a touchdown in a 20-16 loss to Gordon Central. RELATED Georgia high school football playoff brackets for all 8 classes Early County DL Chandler Means had 13 tackles and a tackle for a loss in a 32-19 loss to Eufaula of Alabama.

East Forsyth DB Dominic Primato had six solo tackles, three assists, one tackle for a loss and an interception returned for a touchdown in a 35-7 victory over Madison County. Fitzgerald ATH Victor Copeland rushed for 204 yards and four touchdowns on 11 carries in a 35-21 victory over Jeff Davis. Gilmer RB/DB Hunter Britain rushed for 154 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, made a tackle, broke up a pass and played more than 100 snaps in a 38-6 victory over Ridgeland. Greater Atlanta Christian RB Pierce Wilson had 132 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns in a 42-29 victory over Chestatee. Heard County WR Brody Buc Cofield had seven receptions for 175 yards and a touchdown in a 47-28 victory over Pepperell.

Hebron Christian RB Devon Caldwell rushed for 240 yards and four touchdowns in a 43-6 victory over Prince Avenue Christian. Houston County MLB Westen Ard had 13 solo tackles, four tackles for losses and two sacks and scored on a 6-yard run in a 34-28 victory over Lee County. Johnson County QB Nathan Turberville was 6-of-6 passing for 136 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 50 yards on two carries in a 42-3 victory over GMC Prep. LaGrange PK Cooper Metcalf was 4-for-4 on field goals of 24, 28, 39 and 22 yards in a 26-14 victory over Upson-Lee. Landmark Christian WR/DB Jo’Van Freeney had 10 receptions for 180 yards and three touchdowns, threw a 42-yard pass, made two solo tackles and defended two passes in a 28-21 loss to Wesleyan.

Lanier Christian RB/LB Asher Acton rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries and had seven solo tackles in a 24-13 victory over Creekside Christian. Macon County LB Timothy Warren had 17 total tackles, three sacks, 3.5 tackles for losses, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery in a 21-19 victory over Taylor County. Mary Persons QB Mac Nelson was 17-of-27 passing for 373 yards and four touchdowns, two each to Mason Stephens (six catches, 187 yards) and Isaiah Hendricks (seven catches, 164 yards), in a 51-46 loss to Whitewater. McIntosh County Academy RB Earnest McIntosh rushed for 226 yards and three touchdowns on 43 carries in a 27-24 loss to Portal. McNair RB/LB Milek Adams had six solo tackles, two assists, two sacks, two tackles for losses, one forced fumble and 137 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries in a 34-16 victory over Utopian Academy.

Metter ATH Mike Ricks rushed six times for 33 yards and a touchdown, made four receptions for 34 yards, threw a TD pass, scored a two-point conversion, made 6.5 tackles and one tackle for a loss and intercepted a pass in a 35-0 victory over Bryan County. Morgan Count RB Christian Monfort rushed for 190 yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries in a 43-22 victory over Callaway. North Hall MLB/RB Parker Carlton rushed for 103 yards on five carries and had five solo tackles, five assists, a sack, a tackle for loss and two QB pressures in a 42-7 victory over Dawson County. Northeast WR Scottavian Thomas had five receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown in a 29-8 victory over East Laurens. Northgate LB Brysen Davies had 13 solo tackles, four assists, a tackle for a loss and a sack, broke up a pass and intercepted a pass in a 25-6 victory over Dutchtown.

Northside (Columbus) RB Jai Jackson rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown and had two receptions for 61 yards and two touchdowns in a 56-33 loss to Central of Carrollton. Peachtree Ridge DB Sojourn Parker had five tackles, intercepted a pass and returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown in a 41-6 victory over Berkmar. RELATED GHSA defends ‘frustrating’ playoff snub of team that won 48-8 Richmond Hill QB Gunner Mobley was 24-of-36 passing for 261 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-21 loss to Colquitt County. Rome WR J.J. Winston had 10 receptions for 219 yards and three touchdowns in a 62-0 victory over Kennesaw Mountain. Roswell WR Dre Cousey had seven receptions for 58 yards and four kickoff returns for 124 yards, including a 49-yarder that set up Roswell’s game-winning field goal, in a 41-39 victory over Milton.

Sandy Creek DE J.T. Austin had seven tackles, 4.5 tackles for losses, 3.5 sacks, two pass deflections and a forced fumble in a 42-17 victory over Troup. Screven County QB DeMarko Ward rushed for 124 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries in a 22-21 victory over Emanuel County Institute. Sequoyah RB Will Rajecki rushed for 211 yards and four touchdowns on 31 carries and broke Blake Ingleton’s school career rushing yards mark with 3,585 yards in a 31-14 victory over Creekview. Southwest ATH Rinaldo Callaway had four receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown, intercepted three passes, made seven tackles and one tackle for a loss, averaged 36 yards per punt and kicked three extra points in a 27-12 victory over Jefferson County. Southwest DeKalb DL Braylon Gilstrap had seven tackles, 2.5 tackles for losses and 1.5 sacks in a 27-7 victory over Druid Hills.

St. Francis QB Michael Shepard was 12-of-21 passing for 204 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 132 yards, two touchdowns and two two-point conversions in a 29-8 victory over Johnson Ferry Christian. Stephenson DE Kwame Green Jr. had 13 solo tackles, four tackles for losses and one sack in a 21-10 victory over Douglass. Thomas County Central DE Isaiah Andrews had three solo tackles, two tackles for losses, two sacks and a forced fumble in a 41-17 victory over Coffee. Thomasville WR Nigel Pittman had four receptions for 90 yards and two touchdowns and returned a kickoff 67 yards for a touchdown in a 66-20 victory over Berrien. Thomson ATH Jaris Sinkfield had 230 all-purpose yards and scored three touchdowns (rushing, receiving, returning a kickoff) in a 56-6 victory over Butler.