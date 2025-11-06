6-touchdown night in region-clinching win leads top performers of Week 12

Amari Latimer is a four-star prospect committed to Wisconsin but only the fourth-highest senior running back prospect in Georgia. His production, especially in big games, is challenging that modest assessment.
Latimer rushed for 228 yards and scored Sandy Creek’s six touchdowns, one a 25-yard reception, in a 42-17 victory over Troup last week in a game between undefeated teams for a region championship.
Latimer went over 5,000 yards from scrimmage for his career in the game. He scored his 75th rushing or receiving touchdown.
Creekside QB Cayden Benson was 16-of-18 passing for 311 yards and seven touchdowns, three to Eric Paul, who had nine receptions for 209 yards in a 79-3 victory over Midtown.
Clarke Central WR Le’Gracion Little had eight receptions for 260 yards and four touchdowns and returned a kickoff 45 yards in a 59-24 victory over Winder-Barrow.
East Coweta WR/DB Walter Maestre Jr. had three receptions for 52 yards and three touchdowns and returned interceptions 33 and 43 yards for touchdowns — scoring all five times he touched the ball — in a 56-0 victory over Chapel Hill.
Sandy Creek RB Amari Latimer rushed for 228 yards and five touchdowns on 25 carries and caught two passes for 59 yards and a touchdown in a 42-17 victory over Troup.
Valdosta DE Corey Howard had seven solo tackles, three tackles for losses and a sack in a 24-13 victory over Lowndes.
Early County DL Chandler Means had 13 tackles and a tackle for a loss in a 32-19 loss to Eufaula of Alabama.
East Forsyth DB Dominic Primato had six solo tackles, three assists, one tackle for a loss and an interception returned for a touchdown in a 35-7 victory over Madison County.
Fitzgerald ATH Victor Copeland rushed for 204 yards and four touchdowns on 11 carries in a 35-21 victory over Jeff Davis.
Gilmer RB/DB Hunter Britain rushed for 154 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, made a tackle, broke up a pass and played more than 100 snaps in a 38-6 victory over Ridgeland.
Greater Atlanta Christian RB Pierce Wilson had 132 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns in a 42-29 victory over Chestatee.
Heard County WR Brody Buc Cofield had seven receptions for 175 yards and a touchdown in a 47-28 victory over Pepperell.
Hebron Christian RB Devon Caldwell rushed for 240 yards and four touchdowns in a 43-6 victory over Prince Avenue Christian.
Houston County MLB Westen Ard had 13 solo tackles, four tackles for losses and two sacks and scored on a 6-yard run in a 34-28 victory over Lee County.
Johnson County QB Nathan Turberville was 6-of-6 passing for 136 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 50 yards on two carries in a 42-3 victory over GMC Prep.
LaGrange PK Cooper Metcalf was 4-for-4 on field goals of 24, 28, 39 and 22 yards in a 26-14 victory over Upson-Lee.
Landmark Christian WR/DB Jo’Van Freeney had 10 receptions for 180 yards and three touchdowns, threw a 42-yard pass, made two solo tackles and defended two passes in a 28-21 loss to Wesleyan.
Lanier Christian RB/LB Asher Acton rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries and had seven solo tackles in a 24-13 victory over Creekside Christian.
Macon County LB Timothy Warren had 17 total tackles, three sacks, 3.5 tackles for losses, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery in a 21-19 victory over Taylor County.
Mary Persons QB Mac Nelson was 17-of-27 passing for 373 yards and four touchdowns, two each to Mason Stephens (six catches, 187 yards) and Isaiah Hendricks (seven catches, 164 yards), in a 51-46 loss to Whitewater.
McIntosh County Academy RB Earnest McIntosh rushed for 226 yards and three touchdowns on 43 carries in a 27-24 loss to Portal.
McNair RB/LB Milek Adams had six solo tackles, two assists, two sacks, two tackles for losses, one forced fumble and 137 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries in a 34-16 victory over Utopian Academy.
Metter ATH Mike Ricks rushed six times for 33 yards and a touchdown, made four receptions for 34 yards, threw a TD pass, scored a two-point conversion, made 6.5 tackles and one tackle for a loss and intercepted a pass in a 35-0 victory over Bryan County.
Morgan Count RB Christian Monfort rushed for 190 yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries in a 43-22 victory over Callaway.
North Hall MLB/RB Parker Carlton rushed for 103 yards on five carries and had five solo tackles, five assists, a sack, a tackle for loss and two QB pressures in a 42-7 victory over Dawson County.
Northeast WR Scottavian Thomas had five receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown in a 29-8 victory over East Laurens.
Northgate LB Brysen Davies had 13 solo tackles, four assists, a tackle for a loss and a sack, broke up a pass and intercepted a pass in a 25-6 victory over Dutchtown.
Northside (Columbus) RB Jai Jackson rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown and had two receptions for 61 yards and two touchdowns in a 56-33 loss to Central of Carrollton.
Peachtree Ridge DB Sojourn Parker had five tackles, intercepted a pass and returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown in a 41-6 victory over Berkmar.
Richmond Hill QB Gunner Mobley was 24-of-36 passing for 261 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-21 loss to Colquitt County.
Rome WR J.J. Winston had 10 receptions for 219 yards and three touchdowns in a 62-0 victory over Kennesaw Mountain.
Roswell WR Dre Cousey had seven receptions for 58 yards and four kickoff returns for 124 yards, including a 49-yarder that set up Roswell’s game-winning field goal, in a 41-39 victory over Milton.
Sandy Creek DE J.T. Austin had seven tackles, 4.5 tackles for losses, 3.5 sacks, two pass deflections and a forced fumble in a 42-17 victory over Troup.
Screven County QB DeMarko Ward rushed for 124 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries in a 22-21 victory over Emanuel County Institute.
Sequoyah RB Will Rajecki rushed for 211 yards and four touchdowns on 31 carries and broke Blake Ingleton’s school career rushing yards mark with 3,585 yards in a 31-14 victory over Creekview.
Southwest ATH Rinaldo Callaway had four receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown, intercepted three passes, made seven tackles and one tackle for a loss, averaged 36 yards per punt and kicked three extra points in a 27-12 victory over Jefferson County.
Southwest DeKalb DL Braylon Gilstrap had seven tackles, 2.5 tackles for losses and 1.5 sacks in a 27-7 victory over Druid Hills.
St. Francis QB Michael Shepard was 12-of-21 passing for 204 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 132 yards, two touchdowns and two two-point conversions in a 29-8 victory over Johnson Ferry Christian.
Stephenson DE Kwame Green Jr. had 13 solo tackles, four tackles for losses and one sack in a 21-10 victory over Douglass.
Thomas County Central DE Isaiah Andrews had three solo tackles, two tackles for losses, two sacks and a forced fumble in a 41-17 victory over Coffee.
Thomasville WR Nigel Pittman had four receptions for 90 yards and two touchdowns and returned a kickoff 67 yards for a touchdown in a 66-20 victory over Berrien.
Thomson ATH Jaris Sinkfield had 230 all-purpose yards and scored three touchdowns (rushing, receiving, returning a kickoff) in a 56-6 victory over Butler.
Toombs County RB/LB Justin Powell rushed for 177 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries and had two sacks in a 52-24 victory over Savannah Christian.
Warner Robins QB Chandler Dyson was 9-of-13 passing for 201 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries in a 33-26 victory over Perry.
West Laurens RB Ty Cummings rushed for 263 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries in a 27-3 victory over Westside of Augusta.
Whitewater RB/DB K.J. Deriso rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries, returned a kickoff 79 yards for a touchdown and had five tackles in a 51-46 victory over Mary Persons.
Lines of distinction
Charlton County’s offensive line of Jordan Robinson, Hunter Spradley, Jordan Hamilton, Gabe Huling, Joseph Zetmeir and Devoan Hawkins paved the way for seven rushing touchdowns in a 60-32 victory over Turner County.
Franklin County’s offensive line Will Akin, Langston Brooks, Brody Crump, Jayden Curry, Billy Hammock, Myles Kelley, Alijah Kibler and Ayden Minish paved the way for 377 rushing yards and four backs with at least 60 yards in a 31-0 victory over Hart County.
Lincoln County’s offense line of Jessiah Zellars, Howkeem White, Spencer Stewart, Josiah Stewart and Walter Keen opened holes for 340 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 31 carries in a 42-0 victory over Green County.
Pope’s offensive line of Isaiah White, Jaxson Griffin, Miguel Silva, Preston Cort and James Burns with tight end Hunter Bradford and fullback Josiah Moss paved the way for 385 rushing yards on 44 attempts for 8.75 yard per carry in a 35-14 victory over Riverwood.
Rockmart’s offensive line of Ryder Brinkley, Caden Mahoney, Sulli Johnson, Jordan Arteaga, Noah King, Jaiden Thompson and Kielan Burge paved the way for 504 total yards (354 rushing, 150 passing), in a 42-7 victory over North Murray.
Sprayberry’s offensive line of Nate Couey, Taylen Swinney, Cash Barowsky, Donovan Davis, Alex Torres-Hill and Ashton Wright with tight end Marques Gray paved the way for 573 total yards (360 rushing, 213 passing) and nine touchdowns in a 62-14 victory over Woodstock.
Union County’s offensive line of Logan Clason, Kye Burnette, Trent Webster, Gunner Franklin and Alan Godinez with tight ends Jax Dillinger, Wade Williams, Micah Wallace and Brandon Lynch paved the way for 359 rushing yards and Bentley Rich’s 235-yard effort in a 39-35 victory over North Cobb Christian.
Wesleyan’s offensive line of Eli Rickell, Campbell Hilton, Emerson Nail, Wiley Koch, Jack Wright, David Chamberlain and Jack Bennison plus tight ends Brice Gillis, William Wright and Tab Butler paved the way for Maddox Gartland’s 209-yard rushing game and his 1,005-yard rushing season in a 28-21 victory over Landmark Christian.