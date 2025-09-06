Sandy Creek RB looking forward to brother’s guidance next season at Wisconsin

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Sandy Creek running back Amari Latimer, whose 551 rushing yards rank second on GHSF Daily’s Yardage Leaderboard. Latimer rushed for 212 yards on 30 carries in last week’s 23-7 victory over LaGrange in a game between top-10 Class 3A team. That put him at 3,064 rushing yards for his career. Latimer’s No. 3-ranked Patriots were off this week after three wins to begin the season. Latimer committed to Wisconsin in June. He is the No. 20 senior running back nationally on the 247Sports Composite.

1. LaGrange held you to 30 yards the last time you played them, in the 2024 playoffs. You just went for more than 200. What changed?

“Last year, I wasn’t 100 percent the second time we played. We got down quickly, and we had to throw the ball more than we wanted to. This year, we got off to a fast start and as the game continued, we had a chance to run some clock off. We got the ball with seven minutes to play and ran the clock out. Our offensive line played well.”

2. What kind of back are you? What’s your style? How are you different from other backs?

“I’m a three-down back that’s versatile. I feel as though I can block, catch the ball out of the backfield and run the ball. My strengths are that I can make people miss in the open field. I can be split out as a receiver and catch the ball as well.”

Note: Latimer has 51 receptions for 582 yards and five touchdowns in his career.

3. What specifically did you do in the offseason that has helped you improve?

“I’m bigger, faster and stronger. I’ve studied up on the position and learned how to be a better pass blocker.”

4. How has your brother, Wisconsin cornerback Geimere Latimer, been able to positively influence your football journey?

“I look up to my brother. He plays a major role in my life. When we were in high school together, it was a dream come true to play with him. He was able to show me the ropes of high school football. Having the opportunity to play with him and learn how to play at the college level, I’m looking forward to that.”

Note: Geimere Latimer was the quarterback on Sandy Creek’s 2022 team that won Class 3A. He was an all-conference player at Jacksonville State last season and transferred in the offseason to Wisconsin and is the Badgers’ starting slot cornerback.

