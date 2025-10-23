Atlanta Hawks The good, the bad, the ugly: Hawks lay an egg in season opener vs. Raptors ‘We have to do a better job,’ coach Quin Snyder says. 1 / 31 Atlanta Hawks forward/center Onyeka Okongwu (17) dunks the ball against Toronto Raptors forward/center Sandro Mamukelashvili (54) during the second half in the home opener at State Farm Arena, Thursday, October 22, 2025, in Atlanta. Toronto Raptors won 138-118 over Atlanta Hawks. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

The debut of the Hawks’ new roster fell flat in the team’s season opener. The Hawks have a lot to clean up.

They lost 138-118 to the Raptors on Wednesday at State Farm Arena. It's the largest margin of victory in a season opener in Raptors' history. RELATED This season is now or never for Hawks star Trae Young Of course, the Hawks expected there would be some getting used to one another, with several new faces on the roster. Although the offense found some spark, the Hawks did not execute the principles they knew they needed to on the defensive end. "Communication is a big thing, especially in transition defense," Hawks forward Jalen Johnson said. "You got to talk. You got to pick up the ball. You got to create a wall. So those are just things we didn't do tonight. Obviously, we know what to do. We just have to be better for Orlando." Here's the good, the bad and the ugly from Wednesday's action at State Farm Arena.

The good: The Hawks didn’t have a ton of good things to point to in their season opener. They had efficient nights by Johnson, Zaccharie Risacher and Onyeka Okongwu. The good: The Hawks didn’t have a ton of good things to point to in their season opener. They had efficient nights by Johnson, Zaccharie Risacher and Onyeka Okongwu.

Kristaps Porzingis and Trae Young took advantage of trips to the free-throw line. But collectively, the Hawks made too many mistakes that they'll have to learn from, and quickly. "A lot of it is on us, stuff that we can fix, which is a good thing," Young said. "So, to answer your question (from earlier), there is one positive. I think that the only positive is that the mistakes that we made, a lot of it's on us, and so we can make sure we get this right before it's all over." The bad: The Hawks struggled with transition defense during the exhibition games, averaging 16.3 fast-break points per game (22). Their transition defense appeared nonexistent Wednesday, giving up 34 fast-break points, the most across the first two days of the season.