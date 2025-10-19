Projecting the College Football Playoff: Georgia, Georgia Tech appear worthy

Georgia defenders swarm Ole Miss wide receiver Harrison Wallace III (center) during the second half Saturday, Oct, 18, 2025, at Sanford Stadium in Athens. Georgia won 43-35. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Crowded SEC must sort itself before any clarity emerges.

A deep and compelling SEC race clouds things significantly beyond the top two teams, while the ACC and Big 12 have plenty to sort out at the top of their respective conferences.

Defending national champion Ohio State and fellow Big Ten unbeaten Indiana are not scheduled to play one another and will be favored to win the remainder of their regular-season games before a likely meeting in the Big Ten championship game on Dec. 6.

ATHENS — The College Football Playoff picture is anything but clear at the passing of the midway point of the season.

Notre Dame is 5-2 after dropping its first two games to Miami and Texas A&M and appears on track to rank high enough for a return to the College Football Playoff.

South Florida is the favorite to win the American Conference and qualify by virtue of being the highest-ranked Group of Five league champ.

The first set of College Football Playoff rankings won’t be released until Nov. 4, but it’s worth projecting the field, even if selecting the SEC teams presents a challenge, with 10 teams from that league having two losses or fewer.