Atlanta United On eve of season finale, Atlanta United can’t believe it’s come to this Five Stripes might end up as worst team in MLS, but they still plan great send-off for retiring Brad Guzan. Atlanta United acknowledges fans after beating FC Cincinnati 3-2 during a match in May. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Ronny Deila couldn’t fathom when he was introduced as Atlanta United’s manager 10 months ago that he would end his first season trying not to finish as the worst team in MLS. But the end is here, and they are.

If Atlanta United doesn't defeat D.C. United on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, it likely will finish at the bottom of the 30-team league. With a tie, the Five Stripes could avoid the basement if L.A. Galaxy loses its finale. All that money spent on Emmanuel Latte Lath, Miguel Almirón and Alexey Miranchuk for what could be only 37 goals as a team. All those expectations to finish with, at most, 30 points from 34 matches. At worst, the team will bottom out with 27 points and five wins, including one since Memorial Day. A shocking 62 goals allowed. "It's been a really tough season, but we only can look forward," Deila said. "What's done is done, and now it's the last game, and we will do everything to get those three points and that we can get above this." RELATED https://www.ajc.com/sports/2025/10/atlanta-uniteds-brad-guzan-explains-why-hes-retiring/ His statement Thursday had an understandably different tone than on Dec. 20 last year when he said: "When you're going to win trophies, you need to play yourself to win something. You have to take charge in the games and be, especially at home, you have to be very dominant in what you're doing." The only trophy Atlanta United can win this season will be the Wooden Spoon, unceremoniously given to the worst team by the Independent Supporters Council.

Deila provided several explanations as to why the season went from hopeful to dreadful. He has said all of them before: poor play in both 18-yard boxes, injuries, a roster that was too old and positionally unbalanced, the franchise is “too nice” and needs more internal accountability, an inability to get the correct attacking players and defending players on the field at the same time.