Atlanta United Atlanta United’s Brad Guzan explains why he’s retiring He said a perfect ending Saturday would be a win by shutout and him having to make no saves. A Clean Sheet banner shows the support to Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday, July 29, 2017, in Atlanta, Ga. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Summarizing a 21-year career as a professional soccer player with his children and wife watching was harder for Brad Guzan than trying to stop a penalty kick. Twice, Guzan, who will play his 616th and final match Saturday when Atlanta United hosts D.C. United, had to stop himself from crying Thursday when describing how, though he said he feels that he could play until he is 56 years old, nobody outlives the sport.

Guzan said there wasn’t a moment in a training session, a match or sitting on a plane when he knew he was ready for what’s next. But after long talks with his wife and four kids, his decision was announced Tuesday, bringing an end to a career that he dreamed about growing up outside of Chicago. “Listen, it’s no secret the year has been terrible,” he said. “You always want to finish on a positive note. But the thing about being a professional athlete is you don’t always have control of everything around you, as much as everyone on the outside might think.” “Listen, it’s no secret the year has been terrible,” he said. “You always want to finish on a positive note. But the thing about being a professional athlete is you don’t always have control of everything around you, as much as everyone on the outside might think.” RELATED Former Atlanta United teammates on why Brad Guzan is beloved Guzan’s career was built on working hard, listening and total focus. He said he never was invited to the U.S. youth camps, but his ethic carried him from South Carolina to Chivas USA — and he admitted he had no idea where it was when it drafted him in 2005 — to clubs in England, the U.S. national team and then to Atlanta United in 2017. After he starts Saturday, and manager Ronny Deila said he would, it will be his 552nd appearance for clubs, on top of 64 for the U.S. Guzan’s career was built on working hard, listening and total focus. He said he never was invited to the U.S. youth camps, but his ethic carried him from South Carolina to Chivas USA — and he admitted he had no idea where it was when it drafted him in 2005 — to clubs in England, the U.S. national team and then to Atlanta United in 2017. After he starts Saturday, and manager Ronny Deila said he would, it will be his 552nd appearance for clubs, on top of 64 for the U.S. He said a perfect ending Saturday would be a win by shutout and him having to make no saves.

Once the gloves and cleats come off for the final time, Guzan will get to focus more on being a dad to his and his wife’s four children and a husband. Once the gloves and cleats come off for the final time, Guzan will get to focus more on being a dad to his and his wife’s four children and a husband.

There will be more soccer, more baseball, more flag football, more softball, more gymnastics, more dance recitals. More helping with logistics instead of being in a hotel room a half a world away. “Being your dad is the best thing,” Guzan said after gathering his emotions before turning to his kids, who were each wearing Atlanta United jerseys. “Nothing compares, and they have been there since Day One, their lives, supporting me, traveling the world. “The days I come home hobbling through the house because my body’s sore, mentally I’m frustrated because it was a bad game or a bad training, I’m still dad, and for that, I’m forever thankful. Seeing the smiles on their faces, if it was up to them, I’d be playing till I was 100 years old.” Other than spending more time with his family, Guzan threw out a few hints as to what will follow. He said he enjoyed doing studio TV work during the Club World Cup. But before there’s a part 2, Guzan must finish part 1.