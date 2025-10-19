AJC Varsity

Maxwell summary after Week 10: McEachern downs Hillgrove to move into 6A top 5

Top teams fairly stable as region play continues.
The Maxwell Ratings have been updated for Week 10 of the Georgia high school football season, and Creekside, Sandy Creek, Carver-Atlanta and Worth County moved from No. 2 to No. 1 in their respective classes. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)
The Maxwell Ratings have been updated for Week 10 of the Georgia high school football season, and Creekside, Sandy Creek, Carver-Atlanta and Worth County moved from No. 2 to No. 1 in their respective classes. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)
By Loren Maxwell
1 hour ago

Throughout the 2025 Georgia high school football season, the Maxwell Ratings will rank the 459 teams of the Georgia High School Association, the Georgia Independent Athletic Association and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. The ratings do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Maxwell GHSA football ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight, and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

High school football rankings: Unranked teams rewarded for beating top-10s

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1,729 of 1,821 total games including 0 tie(s) (94.95%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.55 points and all game margins within 12.45 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home advantage: 1.17

By class

AAAAAA AAAAA
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(1)Grayson8-0 106.331(1)Hughes8-099.84
2(2)Carrollton9-0 100.322(2)Thomas County Central8-092.73
3(3)Buford8-0 100.103(3)Gainesville8-189.02
4(4)Lowndes8-0 95.594(5)Roswell7-186.50
5(8)McEachern8-0 92.615(4)Rome6-282.42
6(6)North Gwinnett7-1 90.416(6)Milton6-281.15
7(7)Douglas County6-2 90.117(8)Houston County8-077.68
8(9)Valdosta7-1 86.558(7)Lee County6-277.33
9(10)Colquitt County6-2 85.289(9)Sequoyah7-174.33
10(5)Hillgrove7-1 82.1610(11)Northgate7-173.14
11(11)Newton5-3 78.5311(10)Jackson County7-172.07
12(12)Mill Creek7-2 76.7312(14)New Manchester7-069.34
13(13)West Forsyth7-1 75.7513(13)Woodward Academy6-268.79
14(15)North Cobb5-3 75.4514(17)Newnan6-268.65
15(14)Marietta4-4 74.4415(12)Sprayberry7-168.30



AAAA AAA
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(1)Creekside8-097.891(1)Sandy Creek8-079.88
2(2)North Oconee8-086.902(3)Troup8-079.48
3(3)Cartersville9-084.963(2)Jefferson7-174.41
4(5)Benedictine5-279.274(4)LaGrange7-271.15
5(4)Central (Carrollton)8-076.795(6)Jenkins7-170.62
6(6)Marist7-173.226(7)Peach County8-068.94
7(7)Ware County7-170.977(8)North Hall8-067.88
8(11)Cass7-269.928(10)Douglass6-267.42
9(9)Kell7-269.899(5)Calhoun6-266.91
10(8)Cambridge7-169.5710(12)Westside (Augusta)8-064.61
11(12)Blessed Trinity5-367.4611(9)West Laurens8-064.13
12(13)Eastside5-466.1312(15)Cairo6-259.58
13(15)Southwest DeKalb6-264.1213(18)Mary Persons5-358.17
14(14)Locust Grove7-162.5114(13)Harlem6-258.02
15(22)Griffin6-262.0015(11)North Clayton7-257.00



AA A Divison I
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(1)Carver (Columbus)8-074.571(1)Toombs County7-171.53
2(2)Carver (Atlanta)9-071.132(2)Worth County9-069.30
3(3)Sumter County7-169.163(3)Thomasville6-362.02
4(5)Morgan County8-065.694(4)Swainsboro8-161.45
5(7)Hapeville Charter4-463.045(5)Heard County8-058.04
6(8)Rockmart7-161.056(7)Fitzgerald5-357.50
7(6)North Murray8-058.457(6)Northeast6-257.22
8(9)Appling County5-357.968(9)Dublin6-255.85
9(4)Pierce County7-157.189(15)Jasper County8-053.50
10(11)Callaway6-256.8910(8)Bleckley County6-252.31
11(10)Thomson5-356.4111(10)Dodge County7-151.48
12(12)Burke County6-252.2812(11)Jeff Davis7-151.16
13(20)Crisp County3-652.0513(12)Lamar County8-050.25
14(15)Hart County3-551.2314(13)Rabun County7-145.86
15(16)Laney6-250.7715(19)Pepperell6-345.48



A Division II Smaller Private
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(1)Bowdon6-255.251(1)Hebron Christian6-174.47
2(2)Lincoln County8-053.762(2)Fellowship Christian6-167.77
3(3)Clinch County8-052.783(3)Calvary Day7-163.94
4(8)Wheeler County8-049.444(4)Prince Avenue Christian6-260.81
5(5)Johnson County8-048.565(7)Athens Academy8-156.38
6(6)Screven County8-048.406(5)Savannah Christian5-355.50
7(4)Brooks County3-547.757(6)Holy Innocents5-354.76
8(7)Early County6-247.278(11)Aquinas6-253.57
9(9)Wilcox County6-242.859(8)Greater Atlanta Christian6-253.26
10(10)Emanuel County Institute6-242.8210(9)Whitefield Academy7-152.81
11(12)Taylor County6-239.5111(10)Landmark Christian7-149.01
12(11)Seminole County6-139.3412(14)Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)2-648.83
13(14)Hawkinsville6-237.5113(12)Lovett5-347.63
14(13)Charlton County4-437.4714(13)Wesleyan6-247.26
15(16)Atkinson County7-136.2515(16)North Cobb Christian4-438.76



GIAA AAAA-AAA GIAA AA-A
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(1)John Milledge Academy7-152.021(1)Brentwood School8-140.91
2(2)Deerfield-Windsor9-047.322(3)Southwest Georgia Academy6-326.97
3(4)Stratford Academy7-241.863(2)Southland Academy6-325.93
4(6)First Presbyterian6-339.944(5)Robert Toombs Academy4-520.93
5(5)Valwood School5-339.615(4)Edmund Burke Academy6-318.14



GAPPS
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(1)Lanier Christian5-38.33
2(3)Creekside Christian6-3-0.44
3(2)Cherokee Christian3-4-6.22
4(4)Skipstone Academy0-6-41.33



Chattahoochee County football coach Mike Nash dies

All-class

Classification rankings are shown in brackets. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Grayson4-AAAAAA8-0106.3356.3073 [38]46.25-20.16
2 [2]Carrollton2-AAAAAA9-0100.3260.6536 [22]44.49-15.92
3 [3]Buford8-AAAAAA8-0100.1065.8512 [11]43.31-16.88
4 [1]Hughes3-AAAAA8-099.8457.5257 [13]46.41-13.52
5 [1]Creekside4-AAAA8-097.8936.51288 [53]45.26-12.72
6 [4]Lowndes1-AAAAAA8-095.5964.0017 [13]39.28-16.40
7 [2]Thomas County Central2-AAAAA8-092.7351.42113 [29]38.09-14.74
8 [5]McEachern3-AAAAAA8-092.6162.2725 [17]36.99-15.71
9 [6]North Gwinnett7-AAAAAA7-190.4161.7829 [19]34.59-15.91
10 [7]Douglas County2-AAAAAA6-290.1176.912 [2]36.31-13.89
11 [3]Gainesville7-AAAAA8-189.0259.0245 [10]37.72-11.40
12 [2]North Oconee8-AAAA8-086.9051.85109 [19]33.19-13.80
13 [8]Valdosta1-AAAAAA7-186.5557.6055 [30]36.03-10.61
14 [4]Roswell7-AAAAA7-186.5057.1062 [14]37.49-9.09
15 [9]Colquitt County1-AAAAAA6-285.2875.524 [4]33.84-11.52
16 [3]Cartersville7-AAAA9-084.9651.51110 [20]39.60-5.45
17 [5]Rome5-AAAAA6-282.4265.4413 [1]35.09-7.43
18 [10]Hillgrove3-AAAAAA7-182.1648.04156 [52]32.71-9.54
19 [6]Milton7-AAAAA6-281.1561.9628 [6]29.61-11.63
20 [1]Sandy Creek2-AAA8-079.8849.45137 [14]31.38-8.60
21 [2]Troup2-AAA8-079.4850.27128 [12]36.87-2.71
22 [4]Benedictine1-AAAA5-279.2763.0821 [1]32.81-6.55
23 [11]Newton4-AAAAAA5-378.5362.7823 [16]33.51-5.11
24 [7]Houston County2-AAAAA8-077.6854.9785 [21]32.88-4.89
25 [8]Lee County2-AAAAA6-277.3364.9914 [2]34.19-3.22
26 [5]Central (Carrollton)3-AAAA8-076.7946.25181 [40]32.07-4.82
27 [12]Mill Creek8-AAAAAA7-276.7357.4658 [32]31.12-5.70
28 [13]West Forsyth6-AAAAAA7-175.7557.1961 [34]31.91-3.93
29 [14]North Cobb5-AAAAAA5-375.4569.388 [8]29.52-6.02
30 [1]Carver (Columbus)1-AA8-074.5737.27283 [28]27.58-7.08
31 [1]Hebron Christian8-AA #6-174.4755.2881 [2]32.50-2.06
32 [15]Marietta5-AAAAAA4-474.4474.005 [5]29.79-4.73
33 [3]Jefferson8-AAA7-174.4154.2092 [6]26.94-7.55
34 [9]Sequoyah6-AAAAA7-174.3355.1784 [20]29.62-4.80
35 [16]Westlake2-AAAAAA4-573.8771.427 [7]30.25-3.70
36 [17]Brookwood7-AAAAAA6-273.6256.6467 [35]28.33-5.38
37 [6]Marist5-AAAA7-173.2238.45269 [48]25.88-7.43
38 [10]Northgate3-AAAAA7-173.1448.95144 [38]26.58-6.65
39 [18]Harrison3-AAAAAA7-172.6947.46164 [54]29.76-3.02
40 [19]Archer4-AAAAAA5-372.5864.2415 [12]29.79-2.88
41 [20]Richmond Hill1-AAAAAA6-272.5059.4242 [26]24.65-7.94
42 [11]Jackson County8-AAAAA7-172.0746.57178 [49]26.79-5.37
43 [1]Toombs County3-A Division I7-171.5344.31200 [7]29.23-2.39
44 [4]LaGrange2-AAA7-271.1555.4777 [5]26.41-4.82
45 [2]Carver (Atlanta)5-AA9-071.1341.14235 [18]25.56-5.66
46 [7]Ware County1-AAAA7-170.9756.5071 [11]27.97-3.09
47 [21]Walton5-AAAAAA5-470.6568.119 [9]27.86-2.89
48 [5]Jenkins3-AAA7-170.6244.81193 [24]32.561.85
49 [22]Collins Hill8-AAAAAA4-470.4767.1710 [10]23.23-7.33
50 [8]Cass7-AAAA7-269.9250.10132 [28]28.04-1.97
51 [9]Kell6-AAAA7-269.8957.3960 [8]26.96-3.02
52 [23]Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAA5-369.8461.2932 [20]29.00-0.93
53 [10]Cambridge6-AAAA7-169.5745.66185 [42]27.86-1.80
54 [12]New Manchester5-AAAAA7-069.3438.05274 [60]25.82-3.61
55 [2]Worth County1-A Division I9-069.3036.08290 [24]30.951.56
56 [24]Norcross7-AAAAAA6-269.1853.9694 [43]24.48-4.79
57 [3]Sumter County1-AA7-169.1633.00316 [32]24.23-5.03
58 [6]Peach County1-AAA8-068.9443.95206 [27]27.15-1.88
59 [13]Woodward Academy4-AAAAA6-268.7953.2997 [24]25.99-2.88
60 [14]Newnan3-AAAAA6-268.6555.2980 [18]28.20-0.54
61 [25]North Paulding5-AAAAAA6-268.4159.5641 [25]27.36-1.14
62 [15]Sprayberry6-AAAAA7-168.3047.96158 [42]28.820.43
63 [7]North Hall6-AAA8-067.8844.76194 [25]29.301.33
64 [2]Fellowship Christian5-A Division I #6-167.7738.21271 [11]25.87-1.99
65 [11]Blessed Trinity6-AAAA5-367.4656.6268 [10]22.74-4.81
66 [8]Douglass5-AAA6-267.4250.88121 [11]23.01-4.50
67 [9]Calhoun7-AAA6-266.9151.26116 [10]27.700.70
68 [26]Camden County1-AAAAAA5-366.8779.221 [1]28.511.56
69 [27]Denmark6-AAAAAA5-366.4256.5070 [37]22.37-4.14
70 [12]Eastside8-AAAA5-466.1357.6254 [7]24.91-1.31
71 [4]Morgan County2-AA8-065.6933.17315 [31]30.835.06
72 [10]Westside (Augusta)4-AAA8-064.6132.71322 [58]19.69-5.01
73 [16]Lanier7-AAAAA5-464.3455.2782 [19]24.810.37
74 [17]East Paulding5-AAAAA5-364.3354.7587 [22]25.080.66
75 [11]West Laurens4-AAA8-064.1335.50295 [51]24.07-0.15
76 [13]Southwest DeKalb5-AAAA6-264.1244.20203 [44]24.390.19
77 [3]Calvary Day3-AAA #7-163.9435.84293 [13]25.501.47
78 [28]South Gwinnett4-AAAAAA5-363.1057.5256 [31]19.06-4.13
79 [5]Hapeville Charter5-AA4-463.0457.0663 [2]18.98-4.14
80 [14]Locust Grove2-AAAA7-162.5146.73176 [39]23.090.49
81 [18]Lovejoy3-AAAAA7-162.4240.33251 [55]23.380.87
82 [29]Lambert6-AAAAAA5-362.3857.3959 [33]25.983.51
83 [19]Brunswick1-AAAAA7-262.2646.85170 [45]23.831.48
84 [3]Thomasville1-A Division I6-362.0248.53149 [1]25.693.59
85 [15]Griffin3-AAAA6-262.0050.16131 [27]23.911.83
86 [16]Stockbridge2-AAAA6-261.9649.78135 [29]24.242.19
87 [20]River Ridge6-AAAAA6-261.9651.39114 [30]19.33-2.72
88 [17]Jonesboro3-AAAA4-461.6151.14118 [23]20.28-1.42
89 [4]Swainsboro3-A Division I8-161.4548.44152 [2]21.920.38
90 [6]Rockmart7-AA7-161.0544.95191 [10]24.583.44
91 [30]Parkview7-AAAAAA3-561.0363.9918 [14]25.574.45
92 [4]Prince Avenue Christian8-AA #6-260.8145.58186 [5]25.604.70
93 [18]Ola2-AAAA6-260.7147.29166 [34]20.75-0.05
94 [31]East Coweta2-AAAAAA1-760.3475.803 [3]26.636.20
95 [19]Perry1-AAAA4-459.9956.9365 [9]20.260.18
96 [32]Tift County1-AAAAAA3-559.8172.776 [6]24.995.10
97 [12]Cairo1-AAA6-259.5853.7496 [8]21.311.64
98 [20]Madison County8-AAAA5-359.5052.04105 [17]21.672.08
99 [33]North Forsyth6-AAAAAA4-459.4459.2944 [27]19.26-0.27
100 [21]Coffee2-AAAAA3-559.4460.1938 [9]20.410.89
101 [21]Jones County2-AAAA6-259.2345.97182 [41]23.013.69
102 [22]Flowery Branch8-AAAA6-258.7951.90108 [18]23.985.10
103 [23]Lithonia5-AAAA7-158.5034.94302 [55]20.311.72
104 [7]North Murray7-AA8-058.4540.12253 [21]21.963.42
105 [13]Mary Persons2-AAA5-358.1745.74184 [22]21.202.94
106 [5]Heard County6-A Division I8-058.0431.37334 [32]20.322.20
107 [14]Harlem4-AAA6-258.0246.53179 [20]18.470.37
108 [22]Villa Rica5-AAAAA3-557.9964.0716 [3]18.800.72
109 [8]Appling County3-AA5-357.9648.19155 [8]20.522.47
110 [34]Wheeler5-AAAAAA3-657.9462.8522 [15]22.524.49
111 [6]Fitzgerald1-A Division I5-357.5044.61196 [6]16.97-0.62
112 [7]Northeast2-A Division I6-257.2239.70257 [21]16.89-0.42
113 [9]Pierce County3-AA7-157.1839.43260 [24]20.082.80
114 [15]North Clayton5-AAA7-257.0039.42261 [44]23.136.05
115 [10]Callaway2-AA6-256.8939.56258 [23]17.940.96
116 [24]Hampton2-AAAA6-256.7648.00157 [31]20.043.19
117 [35]Dacula8-AAAAAA4-456.7454.3291 [42]24.087.26
118 [11]Thomson4-AA5-356.4139.20263 [25]20.764.26
119 [5]Athens Academy8-A Division I #8-156.3835.03301 [14]23.276.80
120 [23]Effingham County1-AAAAA6-256.3346.69177 [48]22.586.16
121 [16]Monroe Area8-AAA6-256.1040.73243 [41]18.432.24
122 [8]Dublin2-A Division I6-255.8543.01217 [11]19.313.37
123 [24]Creekview6-AAAAA4-455.8252.92100 [26]19.443.53
124 [17]Stephenson5-AAA7-155.7539.95255 [43]20.865.02
125 [36]North Atlanta6-AAAAAA4-455.5751.01120 [48]19.163.50
126 [25]Glynn Academy1-AAAAA5-355.5447.78161 [43]21.075.45
127 [6]Savannah Christian3-A Division I #5-355.5047.06169 [4]21.095.51
128 [26]Seckinger7-AAAAA4-455.4454.0093 [23]20.214.69
129 [1]Bowdon7-A Division II6-255.2541.68228 [4]21.546.21
130 [7]Holy Innocents5-AA #5-354.7644.00205 [6]18.503.66
131 [18]Oconee County8-AAA6-254.6345.83183 [21]15.721.01
132 [19]Upson-Lee2-AAA5-354.3849.06141 [15]16.982.52
133 [25]Hiram7-AAAA5-453.8452.45104 [16]18.935.00
134 [2]Lincoln County8-A Division II8-053.7627.43363 [28]18.194.35
135 [26]Tucker5-AAAA5-353.7338.13273 [49]20.516.69
136 [20]Whitewater2-AAA3-553.6362.1726 [2]22.899.17
137 [8]Aquinas4-AAA #6-253.5740.73242 [9]19.405.74
138 [9]Jasper County4-A Division I8-053.5022.28389 [41]17.463.88
139 [27]Shiloh4-AAAAA4-453.4548.52150 [41]15.842.31
140 [9]Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAA #6-253.2641.99226 [8]20.236.88
141 [28]Woodstock6-AAAAA5-353.0444.91192 [51]17.714.57
142 [21]Westover1-AAA5-252.9048.49151 [18]19.386.39
143 [10]Whitefield Academy5-A Division I #7-152.8132.33323 [16]21.058.15
144 [3]Clinch County2-A Division II8-052.7835.06300 [11]17.144.28
145 [22]Cherokee Bluff8-AAA5-352.3742.01225 [35]20.127.66
146 [10]Bleckley County2-A Division I6-252.3140.00254 [20]19.967.56
147 [12]Burke County4-AA6-252.2828.31357 [39]18.546.17
148 [23]Pickens6-AAA7-152.2737.07285 [48]17.505.14
149 [13]Crisp County3-AA3-652.0554.5288 [4]18.636.49
150 [1]John Milledge AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA7-152.0232.80319 [1]17.375.26
151 [11]Dodge County2-A Division I7-151.4832.80318 [28]18.346.77
152 [37]Duluth7-AAAAAA4-451.4547.89159 [53]18.957.41
153 [24]Northwest Whitfield7-AAA6-351.3140.54248 [42]18.086.69
154 [14]Hart County8-AA3-551.2355.6475 [3]15.884.57
155 [12]Jeff Davis1-A Division I7-151.1634.55305 [26]17.976.71
156 [29]Statesboro1-AAAAA6-251.0544.61195 [52]18.857.71
157 [38]Rockdale County4-AAAAAA5-350.9749.46136 [51]20.058.99
158 [15]Laney4-AA6-250.7730.44339 [36]17.086.22
159 [16]Columbia6-AA2-650.5866.7911 [1]14.954.28
160 [25]Lumpkin County6-AAA5-350.5341.14236 [39]17.466.84
161 [39]Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAA4-450.5152.55103 [45]17.216.61
162 [30]South Paulding5-AAAAA3-550.5058.6647 [11]20.7410.15
163 [31]Habersham Central8-AAAAA6-250.3938.71267 [59]16.135.65
164 [13]Lamar County4-A Division I8-050.2524.31378 [37]14.123.78
165 [17]Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe7-AA5-350.1942.42221 [14]17.687.40
166 [26]Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAA6-249.7241.20234 [38]15.425.61
167 [27]M.L. King4-AAAA7-149.6837.12284 [52]15.565.79
168 [4]Wheeler County4-A Division II8-049.4422.94386 [37]15.846.31
169 [11]Landmark Christian5-A Division I #7-149.0120.41397 [22]14.064.97
170 [27]Richmond Academy4-AAA3-548.9346.73175 [19]17.268.24
171 [12]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)2-AAA #2-648.8357.9551 [1]17.979.05
172 [28]Luella5-AAA4-448.7648.67147 [17]15.266.42
173 [5]Johnson County5-A Division II8-048.5617.11410 [46]16.617.96
174 [40]Etowah5-AAAAAA3-648.4256.5569 [36]18.5310.02
175 [6]Screven County3-A Division II8-048.4023.41382 [35]14.205.71
176 [29]Liberty County3-AAA7-148.3532.74321 [57]13.885.44
177 [28]Warner Robins1-AAAA4-448.2252.63102 [15]16.267.94
178 [32]Lassiter6-AAAAA5-348.2040.60244 [54]18.089.79
179 [7]Brooks County2-A Division II3-547.7549.22139 [1]12.804.96
180 [13]Lovett5-AA #5-347.6342.96219 [7]11.363.64
181 [41]Grovetown4-AAAAAA3-647.6058.9646 [28]14.686.99
182 [18]Ringgold7-AA6-347.3340.49249 [20]15.257.84
183 [2]Deerfield-WindsorGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA9-047.3219.38402 [14]12.485.07
184 [8]Early County1-A Division II6-247.2731.45331 [17]13.996.63
185 [14]Wesleyan5-A Division I #6-247.2628.60355 [20]14.757.40
186 [19]Cook3-AA5-347.1343.46213 [13]14.227.00
187 [20]Franklin County8-AA6-246.9731.24335 [35]13.216.15
188 [21]Stephens County8-AA3-546.7654.4289 [5]15.889.03
189 [29]Eagle's Landing2-AAAA4-446.5648.93145 [30]15.558.90
190 [33]Veterans2-AAAAA2-646.4363.7320 [4]13.967.44
191 [42]Cherokee5-AAAAAA1-846.1261.1134 [21]17.5011.29
192 [14]Rabun County8-A Division I7-145.8631.41332 [31]16.1210.17
193 [43]Campbell3-AAAAAA4-445.7452.90101 [44]13.337.50
194 [15]Pepperell6-A Division I6-345.4836.76287 [23]16.5811.01
195 [30]Spalding2-AAA2-745.4157.9950 [4]10.204.69
196 [31]Southeast Bulloch3-AAA4-445.2336.83286 [49]13.568.23
197 [34]McIntosh3-AAAAA3-545.2156.9864 [15]9.824.52
198 [30]Allatoona7-AAAA3-645.0850.60127 [26]14.519.35
199 [31]Dalton7-AAAA2-745.0759.4143 [4]18.9313.77
200 [35]Alexander5-AAAAA2-645.0358.6548 [12]14.449.32
201 [32]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAA4-445.0139.08266 [46]13.788.69
202 [16]Gordon Lee7-A Division I7-144.8924.04380 [38]15.2110.24
203 [32]Mays4-AAAA3-544.8656.3272 [12]10.855.91
204 [36]Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA2-544.7550.66125 [33]16.7611.92
205 [44]Alpharetta6-AAAAAA2-644.6155.3579 [40]13.498.79
206 [33]Wayne County1-AAAA1-744.4861.6231 [3]14.529.95
207 [34]St. Pius X5-AAAA6-344.2735.49296 [54]14.329.96
208 [35]Starr's Mill3-AAAA3-643.6250.72124 [25]11.788.07
209 [17]Social Circle4-A Division I5-343.4432.96317 [27]15.9012.38
210 [36]Walnut Grove8-AAAA5-343.4037.94275 [50]10.907.41
211 [37]New Hampstead1-AAAA1-743.3157.9452 [6]14.0810.68
212 [33]Baldwin4-AAA3-543.3045.24189 [23]16.4713.08
213 [34]Gilmer7-AAA4-443.0143.81208 [28]16.4213.32
214 [22]East Jackson8-AA5-342.9143.64210 [12]13.1010.10
215 [9]Wilcox County4-A Division II6-242.8530.89337 [18]13.0510.11
216 [45]Paulding County3-AAAAAA3-542.8354.3590 [41]13.2810.36
217 [10]Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II6-242.8231.91326 [16]13.9010.99
218 [37]South Effingham1-AAAAA4-442.8046.77172 [46]11.128.23
219 [38]McDonough2-AAAA2-642.6751.16117 [22]10.888.12
220 [23]Jackson2-AA3-542.5642.22222 [15]13.3210.68
221 [24]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate5-AA5-342.4736.10289 [29]12.359.78
222 [35]Adairsville7-AAA4-442.3344.57198 [26]12.269.85
223 [39]East Forsyth8-AAAA5-442.2047.25167 [35]10.257.96
224 [18]Haralson County6-A Division I6-342.1429.89343 [34]11.068.82
225 [38]Decatur4-AAAAA3-542.1446.76173 [47]10.658.42
226 [19]Elbert County8-A Division I4-542.0340.30252 [19]11.108.97
227 [20]Washington County2-A Division I3-542.0041.66229 [13]12.4510.36
228 [3]Stratford AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA7-241.8627.32364 [10]13.4711.52
229 [36]Dougherty1-AAA2-641.8453.1398 [9]14.2612.33
230 [39]Dutchtown3-AAAAA2-641.4456.6966 [16]12.7911.26
231 [40]Harris County3-AAAA3-641.3856.1574 [13]11.219.73
232 [21]ACE Charter2-A Division I5-341.3135.35297 [25]13.6112.22
233 [40]Clarke Central8-AAAAA3-541.2150.83122 [32]12.9511.65
234 [37]Cedar Grove5-AAA3-541.0449.01143 [16]13.8312.70
235 [1]Brentwood SchoolGIAA District 4-AA-A8-140.9114.81419 [4]15.4714.46
236 [38]Long County3-AAA5-340.6437.56280 [47]14.8414.12
237 [41]Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAA2-640.2451.99107 [28]14.0413.71
238 [41]Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA2-740.2258.6249 [5]10.189.87
239 [25]Sonoraville7-AA4-540.0441.08237 [19]14.9714.83
240 [4]First PresbyterianGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA6-339.9429.54348 [6]11.4511.42
241 [26]Westside (Macon)2-AA2-639.9450.64126 [6]11.7911.76
242 [42]Chamblee4-AAAAA3-539.9144.60197 [53]12.4512.45
243 [27]Miller Grove6-AA7-239.8526.25370 [40]10.6110.68
244 [43]Dunwoody4-AAAAA4-439.8439.14265 [58]11.0111.09
245 [39]Monroe1-AAA2-639.6653.7895 [7]9.309.55
246 [5]Valwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA5-339.6127.45362 [9]13.9814.27
247 [6]BrookstoneGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA7-239.6029.58347 [5]11.1611.47
248 [22]Bacon County1-A Division I4-439.5243.85207 [10]10.0910.48
249 [11]Taylor County6-A Division II6-239.5114.16422 [49]13.7214.13
250 [12]Seminole County1-A Division II6-139.3419.60400 [42]10.9311.50
251 [23]Oglethorpe County8-A Division I4-439.2741.32232 [14]9.7110.35
252 [7]Westfield SchoolGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA7-239.1328.11359 [7]10.0110.79
253 [40]Bainbridge1-AAA0-839.0563.9419 [1]10.0710.93
254 [24]Bremen6-A Division I4-438.9631.59328 [30]7.778.72
255 [25]Putnam County4-A Division I5-438.8931.18336 [33]10.8311.85
256 [44]Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA4-538.8339.18264 [57]14.4515.52
257 [15]North Cobb Christian7-AA #4-438.7637.88277 [12]13.2714.42
258 [41]Beach3-AAA4-338.7233.69312 [56]10.0711.26
259 [16]Christian Heritage7-A Division I #5-338.5731.53330 [18]12.8314.18
260 [42]Cedartown7-AAAA2-738.3851.45111 [21]10.1611.69
261 [45]Greenbrier1-AAAAA2-638.3049.05142 [37]11.1712.78
262 [28]Spencer1-AA4-438.2336.06291 [30]12.2013.88
263 [26]East Laurens2-A Division I3-537.9640.85240 [15]9.0611.01
264 [43]Maynard Jackson4-AAAA6-237.9024.72377 [59]10.8212.83
265 [13]Hawkinsville4-A Division II6-237.5125.38373 [32]11.0113.41
266 [14]Charlton County2-A Division II4-437.4737.43282 [8]15.2717.71
267 [29]Columbus1-AA7-137.0817.62408 [46]6.839.66
268 [44]Eagle's Landing Christian2-AAAA2-636.9346.74174 [38]11.6514.63
269 [17]Savannah Country Day3-A Division I #2-636.8354.7886 [3]9.2412.32
270 [42]Hephzibah4-AAA3-636.7343.57211 [29]10.6313.80
271 [15]Atkinson County2-A Division II †7-136.253.73452 [58]14.0617.72
272 [43]East Hall8-AAA2-636.1643.57212 [30]16.1319.88
273 [46]South Forsyth6-AAAAAA2-636.1049.88133 [50]11.1614.97
274 [46]Northside (Warner Robins)2-AAAAA0-835.9061.1433 [7]4.878.88
275 [47]Lithia Springs5-AAAAA1-735.8961.0735 [8]10.3714.39
276 [44]Dawson County6-AAA3-535.6433.78309 [54]9.9414.21
277 [8]Frederica AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA6-335.3524.24379 [12]8.6813.24
278 [9]Bulloch AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA7-235.3018.76405 [15]11.1415.76
279 [45]Centennial6-AAAA5-335.2534.65304 [56]8.6113.27
280 [16]Treutlen4-A Division II6-235.1925.15374 [33]7.1911.92
281 [48]Evans1-AAAAA1-734.7850.20129 [34]7.5412.68
282 [46]Northside (Columbus)3-AAAA2-634.5447.21168 [36]11.0216.39
283 [47]Pebblebrook3-AAAAAA3-534.2251.42112 [46]8.9514.65
284 [47]Woodland (Stockbridge)2-AAAA3-534.0046.82171 [37]5.5811.49
285 [48]Heritage (Conyers)4-AAAAAA1-733.9457.6253 [29]10.4916.47
286 [45]Chestatee6-AAA3-533.6539.37262 [45]10.1216.37
287 [27]Commerce8-A Division I0-833.2247.75162 [4]9.2915.98
288 [28]Berrien1-A Division I2-633.1345.57187 [5]10.9417.72
289 [49]Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA2-632.9447.40165 [44]9.4316.40
290 [30]Pike County2-AA3-532.9439.76256 [22]7.9414.92
291 [17]Mitchell County1-A Division II5-232.8722.73387 [38]7.5414.59
292 [18]Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II7-232.8523.35383 [36]7.7914.85
293 [49]Mountain View8-AAAAAA1-832.8459.8040 [24]10.0017.07
294 [46]White County6-AAA1-732.6049.84134 [13]6.9114.22
295 [10]George Walton AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA9-032.280.90455 [27]6.6114.24
296 [19]Bryan County3-A Division II5-431.7728.25358 [26]6.1114.26
297 [29]Vidalia3-A Division I1-731.6744.16204 [9]6.1014.33
298 [48]Cedar Shoals8-AAAA0-831.6755.2283 [14]4.4812.72
299 [20]McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II4-431.5829.29353 [24]4.2512.58
300 [11]Strong Rock ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA6-331.4916.21415 [16]8.8117.23
301 [47]LaFayette7-AAA4-531.4535.14299 [52]6.0314.49
302 [31]Union County7-AA2-631.3541.60230 [17]5.7614.31
303 [30]Temple6-A Division I4-431.0832.30324 [29]8.5617.40
304 [21]Manchester7-A Division II2-530.9337.58279 [7]7.6916.68
305 [18]Darlington6-A Division I #3-530.9138.30270 [10]10.2119.21
306 [22]Metter3-A Division II4-430.8030.04342 [21]5.1814.29
307 [49]Pace Academy4-AAAA2-630.6343.28214 [45]4.3213.60
308 [50]Druid Hills5-AAAA3-530.5540.59246 [47]6.2915.65
309 [50]Pope6-AAAAA0-830.4755.3678 [17]6.5015.94
310 [48]Howard4-AAA2-630.3842.03224 [34]10.9820.51
311 [50]Forsyth Central6-AAAAAA0-830.2855.5776 [39]7.4717.10
312 [19]Mount Vernon5-A Division I #3-530.0631.71327 [17]7.1817.03
313 [31]Southwest2-A Division I2-629.9040.60245 [16]5.6815.69
314 [23]Schley County6-A Division II5-429.7220.94394 [39]5.2215.41
315 [24]Jenkins County3-A Division II4-429.6728.47356 [25]7.8718.11
316 [51]Lakeside (Evans)1-AAAAA0-929.6148.58148 [40]7.3717.68
317 [20]Mount Paran Christian5-A Division I #5-329.5621.51391 [21]5.1215.47
318 [32]Tattnall County3-AA2-729.0342.11223 [16]7.5618.45
319 [12]St. Anne-PacelliGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA4-528.9827.59360 [8]5.5316.46
320 [33]Coahulla Creek7-AA2-628.5938.45268 [26]5.7717.09
321 [51]Union Grove2-AAAA0-828.3450.83123 [24]5.7917.36
322 [25]Warren County8-A Division II4-428.3130.08341 [20]3.9115.51
323 [52]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAA3-527.7831.40333 [61]5.5717.71
324 [26]Turner County2-A Division II2-527.5338.16272 [6]5.1917.57
325 [53]Riverwood6-AAAAA1-727.3949.09140 [36]3.2015.71
326 [32]Fannin County7-A Division I5-327.2821.75390 [42]6.0818.71
327 [2]Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA District 3-AA-A6-326.9711.85432 [6]5.0618.01
328 [27]Telfair County4-A Division II2-726.9035.64294 [9]3.9416.94
329 [33]McNair4-A Division I1-726.3040.58247 [17]6.3619.97
330 [28]Trion7-A Division II4-526.2627.47361 [27]5.2818.93
331 [21]King's Ridge Christian5-A Division I #6-226.1213.57425 [23]4.9418.74
332 [52]Midtown4-AAAA3-526.0729.34351 [58]1.6715.50
333 [3]Southland AcademyGIAA District 3-AA-A6-325.9316.66411 [2]6.0920.06
334 [13]Tiftarea AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA3-525.4629.82344 [3]2.9417.39
335 [14]Bethlehem ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA7-225.3516.09416 [17]2.0616.63
336 [29]Randolph-Clay1-A Division II3-3-125.2518.68406 [45]5.6320.28
337 [30]Irwin County2-A Division II1-725.0443.00218 [3]3.5718.44
338 [51]Meadowcreek7-AAAAAA0-825.0062.0027 [18]3.3418.25
339 [34]South Atlanta6-AA3-624.9131.58329 [34]1.0816.09
340 [52]Chapel Hill2-AAAAAA1-724.2950.18130 [49]1.4617.08
341 [53]South Cobb3-AAAAAA2-624.1333.85308 [56]2.5918.37
342 [15]Pinewood ChristianGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA4-523.8825.61372 [11]2.5218.56
343 [35]Rutland2-AA0-823.6548.34154 [7]0.4716.73
344 [53]Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAA1-723.5647.81160 [32]8.8025.15
345 [36]Shaw1-AA1-723.4544.38199 [11]2.4718.93
346 [31]Macon County6-A Division II3-523.2724.85376 [34]5.5122.16
347 [32]Wilkinson County5-A Division II2-623.1234.93303 [12]7.5324.32
348 [49]Ridgeland7-AAA2-622.8733.70310 [55]2.5719.61
349 [54]Banneker3-AAAAA1-722.8553.0299 [25]1.7518.81
350 [55]Alcovy8-AAAAA1-722.8051.26115 [31]3.3420.44
351 [33]Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II4-522.6830.74338 [19]5.8923.13
352 [34]Dooly County4-A Division II1-622.6043.70209 [2]1.4918.80
353 [16]Calvary ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA5-422.5013.51426 [21]1.7619.17
354 [37]Therrell5-AA1-822.2645.05190 [9]0.7618.41
355 [34]Jefferson County2-A Division I1-721.8944.24201 [8]1.7119.73
356 [38]Redan6-AA3-521.8929.43350 [38]1.1819.20
357 [35]Miller County1-A Division II2-621.8233.34313 [15]5.5923.68
358 [50]West Hall8-AAA2-621.2141.05238 [40]4.2722.97
359 [51]Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA2-621.1635.89292 [50]2.9821.72
360 [52]Windsor Forest3-AAA2-621.0241.33231 [36]2.9721.86
361 [4]Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA District 3-AA-A4-520.9318.86404 [1]2.0921.07
362 [36]Lanier County2-A Division II1-720.3035.33298 [10]3.4823.09
363 [56]Apalachee8-AAAAA2-720.2439.54259 [56]1.1720.84
364 [37]Crawford County6-A Division II4-420.1811.14433 [53]3.7723.50
365 [54]Mundy's Mill3-AAAA0-819.8661.7130 [2]2.0822.13
366 [35]Gordon Central7-A Division I5-319.8017.16409 [45]1.2721.38
367 [22]Providence Christian8-A Division I #2-619.7533.31314 [15]2.1322.30
368 [57]Morrow3-AAAAA1-718.9149.37138 [35]1.0122.01
369 [5]Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA District 4-AA-A6-318.149.99437 [8]-4.2517.52
370 [38]Towns County8-A Division II †5-318.0912.86427 [50]-0.8620.95
371 [36]Chattooga7-A Division I2-617.9526.76368 [35]-0.1121.84
372 [37]Dade County7-A Division I2-617.9326.74369 [36]-1.8120.17
373 [39]Portal3-A Division II3-517.1820.67396 [41]3.6726.40
374 [39]Murray County7-AA2-616.9232.74320 [33]-1.1521.84
375 [53]Fayette County2-AAA0-816.6460.2437 [3]2.8626.13
376 [55]North Springs5-AAAA1-816.4847.61163 [33]-3.3220.11
377 [54]Osborne3-AAAAAA1-716.4146.37180 [55]0.2723.78
378 [58]Loganville8-AAAAA0-816.3445.54188 [50]-5.6117.96
379 [17]Loganville ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA6-316.3412.28431 [22]1.9825.55
380 [59]Tri-Cities4-AAAAA0-816.2148.67146 [39]-2.0021.71
381 [38]Model6-A Division I1-716.2137.65278 [22]1.6625.36
382 [40]Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II2-715.3526.92367 [30]-5.6518.91
383 [54]Riverdale5-AAA1-715.1843.08216 [32]-3.3221.41
384 [39]Banks County8-A Division I0-815.0941.90227 [12]-0.9123.91
385 [41]Greenville7-A Division II3-514.4019.32403 [44]0.4725.98
386 [18]Lakeview AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA5-414.1910.49435 [23]-0.2525.47
387 [42]Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II4-414.1316.38414 [48]-2.1323.65
388 [40]Towers4-A Division I4-414.1222.34388 [40]0.7526.54
389 [55]Islands3-AAA1-713.4934.37306 [53]-2.8323.59
390 [40]Washington5-AA2-612.8537.91276 [27]-5.8421.22
391 [60]Chattahoochee7-AAAAA1-712.7551.99106 [27]-1.4525.71
392 [56]Northview5-AAAA1-712.6440.75241 [46]-3.1924.08
393 [55]Berkmar7-AAAAAA0-812.6260.1039 [23]1.8729.16
394 [43]Montgomery County4-A Division II1-812.5733.69311 [14]-0.6526.69
395 [6]Flint River AcademyGIAA District 1-AA-A5-212.032.14453 [14]-1.5226.36
396 [56]Discovery8-AAAAAA0-712.0251.12119 [47]-0.1827.70
397 [57]Forest Park4-AAAA2-511.4629.67345 [57]-3.8824.56
398 [41]Mount Bethel Christian5-A Division I †7-111.227.43443 [47]-3.7924.90
399 [44]Savannah3-A Division II1-610.0229.45349 [22]-6.7623.13
400 [7]Briarwood AcademyGIAA District 4-AA-A6-39.976.63445 [11]-3.3626.57
401 [61]Johns Creek7-AAAAA0-89.8462.6524 [5]-3.4126.66
402 [23]Mount Pisgah Christian5-A Division I #2-79.6729.13354 [19]-5.3924.86
403 [42]Brantley County1-A Division I0-89.6248.42153 [3]-8.1022.19
404 [45]Pelham1-A Division II0-89.6040.86239 [5]-3.5026.81
405 [41]Salem6-AA3-59.4621.04393 [44]0.0630.51
406 [19]Piedmont AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA5-49.397.82442 [25]-6.4424.08
407 [8]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA District 3-AA-A5-49.3012.37430 [5]-4.4626.16
408 [1]Lanier ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA5-38.330.78456 [2]-7.5524.03
409 [42]Butler4-AA2-67.4723.88381 [42]-5.2127.23
410 [43]Coosa7-A Division I2-67.4716.58412 [46]-3.1329.32
411 [46]Chattahoochee County6-A Division II3-57.3810.72434 [54]-7.0425.49
412 [20]Terrell AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA4-57.3615.84417 [18]-3.2729.28
413 [47]Baconton Charter1-A Division II †2-57.2912.51429 [52]-8.9023.72
414 [48]Hancock Central5-A Division II2-67.1319.50401 [43]-2.9229.86
415 [21]Athens ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA4-56.929.85438 [24]-7.7025.29
416 [43]Kendrick1-AA4-46.2514.36421 [47]-7.5326.13
417 [9]Gatewood SchoolGIAA District 4-AA-A3-65.929.78439 [9]-6.9727.03
418 [22]Mount de SalesGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA2-75.7820.08398 [13]-5.8028.33
419 [49]Greene County8-A Division II1-75.7734.18307 [13]-0.1933.95
420 [44]Central (Macon)2-A Division I0-85.3740.45250 [18]-5.9028.64
421 [56]Groves3-AAA0-84.9642.79220 [33]-1.1133.83
422 [57]Cross Creek4-AAA1-84.6943.15215 [31]-8.3426.89
423 [50]Glascock County5-A Division II2-62.4212.59428 [51]-5.4232.07
424 [10]Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA District 1-AA-A4-52.325.32447 [12]-8.2529.35
425 [51]Terrell County1-A Division II1-71.8025.80371 [31]-10.7827.33
426 [44]Hardaway1-AA1-70.7023.21385 [43]-9.7029.51
427 [11]Windsor AcademyGIAA District 1-AA-A3-60.664.19451 [13]-8.0831.17
428 [58]Drew4-AAAA0-8-0.0237.53281 [51]-5.7634.17
429 [52]Claxton3-A Division II0-9-0.1329.30352 [23]-10.6429.40
430 [2]Creekside ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA6-3-0.44-10.70458 [4]-7.2933.05
431 [59]Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA †2-7-0.6913.80423 [60]-11.8928.71
432 [58]Johnson (Gainesville)6-AAA0-8-1.7241.21233 [37]-8.3033.33
433 [12]Thomas JeffersonGIAA District 4-AA-A1-8-1.7815.46418 [3]-7.9733.72
434 [53]Marion County6-A Division II0-8-2.3726.94366 [29]-5.2537.03
435 [23]Tattnall SquareGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA0-9-2.8332.20325 [2]-14.2928.45
436 [24]Riverside PrepGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA2-7-2.965.72446 [26]-8.7734.10
437 [25]Brookwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA1-8-3.1129.65346 [4]-10.5332.49
438 [26]King's AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-8-3.6513.77424 [20]-7.9235.64
439 [60]Clarkston5-AAAA0-8-3.6744.20202 [43]-10.5633.02
440 [27]St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA3-6-3.9714.69420 [19]-7.6636.22
441 [13]Rock Springs ChristianGIAA District 1-AA-A5-2-4.42-16.86459 [15]-12.1132.22
442 [59]Stone Mountain5-AAA †1-8-4.5727.25365 [59]-11.1733.31
443 [45]Josey4-AA1-7-5.6118.18407 [45]-11.9733.55
444 [3]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA3-4-6.22-0.04457 [3]-9.2836.85
445 [14]Augusta PrepGIAA District 4-AA-A1-8-7.7110.03436 [7]-13.0434.58
446 [54]Pataula Charter1-A Division II †2-4-7.936.93444 [55]-13.6334.21
447 [45]B.E.S.T. Academy5-A Division I1-8-8.7821.17392 [43]-19.3929.31
448 [46]Armuchee7-A Division I0-7-9.3519.67399 [44]-12.7936.47
449 [55]Twiggs County5-A Division II0-8-14.9020.88395 [40]-12.6442.16
450 [24]Walker5-A Division I #2-6-16.209.65440 [24]-13.2042.90
451 [56]Calhoun County1-A Division II †1-5-16.544.85448 [56]-18.7337.72
452 [15]Heritage (Newnan)GIAA District 1-AA-A1-7-16.698.90441 [10]-13.8942.71
453 [47]Utopian Academy4-A Division I1-8-17.8923.33384 [39]-21.6536.15
454 [46]Glenn Hills4-AA0-8-21.3830.39340 [37]-20.7440.55
455 [47]Jordan1-AA0-8-25.5124.95375 [41]-16.2249.20
456 [57]Southwest Georgia STEM1-A Division II †2-5-34.444.24450 [57]-19.0255.33
457 [4]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA0-6-41.331.16454 [1]-26.8254.42
458 [61]Cross Keys5-AAAA †0-9-44.654.46449 [61]-34.9849.58
459 [58]Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-6-51.0516.43413 [47]-45.6245.34

† - Plays a nonregion schedule / # - Qualifies for the smaller private school playoffs

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
11-AAAAAA684.1477.76
22-AAAAAA582.2669.79
34-AAAAAA776.4664.72
42-AAAAA674.7964.92
57-AAAAA771.5157.01
68-AAAAAA770.5457.06
75-AAAAAA768.4763.06
87-AAAAAA868.2256.64
93-AAAAA867.3854.06
102-AAA865.5957.34
111-AAAA664.8357.71
123-AAAAAA864.7451.35
138-AAAA764.5155.51
146-AAAA563.9256.48
155-AAAAA863.5255.72
166-AAAAAA861.2453.82
176-AAAAA860.2552.44
188-AA460.1246.97
193-A Division I358.8854.89
208-AAA657.7749.14
213-AAAA757.6648.54
227-AAAA757.4251.54
231-AAA656.2450.33
241-A Division I755.3446.03
252-AAAA1054.9748.97
265-AA554.3442.35
274-AAA853.4443.85
283-AA553.3348.67
294-AAAA852.6137.31
302-AA651.6643.61
311-AAAAA951.4446.16
325-AAA750.8947.16
337-AAA750.8243.94
346-AAA749.6338.69
357-AA848.1941.74
364-AAAAA847.9640.13
373-AAA947.4233.80
388-AAAAA747.2337.41
392-A Division I1046.9139.53
405-AAAA946.3238.87
416-A Division I643.9638.65
421-AA843.9427.99
438-A Division I542.8235.09
442-A Division II641.6335.15
454-A Division I740.3029.80
465-A Division I139.56-8.78
477-A Division II539.0331.94
484-AA638.3823.32
494-A Division II738.1832.44
50GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA537.7527.36
516-AA536.7629.34
52GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA535.6132.34
533-A Division II934.0926.90
54GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA532.9123.33
558-A Division II532.5225.17
56GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA429.9022.64
577-A Division I728.4717.99
58GIAA District 3-AA-A424.0320.78
595-A Division II623.7313.41
601-A Division II723.1425.42
616-A Division II721.769.52
62GIAA District 4-AA-A619.8810.91
63GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA818.5112.23
64GIAA District 1-AA-A53.46-1.22
65GAPPS Region 1-AA4-1.08-9.91
Friday football recap: No. 1 team survives in overtime after trailing 34-14

Least likely results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
08/22Jones CountyWoodland (Stockbridge)16 - 2024.0695.3%0.147
09/12Cherokee BluffBanks County24 - 2136.1198.9%0.158
09/05North HallEast Hall51 - 4930.5697.8%0.184
09/26Douglas CountyColumbia6 - 040.7099.4%0.195
08/29West ForsythParkview45 - 5913.5584.4%0.200
09/12Monroe AreaWalnut Grove14 - 2413.8784.9%0.221
09/12FitzgeraldBrooks County3 - 2110.9279.6%0.232
10/03Jasper CountyMcNair21 - 1826.0396.3%0.256
10/03Loganville ChristianRiverside Prep34 - 3320.4792.8%0.280
08/22Mill CreekNorcross28 - 458.7174.8%0.283
09/05Lamar CountyRutland19 - 1427.7797.0%0.289
09/19Briarwood AcademyWindsor Academy15 - 348.1573.4%0.290
10/10North OconeeEastside14 - 1319.6092.0%0.292
08/15ChambleePace Academy12 - 2110.4578.7%0.294
10/03Fannin CountyChattooga10 - 278.1673.5%0.296

Highest-rated matchups

These are the highest-rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
92.4209/12CarrolltonGainesville43 - 2110.1378.0%
92.3409/12BufordDouglas County34 - 2611.1580.1%
92.3409/05HughesDouglas County44 - 3110.8979.6%
92.3310/31CarrolltonDouglas County - 11.3780.5%
90.2608/16North GwinnettDouglas County7 - 210.3050.9%
89.8610/31LowndesValdosta - 7.8772.7%
88.5109/05BufordRoswell65 - 2114.7786.3%
87.9210/24GainesvilleRoswell - 3.6961.3%
87.4909/26LowndesColquitt County31 - 1411.4780.7%
87.2508/29North GwinnettColquitt County21 - 76.3068.7%
86.5010/03ValdostaColquitt County17 - 180.1150.3%
85.6508/15CreeksideRome48 - 2814.3085.6%
85.5410/17McEachernHillgrove35 - 149.2876.1%
85.4408/29CarrolltonRome28 - 2116.7389.0%
84.3510/10GainesvilleMilton28 - 166.7069.8%

High school football

Football rankings: South Ga. power out of top 10 for first time since 2018

McEachern breaks through against Hillgrove defense, closes in on region title

High school football recap: McEachern, Hughes, Troup win top 10 battles

Using the 2026 GHSA points formula, here are the top teams in each class

Maxwell playoff projections: 4A Creekside heaviest favorite in all classes

Maxwell football projections: LaGrange slight favorite over Troup in key 3A battle

