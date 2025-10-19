Maxwell summary after Week 10: McEachern downs Hillgrove to move into 6A top 5

AJC Varsity Top teams fairly stable as region play continues.
The Maxwell Ratings have been updated for Week 10 of the Georgia high school football season, and Creekside, Sandy Creek, Carver-Atlanta and Worth County moved from No. 2 to No. 1 in their respective classes. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)
By Loren Maxwell 1 hour ago
Throughout the 2025 Georgia high school football season, the Maxwell Ratings will rank the 459 teams of the Georgia High School Association, the Georgia Independent Athletic Association and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. The ratings do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Maxwell GHSA football ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight, and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1,729 of 1,821 total games including 0 tie(s) (94.95%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.55 points and all game margins within 12.45 points.
Home advantage: 1.17
By class All-class
Rank
Team
Region
Rec
Rating
Sch Str
Rank
Offense
Defense
1 [1] Grayson 4-AAAAAA 8-0 106.33 56.30 73 [38] 46.25 -20.16
2 [2] Carrollton 2-AAAAAA 9-0 100.32 60.65 36 [22] 44.49 -15.92
3 [3] Buford 8-AAAAAA 8-0 100.10 65.85 12 [11] 43.31 -16.88
4 [1] Hughes 3-AAAAA 8-0 99.84 57.52 57 [13] 46.41 -13.52
5 [1] Creekside 4-AAAA 8-0 97.89 36.51 288 [53] 45.26 -12.72
6 [4] Lowndes 1-AAAAAA 8-0 95.59 64.00 17 [13] 39.28 -16.40
7 [2] Thomas County Central 2-AAAAA 8-0 92.73 51.42 113 [29] 38.09 -14.74
8 [5] McEachern 3-AAAAAA 8-0 92.61 62.27 25 [17] 36.99 -15.71
9 [6] North Gwinnett 7-AAAAAA 7-1 90.41 61.78 29 [19] 34.59 -15.91
10 [7] Douglas County 2-AAAAAA 6-2 90.11 76.91 2 [2] 36.31 -13.89
11 [3] Gainesville 7-AAAAA 8-1 89.02 59.02 45 [10] 37.72 -11.40
12 [2] North Oconee 8-AAAA 8-0 86.90 51.85 109 [19] 33.19 -13.80
13 [8] Valdosta 1-AAAAAA 7-1 86.55 57.60 55 [30] 36.03 -10.61
14 [4] Roswell 7-AAAAA 7-1 86.50 57.10 62 [14] 37.49 -9.09
15 [9] Colquitt County 1-AAAAAA 6-2 85.28 75.52 4 [4] 33.84 -11.52
16 [3] Cartersville 7-AAAA 9-0 84.96 51.51 110 [20] 39.60 -5.45
17 [5] Rome 5-AAAAA 6-2 82.42 65.44 13 [1] 35.09 -7.43
18 [10] Hillgrove 3-AAAAAA 7-1 82.16 48.04 156 [52] 32.71 -9.54
19 [6] Milton 7-AAAAA 6-2 81.15 61.96 28 [6] 29.61 -11.63
20 [1] Sandy Creek 2-AAA 8-0 79.88 49.45 137 [14] 31.38 -8.60
21 [2] Troup 2-AAA 8-0 79.48 50.27 128 [12] 36.87 -2.71
22 [4] Benedictine 1-AAAA 5-2 79.27 63.08 21 [1] 32.81 -6.55
23 [11] Newton 4-AAAAAA 5-3 78.53 62.78 23 [16] 33.51 -5.11
24 [7] Houston County 2-AAAAA 8-0 77.68 54.97 85 [21] 32.88 -4.89
25 [8] Lee County 2-AAAAA 6-2 77.33 64.99 14 [2] 34.19 -3.22
26 [5] Central (Carrollton) 3-AAAA 8-0 76.79 46.25 181 [40] 32.07 -4.82
27 [12] Mill Creek 8-AAAAAA 7-2 76.73 57.46 58 [32] 31.12 -5.70
28 [13] West Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 7-1 75.75 57.19 61 [34] 31.91 -3.93
29 [14] North Cobb 5-AAAAAA 5-3 75.45 69.38 8 [8] 29.52 -6.02
30 [1] Carver (Columbus) 1-AA 8-0 74.57 37.27 283 [28] 27.58 -7.08
31 [1] Hebron Christian 8-AA # 6-1 74.47 55.28 81 [2] 32.50 -2.06
32 [15] Marietta 5-AAAAAA 4-4 74.44 74.00 5 [5] 29.79 -4.73
33 [3] Jefferson 8-AAA 7-1 74.41 54.20 92 [6] 26.94 -7.55
34 [9] Sequoyah 6-AAAAA 7-1 74.33 55.17 84 [20] 29.62 -4.80
35 [16] Westlake 2-AAAAAA 4-5 73.87 71.42 7 [7] 30.25 -3.70
36 [17] Brookwood 7-AAAAAA 6-2 73.62 56.64 67 [35] 28.33 -5.38
37 [6] Marist 5-AAAA 7-1 73.22 38.45 269 [48] 25.88 -7.43
38 [10] Northgate 3-AAAAA 7-1 73.14 48.95 144 [38] 26.58 -6.65
39 [18] Harrison 3-AAAAAA 7-1 72.69 47.46 164 [54] 29.76 -3.02
40 [19] Archer 4-AAAAAA 5-3 72.58 64.24 15 [12] 29.79 -2.88
41 [20] Richmond Hill 1-AAAAAA 6-2 72.50 59.42 42 [26] 24.65 -7.94
42 [11] Jackson County 8-AAAAA 7-1 72.07 46.57 178 [49] 26.79 -5.37
43 [1] Toombs County 3-A Division I 7-1 71.53 44.31 200 [7] 29.23 -2.39
44 [4] LaGrange 2-AAA 7-2 71.15 55.47 77 [5] 26.41 -4.82
45 [2] Carver (Atlanta) 5-AA 9-0 71.13 41.14 235 [18] 25.56 -5.66
46 [7] Ware County 1-AAAA 7-1 70.97 56.50 71 [11] 27.97 -3.09
47 [21] Walton 5-AAAAAA 5-4 70.65 68.11 9 [9] 27.86 -2.89
48 [5] Jenkins 3-AAA 7-1 70.62 44.81 193 [24] 32.56 1.85
49 [22] Collins Hill 8-AAAAAA 4-4 70.47 67.17 10 [10] 23.23 -7.33
50 [8] Cass 7-AAAA 7-2 69.92 50.10 132 [28] 28.04 -1.97
51 [9] Kell 6-AAAA 7-2 69.89 57.39 60 [8] 26.96 -3.02
52 [23] Peachtree Ridge 7-AAAAAA 5-3 69.84 61.29 32 [20] 29.00 -0.93
53 [10] Cambridge 6-AAAA 7-1 69.57 45.66 185 [42] 27.86 -1.80
54 [12] New Manchester 5-AAAAA 7-0 69.34 38.05 274 [60] 25.82 -3.61
55 [2] Worth County 1-A Division I 9-0 69.30 36.08 290 [24] 30.95 1.56
56 [24] Norcross 7-AAAAAA 6-2 69.18 53.96 94 [43] 24.48 -4.79
57 [3] Sumter County 1-AA 7-1 69.16 33.00 316 [32] 24.23 -5.03
58 [6] Peach County 1-AAA 8-0 68.94 43.95 206 [27] 27.15 -1.88
59 [13] Woodward Academy 4-AAAAA 6-2 68.79 53.29 97 [24] 25.99 -2.88
60 [14] Newnan 3-AAAAA 6-2 68.65 55.29 80 [18] 28.20 -0.54
61 [25] North Paulding 5-AAAAAA 6-2 68.41 59.56 41 [25] 27.36 -1.14
62 [15] Sprayberry 6-AAAAA 7-1 68.30 47.96 158 [42] 28.82 0.43
63 [7] North Hall 6-AAA 8-0 67.88 44.76 194 [25] 29.30 1.33
64 [2] Fellowship Christian 5-A Division I # 6-1 67.77 38.21 271 [11] 25.87 -1.99
65 [11] Blessed Trinity 6-AAAA 5-3 67.46 56.62 68 [10] 22.74 -4.81
66 [8] Douglass 5-AAA 6-2 67.42 50.88 121 [11] 23.01 -4.50
67 [9] Calhoun 7-AAA 6-2 66.91 51.26 116 [10] 27.70 0.70
68 [26] Camden County 1-AAAAAA 5-3 66.87 79.22 1 [1] 28.51 1.56
69 [27] Denmark 6-AAAAAA 5-3 66.42 56.50 70 [37] 22.37 -4.14
70 [12] Eastside 8-AAAA 5-4 66.13 57.62 54 [7] 24.91 -1.31
71 [4] Morgan County 2-AA 8-0 65.69 33.17 315 [31] 30.83 5.06
72 [10] Westside (Augusta) 4-AAA 8-0 64.61 32.71 322 [58] 19.69 -5.01
73 [16] Lanier 7-AAAAA 5-4 64.34 55.27 82 [19] 24.81 0.37
74 [17] East Paulding 5-AAAAA 5-3 64.33 54.75 87 [22] 25.08 0.66
75 [11] West Laurens 4-AAA 8-0 64.13 35.50 295 [51] 24.07 -0.15
76 [13] Southwest DeKalb 5-AAAA 6-2 64.12 44.20 203 [44] 24.39 0.19
77 [3] Calvary Day 3-AAA # 7-1 63.94 35.84 293 [13] 25.50 1.47
78 [28] South Gwinnett 4-AAAAAA 5-3 63.10 57.52 56 [31] 19.06 -4.13
79 [5] Hapeville Charter 5-AA 4-4 63.04 57.06 63 [2] 18.98 -4.14
80 [14] Locust Grove 2-AAAA 7-1 62.51 46.73 176 [39] 23.09 0.49
81 [18] Lovejoy 3-AAAAA 7-1 62.42 40.33 251 [55] 23.38 0.87
82 [29] Lambert 6-AAAAAA 5-3 62.38 57.39 59 [33] 25.98 3.51
83 [19] Brunswick 1-AAAAA 7-2 62.26 46.85 170 [45] 23.83 1.48
84 [3] Thomasville 1-A Division I 6-3 62.02 48.53 149 [1] 25.69 3.59
85 [15] Griffin 3-AAAA 6-2 62.00 50.16 131 [27] 23.91 1.83
86 [16] Stockbridge 2-AAAA 6-2 61.96 49.78 135 [29] 24.24 2.19
87 [20] River Ridge 6-AAAAA 6-2 61.96 51.39 114 [30] 19.33 -2.72
88 [17] Jonesboro 3-AAAA 4-4 61.61 51.14 118 [23] 20.28 -1.42
89 [4] Swainsboro 3-A Division I 8-1 61.45 48.44 152 [2] 21.92 0.38
90 [6] Rockmart 7-AA 7-1 61.05 44.95 191 [10] 24.58 3.44
91 [30] Parkview 7-AAAAAA 3-5 61.03 63.99 18 [14] 25.57 4.45
92 [4] Prince Avenue Christian 8-AA # 6-2 60.81 45.58 186 [5] 25.60 4.70
93 [18] Ola 2-AAAA 6-2 60.71 47.29 166 [34] 20.75 -0.05
94 [31] East Coweta 2-AAAAAA 1-7 60.34 75.80 3 [3] 26.63 6.20
95 [19] Perry 1-AAAA 4-4 59.99 56.93 65 [9] 20.26 0.18
96 [32] Tift County 1-AAAAAA 3-5 59.81 72.77 6 [6] 24.99 5.10
97 [12] Cairo 1-AAA 6-2 59.58 53.74 96 [8] 21.31 1.64
98 [20] Madison County 8-AAAA 5-3 59.50 52.04 105 [17] 21.67 2.08
99 [33] North Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 4-4 59.44 59.29 44 [27] 19.26 -0.27
100 [21] Coffee 2-AAAAA 3-5 59.44 60.19 38 [9] 20.41 0.89
101 [21] Jones County 2-AAAA 6-2 59.23 45.97 182 [41] 23.01 3.69
102 [22] Flowery Branch 8-AAAA 6-2 58.79 51.90 108 [18] 23.98 5.10
103 [23] Lithonia 5-AAAA 7-1 58.50 34.94 302 [55] 20.31 1.72
104 [7] North Murray 7-AA 8-0 58.45 40.12 253 [21] 21.96 3.42
105 [13] Mary Persons 2-AAA 5-3 58.17 45.74 184 [22] 21.20 2.94
106 [5] Heard County 6-A Division I 8-0 58.04 31.37 334 [32] 20.32 2.20
107 [14] Harlem 4-AAA 6-2 58.02 46.53 179 [20] 18.47 0.37
108 [22] Villa Rica 5-AAAAA 3-5 57.99 64.07 16 [3] 18.80 0.72
109 [8] Appling County 3-AA 5-3 57.96 48.19 155 [8] 20.52 2.47
110 [34] Wheeler 5-AAAAAA 3-6 57.94 62.85 22 [15] 22.52 4.49
111 [6] Fitzgerald 1-A Division I 5-3 57.50 44.61 196 [6] 16.97 -0.62
112 [7] Northeast 2-A Division I 6-2 57.22 39.70 257 [21] 16.89 -0.42
113 [9] Pierce County 3-AA 7-1 57.18 39.43 260 [24] 20.08 2.80
114 [15] North Clayton 5-AAA 7-2 57.00 39.42 261 [44] 23.13 6.05
115 [10] Callaway 2-AA 6-2 56.89 39.56 258 [23] 17.94 0.96
116 [24] Hampton 2-AAAA 6-2 56.76 48.00 157 [31] 20.04 3.19
117 [35] Dacula 8-AAAAAA 4-4 56.74 54.32 91 [42] 24.08 7.26
118 [11] Thomson 4-AA 5-3 56.41 39.20 263 [25] 20.76 4.26
119 [5] Athens Academy 8-A Division I # 8-1 56.38 35.03 301 [14] 23.27 6.80
120 [23] Effingham County 1-AAAAA 6-2 56.33 46.69 177 [48] 22.58 6.16
121 [16] Monroe Area 8-AAA 6-2 56.10 40.73 243 [41] 18.43 2.24
122 [8] Dublin 2-A Division I 6-2 55.85 43.01 217 [11] 19.31 3.37
123 [24] Creekview 6-AAAAA 4-4 55.82 52.92 100 [26] 19.44 3.53
124 [17] Stephenson 5-AAA 7-1 55.75 39.95 255 [43] 20.86 5.02
125 [36] North Atlanta 6-AAAAAA 4-4 55.57 51.01 120 [48] 19.16 3.50
126 [25] Glynn Academy 1-AAAAA 5-3 55.54 47.78 161 [43] 21.07 5.45
127 [6] Savannah Christian 3-A Division I # 5-3 55.50 47.06 169 [4] 21.09 5.51
128 [26] Seckinger 7-AAAAA 4-4 55.44 54.00 93 [23] 20.21 4.69
129 [1] Bowdon 7-A Division II 6-2 55.25 41.68 228 [4] 21.54 6.21
130 [7] Holy Innocents 5-AA # 5-3 54.76 44.00 205 [6] 18.50 3.66
131 [18] Oconee County 8-AAA 6-2 54.63 45.83 183 [21] 15.72 1.01
132 [19] Upson-Lee 2-AAA 5-3 54.38 49.06 141 [15] 16.98 2.52
133 [25] Hiram 7-AAAA 5-4 53.84 52.45 104 [16] 18.93 5.00
134 [2] Lincoln County 8-A Division II 8-0 53.76 27.43 363 [28] 18.19 4.35
135 [26] Tucker 5-AAAA 5-3 53.73 38.13 273 [49] 20.51 6.69
136 [20] Whitewater 2-AAA 3-5 53.63 62.17 26 [2] 22.89 9.17
137 [8] Aquinas 4-AAA # 6-2 53.57 40.73 242 [9] 19.40 5.74
138 [9] Jasper County 4-A Division I 8-0 53.50 22.28 389 [41] 17.46 3.88
139 [27] Shiloh 4-AAAAA 4-4 53.45 48.52 150 [41] 15.84 2.31
140 [9] Greater Atlanta Christian 6-AAA # 6-2 53.26 41.99 226 [8] 20.23 6.88
141 [28] Woodstock 6-AAAAA 5-3 53.04 44.91 192 [51] 17.71 4.57
142 [21] Westover 1-AAA 5-2 52.90 48.49 151 [18] 19.38 6.39
143 [10] Whitefield Academy 5-A Division I # 7-1 52.81 32.33 323 [16] 21.05 8.15
144 [3] Clinch County 2-A Division II 8-0 52.78 35.06 300 [11] 17.14 4.28
145 [22] Cherokee Bluff 8-AAA 5-3 52.37 42.01 225 [35] 20.12 7.66
146 [10] Bleckley County 2-A Division I 6-2 52.31 40.00 254 [20] 19.96 7.56
147 [12] Burke County 4-AA 6-2 52.28 28.31 357 [39] 18.54 6.17
148 [23] Pickens 6-AAA 7-1 52.27 37.07 285 [48] 17.50 5.14
149 [13] Crisp County 3-AA 3-6 52.05 54.52 88 [4] 18.63 6.49
150 [1] John Milledge Academy GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 7-1 52.02 32.80 319 [1] 17.37 5.26
151 [11] Dodge County 2-A Division I 7-1 51.48 32.80 318 [28] 18.34 6.77
152 [37] Duluth 7-AAAAAA 4-4 51.45 47.89 159 [53] 18.95 7.41
153 [24] Northwest Whitfield 7-AAA 6-3 51.31 40.54 248 [42] 18.08 6.69
154 [14] Hart County 8-AA 3-5 51.23 55.64 75 [3] 15.88 4.57
155 [12] Jeff Davis 1-A Division I 7-1 51.16 34.55 305 [26] 17.97 6.71
156 [29] Statesboro 1-AAAAA 6-2 51.05 44.61 195 [52] 18.85 7.71
157 [38] Rockdale County 4-AAAAAA 5-3 50.97 49.46 136 [51] 20.05 8.99
158 [15] Laney 4-AA 6-2 50.77 30.44 339 [36] 17.08 6.22
159 [16] Columbia 6-AA 2-6 50.58 66.79 11 [1] 14.95 4.28
160 [25] Lumpkin County 6-AAA 5-3 50.53 41.14 236 [39] 17.46 6.84
161 [39] Central Gwinnett 8-AAAAAA 4-4 50.51 52.55 103 [45] 17.21 6.61
162 [30] South Paulding 5-AAAAA 3-5 50.50 58.66 47 [11] 20.74 10.15
163 [31] Habersham Central 8-AAAAA 6-2 50.39 38.71 267 [59] 16.13 5.65
164 [13] Lamar County 4-A Division I 8-0 50.25 24.31 378 [37] 14.12 3.78
165 [17] Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe 7-AA 5-3 50.19 42.42 221 [14] 17.68 7.40
166 [26] Heritage (Ringgold) 7-AAA 6-2 49.72 41.20 234 [38] 15.42 5.61
167 [27] M.L. King 4-AAAA 7-1 49.68 37.12 284 [52] 15.56 5.79
168 [4] Wheeler County 4-A Division II 8-0 49.44 22.94 386 [37] 15.84 6.31
169 [11] Landmark Christian 5-A Division I # 7-1 49.01 20.41 397 [22] 14.06 4.97
170 [27] Richmond Academy 4-AAA 3-5 48.93 46.73 175 [19] 17.26 8.24
171 [12] Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 2-AAA # 2-6 48.83 57.95 51 [1] 17.97 9.05
172 [28] Luella 5-AAA 4-4 48.76 48.67 147 [17] 15.26 6.42
173 [5] Johnson County 5-A Division II 8-0 48.56 17.11 410 [46] 16.61 7.96
174 [40] Etowah 5-AAAAAA 3-6 48.42 56.55 69 [36] 18.53 10.02
175 [6] Screven County 3-A Division II 8-0 48.40 23.41 382 [35] 14.20 5.71
176 [29] Liberty County 3-AAA 7-1 48.35 32.74 321 [57] 13.88 5.44
177 [28] Warner Robins 1-AAAA 4-4 48.22 52.63 102 [15] 16.26 7.94
178 [32] Lassiter 6-AAAAA 5-3 48.20 40.60 244 [54] 18.08 9.79
179 [7] Brooks County 2-A Division II 3-5 47.75 49.22 139 [1] 12.80 4.96
180 [13] Lovett 5-AA # 5-3 47.63 42.96 219 [7] 11.36 3.64
181 [41] Grovetown 4-AAAAAA 3-6 47.60 58.96 46 [28] 14.68 6.99
182 [18] Ringgold 7-AA 6-3 47.33 40.49 249 [20] 15.25 7.84
183 [2] Deerfield-Windsor GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 9-0 47.32 19.38 402 [14] 12.48 5.07
184 [8] Early County 1-A Division II 6-2 47.27 31.45 331 [17] 13.99 6.63
185 [14] Wesleyan 5-A Division I # 6-2 47.26 28.60 355 [20] 14.75 7.40
186 [19] Cook 3-AA 5-3 47.13 43.46 213 [13] 14.22 7.00
187 [20] Franklin County 8-AA 6-2 46.97 31.24 335 [35] 13.21 6.15
188 [21] Stephens County 8-AA 3-5 46.76 54.42 89 [5] 15.88 9.03
189 [29] Eagle's Landing 2-AAAA 4-4 46.56 48.93 145 [30] 15.55 8.90
190 [33] Veterans 2-AAAAA 2-6 46.43 63.73 20 [4] 13.96 7.44
191 [42] Cherokee 5-AAAAAA 1-8 46.12 61.11 34 [21] 17.50 11.29
192 [14] Rabun County 8-A Division I 7-1 45.86 31.41 332 [31] 16.12 10.17
193 [43] Campbell 3-AAAAAA 4-4 45.74 52.90 101 [44] 13.33 7.50
194 [15] Pepperell 6-A Division I 6-3 45.48 36.76 287 [23] 16.58 11.01
195 [30] Spalding 2-AAA 2-7 45.41 57.99 50 [4] 10.20 4.69
196 [31] Southeast Bulloch 3-AAA 4-4 45.23 36.83 286 [49] 13.56 8.23
197 [34] McIntosh 3-AAAAA 3-5 45.21 56.98 64 [15] 9.82 4.52
198 [30] Allatoona 7-AAAA 3-6 45.08 50.60 127 [26] 14.51 9.35
199 [31] Dalton 7-AAAA 2-7 45.07 59.41 43 [4] 18.93 13.77
200 [35] Alexander 5-AAAAA 2-6 45.03 58.65 48 [12] 14.44 9.32
201 [32] Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5-AAA 4-4 45.01 39.08 266 [46] 13.78 8.69
202 [16] Gordon Lee 7-A Division I 7-1 44.89 24.04 380 [38] 15.21 10.24
203 [32] Mays 4-AAAA 3-5 44.86 56.32 72 [12] 10.85 5.91
204 [36] Bradwell Institute 1-AAAAA 2-5 44.75 50.66 125 [33] 16.76 11.92
205 [44] Alpharetta 6-AAAAAA 2-6 44.61 55.35 79 [40] 13.49 8.79
206 [33] Wayne County 1-AAAA 1-7 44.48 61.62 31 [3] 14.52 9.95
207 [34] St. Pius X 5-AAAA 6-3 44.27 35.49 296 [54] 14.32 9.96
208 [35] Starr's Mill 3-AAAA 3-6 43.62 50.72 124 [25] 11.78 8.07
209 [17] Social Circle 4-A Division I 5-3 43.44 32.96 317 [27] 15.90 12.38
210 [36] Walnut Grove 8-AAAA 5-3 43.40 37.94 275 [50] 10.90 7.41
211 [37] New Hampstead 1-AAAA 1-7 43.31 57.94 52 [6] 14.08 10.68
212 [33] Baldwin 4-AAA 3-5 43.30 45.24 189 [23] 16.47 13.08
213 [34] Gilmer 7-AAA 4-4 43.01 43.81 208 [28] 16.42 13.32
214 [22] East Jackson 8-AA 5-3 42.91 43.64 210 [12] 13.10 10.10
215 [9] Wilcox County 4-A Division II 6-2 42.85 30.89 337 [18] 13.05 10.11
216 [45] Paulding County 3-AAAAAA 3-5 42.83 54.35 90 [41] 13.28 10.36
217 [10] Emanuel County Institute 3-A Division II 6-2 42.82 31.91 326 [16] 13.90 10.99
218 [37] South Effingham 1-AAAAA 4-4 42.80 46.77 172 [46] 11.12 8.23
219 [38] McDonough 2-AAAA 2-6 42.67 51.16 117 [22] 10.88 8.12
220 [23] Jackson 2-AA 3-5 42.56 42.22 222 [15] 13.32 10.68
221 [24] KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 5-AA 5-3 42.47 36.10 289 [29] 12.35 9.78
222 [35] Adairsville 7-AAA 4-4 42.33 44.57 198 [26] 12.26 9.85
223 [39] East Forsyth 8-AAAA 5-4 42.20 47.25 167 [35] 10.25 7.96
224 [18] Haralson County 6-A Division I 6-3 42.14 29.89 343 [34] 11.06 8.82
225 [38] Decatur 4-AAAAA 3-5 42.14 46.76 173 [47] 10.65 8.42
226 [19] Elbert County 8-A Division I 4-5 42.03 40.30 252 [19] 11.10 8.97
227 [20] Washington County 2-A Division I 3-5 42.00 41.66 229 [13] 12.45 10.36
228 [3] Stratford Academy GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 7-2 41.86 27.32 364 [10] 13.47 11.52
229 [36] Dougherty 1-AAA 2-6 41.84 53.13 98 [9] 14.26 12.33
230 [39] Dutchtown 3-AAAAA 2-6 41.44 56.69 66 [16] 12.79 11.26
231 [40] Harris County 3-AAAA 3-6 41.38 56.15 74 [13] 11.21 9.73
232 [21] ACE Charter 2-A Division I 5-3 41.31 35.35 297 [25] 13.61 12.22
233 [40] Clarke Central 8-AAAAA 3-5 41.21 50.83 122 [32] 12.95 11.65
234 [37] Cedar Grove 5-AAA 3-5 41.04 49.01 143 [16] 13.83 12.70
235 [1] Brentwood School GIAA District 4-AA-A 8-1 40.91 14.81 419 [4] 15.47 14.46
236 [38] Long County 3-AAA 5-3 40.64 37.56 280 [47] 14.84 14.12
237 [41] Kennesaw Mountain 5-AAAAA 2-6 40.24 51.99 107 [28] 14.04 13.71
238 [41] Westminster (Atlanta) 6-AAAA 2-7 40.22 58.62 49 [5] 10.18 9.87
239 [25] Sonoraville 7-AA 4-5 40.04 41.08 237 [19] 14.97 14.83
240 [4] First Presbyterian GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 6-3 39.94 29.54 348 [6] 11.45 11.42
241 [26] Westside (Macon) 2-AA 2-6 39.94 50.64 126 [6] 11.79 11.76
242 [42] Chamblee 4-AAAAA 3-5 39.91 44.60 197 [53] 12.45 12.45
243 [27] Miller Grove 6-AA 7-2 39.85 26.25 370 [40] 10.61 10.68
244 [43] Dunwoody 4-AAAAA 4-4 39.84 39.14 265 [58] 11.01 11.09
245 [39] Monroe 1-AAA 2-6 39.66 53.78 95 [7] 9.30 9.55
246 [5] Valwood School GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 5-3 39.61 27.45 362 [9] 13.98 14.27
247 [6] Brookstone GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 7-2 39.60 29.58 347 [5] 11.16 11.47
248 [22] Bacon County 1-A Division I 4-4 39.52 43.85 207 [10] 10.09 10.48
249 [11] Taylor County 6-A Division II 6-2 39.51 14.16 422 [49] 13.72 14.13
250 [12] Seminole County 1-A Division II 6-1 39.34 19.60 400 [42] 10.93 11.50
251 [23] Oglethorpe County 8-A Division I 4-4 39.27 41.32 232 [14] 9.71 10.35
252 [7] Westfield School GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 7-2 39.13 28.11 359 [7] 10.01 10.79
253 [40] Bainbridge 1-AAA 0-8 39.05 63.94 19 [1] 10.07 10.93
254 [24] Bremen 6-A Division I 4-4 38.96 31.59 328 [30] 7.77 8.72
255 [25] Putnam County 4-A Division I 5-4 38.89 31.18 336 [33] 10.83 11.85
256 [44] Winder-Barrow 8-AAAAA 4-5 38.83 39.18 264 [57] 14.45 15.52
257 [15] North Cobb Christian 7-AA # 4-4 38.76 37.88 277 [12] 13.27 14.42
258 [41] Beach 3-AAA 4-3 38.72 33.69 312 [56] 10.07 11.26
259 [16] Christian Heritage 7-A Division I # 5-3 38.57 31.53 330 [18] 12.83 14.18
260 [42] Cedartown 7-AAAA 2-7 38.38 51.45 111 [21] 10.16 11.69
261 [45] Greenbrier 1-AAAAA 2-6 38.30 49.05 142 [37] 11.17 12.78
262 [28] Spencer 1-AA 4-4 38.23 36.06 291 [30] 12.20 13.88
263 [26] East Laurens 2-A Division I 3-5 37.96 40.85 240 [15] 9.06 11.01
264 [43] Maynard Jackson 4-AAAA 6-2 37.90 24.72 377 [59] 10.82 12.83
265 [13] Hawkinsville 4-A Division II 6-2 37.51 25.38 373 [32] 11.01 13.41
266 [14] Charlton County 2-A Division II 4-4 37.47 37.43 282 [8] 15.27 17.71
267 [29] Columbus 1-AA 7-1 37.08 17.62 408 [46] 6.83 9.66
268 [44] Eagle's Landing Christian 2-AAAA 2-6 36.93 46.74 174 [38] 11.65 14.63
269 [17] Savannah Country Day 3-A Division I # 2-6 36.83 54.78 86 [3] 9.24 12.32
270 [42] Hephzibah 4-AAA 3-6 36.73 43.57 211 [29] 10.63 13.80
271 [15] Atkinson County 2-A Division II † 7-1 36.25 3.73 452 [58] 14.06 17.72
272 [43] East Hall 8-AAA 2-6 36.16 43.57 212 [30] 16.13 19.88
273 [46] South Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 2-6 36.10 49.88 133 [50] 11.16 14.97
274 [46] Northside (Warner Robins) 2-AAAAA 0-8 35.90 61.14 33 [7] 4.87 8.88
275 [47] Lithia Springs 5-AAAAA 1-7 35.89 61.07 35 [8] 10.37 14.39
276 [44] Dawson County 6-AAA 3-5 35.64 33.78 309 [54] 9.94 14.21
277 [8] Frederica Academy GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 6-3 35.35 24.24 379 [12] 8.68 13.24
278 [9] Bulloch Academy GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 7-2 35.30 18.76 405 [15] 11.14 15.76
279 [45] Centennial 6-AAAA 5-3 35.25 34.65 304 [56] 8.61 13.27
280 [16] Treutlen 4-A Division II 6-2 35.19 25.15 374 [33] 7.19 11.92
281 [48] Evans 1-AAAAA 1-7 34.78 50.20 129 [34] 7.54 12.68
282 [46] Northside (Columbus) 3-AAAA 2-6 34.54 47.21 168 [36] 11.02 16.39
283 [47] Pebblebrook 3-AAAAAA 3-5 34.22 51.42 112 [46] 8.95 14.65
284 [47] Woodland (Stockbridge) 2-AAAA 3-5 34.00 46.82 171 [37] 5.58 11.49
285 [48] Heritage (Conyers) 4-AAAAAA 1-7 33.94 57.62 53 [29] 10.49 16.47
286 [45] Chestatee 6-AAA 3-5 33.65 39.37 262 [45] 10.12 16.37
287 [27] Commerce 8-A Division I 0-8 33.22 47.75 162 [4] 9.29 15.98
288 [28] Berrien 1-A Division I 2-6 33.13 45.57 187 [5] 10.94 17.72
289 [49] Arabia Mountain 4-AAAAA 2-6 32.94 47.40 165 [44] 9.43 16.40
290 [30] Pike County 2-AA 3-5 32.94 39.76 256 [22] 7.94 14.92
291 [17] Mitchell County 1-A Division II 5-2 32.87 22.73 387 [38] 7.54 14.59
292 [18] Mount Zion (Carroll) 7-A Division II 7-2 32.85 23.35 383 [36] 7.79 14.85
293 [49] Mountain View 8-AAAAAA 1-8 32.84 59.80 40 [24] 10.00 17.07
294 [46] White County 6-AAA 1-7 32.60 49.84 134 [13] 6.91 14.22
295 [10] George Walton Academy GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 9-0 32.28 0.90 455 [27] 6.61 14.24
296 [19] Bryan County 3-A Division II 5-4 31.77 28.25 358 [26] 6.11 14.26
297 [29] Vidalia 3-A Division I 1-7 31.67 44.16 204 [9] 6.10 14.33
298 [48] Cedar Shoals 8-AAAA 0-8 31.67 55.22 83 [14] 4.48 12.72
299 [20] McIntosh County Academy 3-A Division II 4-4 31.58 29.29 353 [24] 4.25 12.58
300 [11] Strong Rock Christian GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 6-3 31.49 16.21 415 [16] 8.81 17.23
301 [47] LaFayette 7-AAA 4-5 31.45 35.14 299 [52] 6.03 14.49
302 [31] Union County 7-AA 2-6 31.35 41.60 230 [17] 5.76 14.31
303 [30] Temple 6-A Division I 4-4 31.08 32.30 324 [29] 8.56 17.40
304 [21] Manchester 7-A Division II 2-5 30.93 37.58 279 [7] 7.69 16.68
305 [18] Darlington 6-A Division I # 3-5 30.91 38.30 270 [10] 10.21 19.21
306 [22] Metter 3-A Division II 4-4 30.80 30.04 342 [21] 5.18 14.29
307 [49] Pace Academy 4-AAAA 2-6 30.63 43.28 214 [45] 4.32 13.60
308 [50] Druid Hills 5-AAAA 3-5 30.55 40.59 246 [47] 6.29 15.65
309 [50] Pope 6-AAAAA 0-8 30.47 55.36 78 [17] 6.50 15.94
310 [48] Howard 4-AAA 2-6 30.38 42.03 224 [34] 10.98 20.51
311 [50] Forsyth Central 6-AAAAAA 0-8 30.28 55.57 76 [39] 7.47 17.10
312 [19] Mount Vernon 5-A Division I # 3-5 30.06 31.71 327 [17] 7.18 17.03
313 [31] Southwest 2-A Division I 2-6 29.90 40.60 245 [16] 5.68 15.69
314 [23] Schley County 6-A Division II 5-4 29.72 20.94 394 [39] 5.22 15.41
315 [24] Jenkins County 3-A Division II 4-4 29.67 28.47 356 [25] 7.87 18.11
316 [51] Lakeside (Evans) 1-AAAAA 0-9 29.61 48.58 148 [40] 7.37 17.68
317 [20] Mount Paran Christian 5-A Division I # 5-3 29.56 21.51 391 [21] 5.12 15.47
318 [32] Tattnall County 3-AA 2-7 29.03 42.11 223 [16] 7.56 18.45
319 [12] St. Anne-Pacelli GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 4-5 28.98 27.59 360 [8] 5.53 16.46
320 [33] Coahulla Creek 7-AA 2-6 28.59 38.45 268 [26] 5.77 17.09
321 [51] Union Grove 2-AAAA 0-8 28.34 50.83 123 [24] 5.79 17.36
322 [25] Warren County 8-A Division II 4-4 28.31 30.08 341 [20] 3.91 15.51
323 [52] Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-AAAAA 3-5 27.78 31.40 333 [61] 5.57 17.71
324 [26] Turner County 2-A Division II 2-5 27.53 38.16 272 [6] 5.19 17.57
325 [53] Riverwood 6-AAAAA 1-7 27.39 49.09 140 [36] 3.20 15.71
326 [32] Fannin County 7-A Division I 5-3 27.28 21.75 390 [42] 6.08 18.71
327 [2] Southwest Georgia Academy GIAA District 3-AA-A 6-3 26.97 11.85 432 [6] 5.06 18.01
328 [27] Telfair County 4-A Division II 2-7 26.90 35.64 294 [9] 3.94 16.94
329 [33] McNair 4-A Division I 1-7 26.30 40.58 247 [17] 6.36 19.97
330 [28] Trion 7-A Division II 4-5 26.26 27.47 361 [27] 5.28 18.93
331 [21] King's Ridge Christian 5-A Division I # 6-2 26.12 13.57 425 [23] 4.94 18.74
332 [52] Midtown 4-AAAA 3-5 26.07 29.34 351 [58] 1.67 15.50
333 [3] Southland Academy GIAA District 3-AA-A 6-3 25.93 16.66 411 [2] 6.09 20.06
334 [13] Tiftarea Academy GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 3-5 25.46 29.82 344 [3] 2.94 17.39
335 [14] Bethlehem Christian GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 7-2 25.35 16.09 416 [17] 2.06 16.63
336 [29] Randolph-Clay 1-A Division II 3-3-1 25.25 18.68 406 [45] 5.63 20.28
337 [30] Irwin County 2-A Division II 1-7 25.04 43.00 218 [3] 3.57 18.44
338 [51] Meadowcreek 7-AAAAAA 0-8 25.00 62.00 27 [18] 3.34 18.25
339 [34] South Atlanta 6-AA 3-6 24.91 31.58 329 [34] 1.08 16.09
340 [52] Chapel Hill 2-AAAAAA 1-7 24.29 50.18 130 [49] 1.46 17.08
341 [53] South Cobb 3-AAAAAA 2-6 24.13 33.85 308 [56] 2.59 18.37
342 [15] Pinewood Christian GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 4-5 23.88 25.61 372 [11] 2.52 18.56
343 [35] Rutland 2-AA 0-8 23.65 48.34 154 [7] 0.47 16.73
344 [53] Woodland (Cartersville) 7-AAAA 1-7 23.56 47.81 160 [32] 8.80 25.15
345 [36] Shaw 1-AA 1-7 23.45 44.38 199 [11] 2.47 18.93
346 [31] Macon County 6-A Division II 3-5 23.27 24.85 376 [34] 5.51 22.16
347 [32] Wilkinson County 5-A Division II 2-6 23.12 34.93 303 [12] 7.53 24.32
348 [49] Ridgeland 7-AAA 2-6 22.87 33.70 310 [55] 2.57 19.61
349 [54] Banneker 3-AAAAA 1-7 22.85 53.02 99 [25] 1.75 18.81
350 [55] Alcovy 8-AAAAA 1-7 22.80 51.26 115 [31] 3.34 20.44
351 [33] Washington-Wilkes 8-A Division II 4-5 22.68 30.74 338 [19] 5.89 23.13
352 [34] Dooly County 4-A Division II 1-6 22.60 43.70 209 [2] 1.49 18.80
353 [16] Calvary Christian GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 5-4 22.50 13.51 426 [21] 1.76 19.17
354 [37] Therrell 5-AA 1-8 22.26 45.05 190 [9] 0.76 18.41
355 [34] Jefferson County 2-A Division I 1-7 21.89 44.24 201 [8] 1.71 19.73
356 [38] Redan 6-AA 3-5 21.89 29.43 350 [38] 1.18 19.20
357 [35] Miller County 1-A Division II 2-6 21.82 33.34 313 [15] 5.59 23.68
358 [50] West Hall 8-AAA 2-6 21.21 41.05 238 [40] 4.27 22.97
359 [51] Johnson (Savannah) 3-AAA 2-6 21.16 35.89 292 [50] 2.98 21.72
360 [52] Windsor Forest 3-AAA 2-6 21.02 41.33 231 [36] 2.97 21.86
361 [4] Robert Toombs Academy GIAA District 3-AA-A 4-5 20.93 18.86 404 [1] 2.09 21.07
362 [36] Lanier County 2-A Division II 1-7 20.30 35.33 298 [10] 3.48 23.09
363 [56] Apalachee 8-AAAAA 2-7 20.24 39.54 259 [56] 1.17 20.84
364 [37] Crawford County 6-A Division II 4-4 20.18 11.14 433 [53] 3.77 23.50
365 [54] Mundy's Mill 3-AAAA 0-8 19.86 61.71 30 [2] 2.08 22.13
366 [35] Gordon Central 7-A Division I 5-3 19.80 17.16 409 [45] 1.27 21.38
367 [22] Providence Christian 8-A Division I # 2-6 19.75 33.31 314 [15] 2.13 22.30
368 [57] Morrow 3-AAAAA 1-7 18.91 49.37 138 [35] 1.01 22.01
369 [5] Edmund Burke Academy GIAA District 4-AA-A 6-3 18.14 9.99 437 [8] -4.25 17.52
370 [38] Towns County 8-A Division II † 5-3 18.09 12.86 427 [50] -0.86 20.95
371 [36] Chattooga 7-A Division I 2-6 17.95 26.76 368 [35] -0.11 21.84
372 [37] Dade County 7-A Division I 2-6 17.93 26.74 369 [36] -1.81 20.17
373 [39] Portal 3-A Division II 3-5 17.18 20.67 396 [41] 3.67 26.40
374 [39] Murray County 7-AA 2-6 16.92 32.74 320 [33] -1.15 21.84
375 [53] Fayette County 2-AAA 0-8 16.64 60.24 37 [3] 2.86 26.13
376 [55] North Springs 5-AAAA 1-8 16.48 47.61 163 [33] -3.32 20.11
377 [54] Osborne 3-AAAAAA 1-7 16.41 46.37 180 [55] 0.27 23.78
378 [58] Loganville 8-AAAAA 0-8 16.34 45.54 188 [50] -5.61 17.96
379 [17] Loganville Christian GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 6-3 16.34 12.28 431 [22] 1.98 25.55
380 [59] Tri-Cities 4-AAAAA 0-8 16.21 48.67 146 [39] -2.00 21.71
381 [38] Model 6-A Division I 1-7 16.21 37.65 278 [22] 1.66 25.36
382 [40] Lake Oconee Academy 8-A Division II 2-7 15.35 26.92 367 [30] -5.65 18.91
383 [54] Riverdale 5-AAA 1-7 15.18 43.08 216 [32] -3.32 21.41
384 [39] Banks County 8-A Division I 0-8 15.09 41.90 227 [12] -0.91 23.91
385 [41] Greenville 7-A Division II 3-5 14.40 19.32 403 [44] 0.47 25.98
386 [18] Lakeview Academy GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 5-4 14.19 10.49 435 [23] -0.25 25.47
387 [42] Georgia Military Prep 5-A Division II 4-4 14.13 16.38 414 [48] -2.13 23.65
388 [40] Towers 4-A Division I 4-4 14.12 22.34 388 [40] 0.75 26.54
389 [55] Islands 3-AAA 1-7 13.49 34.37 306 [53] -2.83 23.59
390 [40] Washington 5-AA 2-6 12.85 37.91 276 [27] -5.84 21.22
391 [60] Chattahoochee 7-AAAAA 1-7 12.75 51.99 106 [27] -1.45 25.71
392 [56] Northview 5-AAAA 1-7 12.64 40.75 241 [46] -3.19 24.08
393 [55] Berkmar 7-AAAAAA 0-8 12.62 60.10 39 [23] 1.87 29.16
394 [43] Montgomery County 4-A Division II 1-8 12.57 33.69 311 [14] -0.65 26.69
395 [6] Flint River Academy GIAA District 1-AA-A 5-2 12.03 2.14 453 [14] -1.52 26.36
396 [56] Discovery 8-AAAAAA 0-7 12.02 51.12 119 [47] -0.18 27.70
397 [57] Forest Park 4-AAAA 2-5 11.46 29.67 345 [57] -3.88 24.56
398 [41] Mount Bethel Christian 5-A Division I † 7-1 11.22 7.43 443 [47] -3.79 24.90
399 [44] Savannah 3-A Division II 1-6 10.02 29.45 349 [22] -6.76 23.13
400 [7] Briarwood Academy GIAA District 4-AA-A 6-3 9.97 6.63 445 [11] -3.36 26.57
401 [61] Johns Creek 7-AAAAA 0-8 9.84 62.65 24 [5] -3.41 26.66
402 [23] Mount Pisgah Christian 5-A Division I # 2-7 9.67 29.13 354 [19] -5.39 24.86
403 [42] Brantley County 1-A Division I 0-8 9.62 48.42 153 [3] -8.10 22.19
404 [45] Pelham 1-A Division II 0-8 9.60 40.86 239 [5] -3.50 26.81
405 [41] Salem 6-AA 3-5 9.46 21.04 393 [44] 0.06 30.51
406 [19] Piedmont Academy GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 5-4 9.39 7.82 442 [25] -6.44 24.08
407 [8] Trinity Christian (Dublin) GIAA District 3-AA-A 5-4 9.30 12.37 430 [5] -4.46 26.16
408 [1] Lanier Christian GAPPS Region 1-AA 5-3 8.33 0.78 456 [2] -7.55 24.03
409 [42] Butler 4-AA 2-6 7.47 23.88 381 [42] -5.21 27.23
410 [43] Coosa 7-A Division I 2-6 7.47 16.58 412 [46] -3.13 29.32
411 [46] Chattahoochee County 6-A Division II 3-5 7.38 10.72 434 [54] -7.04 25.49
412 [20] Terrell Academy GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 4-5 7.36 15.84 417 [18] -3.27 29.28
413 [47] Baconton Charter 1-A Division II † 2-5 7.29 12.51 429 [52] -8.90 23.72
414 [48] Hancock Central 5-A Division II 2-6 7.13 19.50 401 [43] -2.92 29.86
415 [21] Athens Christian GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 4-5 6.92 9.85 438 [24] -7.70 25.29
416 [43] Kendrick 1-AA 4-4 6.25 14.36 421 [47] -7.53 26.13
417 [9] Gatewood School GIAA District 4-AA-A 3-6 5.92 9.78 439 [9] -6.97 27.03
418 [22] Mount de Sales GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 2-7 5.78 20.08 398 [13] -5.80 28.33
419 [49] Greene County 8-A Division II 1-7 5.77 34.18 307 [13] -0.19 33.95
420 [44] Central (Macon) 2-A Division I 0-8 5.37 40.45 250 [18] -5.90 28.64
421 [56] Groves 3-AAA 0-8 4.96 42.79 220 [33] -1.11 33.83
422 [57] Cross Creek 4-AAA 1-8 4.69 43.15 215 [31] -8.34 26.89
423 [50] Glascock County 5-A Division II 2-6 2.42 12.59 428 [51] -5.42 32.07
424 [10] Central Fellowship Christian GIAA District 1-AA-A 4-5 2.32 5.32 447 [12] -8.25 29.35
425 [51] Terrell County 1-A Division II 1-7 1.80 25.80 371 [31] -10.78 27.33
426 [44] Hardaway 1-AA 1-7 0.70 23.21 385 [43] -9.70 29.51
427 [11] Windsor Academy GIAA District 1-AA-A 3-6 0.66 4.19 451 [13] -8.08 31.17
428 [58] Drew 4-AAAA 0-8 -0.02 37.53 281 [51] -5.76 34.17
429 [52] Claxton 3-A Division II 0-9 -0.13 29.30 352 [23] -10.64 29.40
430 [2] Creekside Christian GAPPS Region 1-AA 6-3 -0.44 -10.70 458 [4] -7.29 33.05
431 [59] Southeast Whitfield 7-AAAA † 2-7 -0.69 13.80 423 [60] -11.89 28.71
432 [58] Johnson (Gainesville) 6-AAA 0-8 -1.72 41.21 233 [37] -8.30 33.33
433 [12] Thomas Jefferson GIAA District 4-AA-A 1-8 -1.78 15.46 418 [3] -7.97 33.72
434 [53] Marion County 6-A Division II 0-8 -2.37 26.94 366 [29] -5.25 37.03
435 [23] Tattnall Square GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 0-9 -2.83 32.20 325 [2] -14.29 28.45
436 [24] Riverside Prep GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 2-7 -2.96 5.72 446 [26] -8.77 34.10
437 [25] Brookwood School GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 1-8 -3.11 29.65 346 [4] -10.53 32.49
438 [26] King's Academy GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 1-8 -3.65 13.77 424 [20] -7.92 35.64
439 [60] Clarkston 5-AAAA 0-8 -3.67 44.20 202 [43] -10.56 33.02
440 [27] St. Andrew's School GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 3-6 -3.97 14.69 420 [19] -7.66 36.22
441 [13] Rock Springs Christian GIAA District 1-AA-A 5-2 -4.42 -16.86 459 [15] -12.11 32.22
442 [59] Stone Mountain 5-AAA † 1-8 -4.57 27.25 365 [59] -11.17 33.31
443 [45] Josey 4-AA 1-7 -5.61 18.18 407 [45] -11.97 33.55
444 [3] Cherokee Christian GAPPS Region 1-AA 3-4 -6.22 -0.04 457 [3] -9.28 36.85
445 [14] Augusta Prep GIAA District 4-AA-A 1-8 -7.71 10.03 436 [7] -13.04 34.58
446 [54] Pataula Charter 1-A Division II † 2-4 -7.93 6.93 444 [55] -13.63 34.21
447 [45] B.E.S.T. Academy 5-A Division I 1-8 -8.78 21.17 392 [43] -19.39 29.31
448 [46] Armuchee 7-A Division I 0-7 -9.35 19.67 399 [44] -12.79 36.47
449 [55] Twiggs County 5-A Division II 0-8 -14.90 20.88 395 [40] -12.64 42.16
450 [24] Walker 5-A Division I # 2-6 -16.20 9.65 440 [24] -13.20 42.90
451 [56] Calhoun County 1-A Division II † 1-5 -16.54 4.85 448 [56] -18.73 37.72
452 [15] Heritage (Newnan) GIAA District 1-AA-A 1-7 -16.69 8.90 441 [10] -13.89 42.71
453 [47] Utopian Academy 4-A Division I 1-8 -17.89 23.33 384 [39] -21.65 36.15
454 [46] Glenn Hills 4-AA 0-8 -21.38 30.39 340 [37] -20.74 40.55
455 [47] Jordan 1-AA 0-8 -25.51 24.95 375 [41] -16.22 49.20
456 [57] Southwest Georgia STEM 1-A Division II † 2-5 -34.44 4.24 450 [57] -19.02 55.33
457 [4] Skipstone Academy GAPPS Region 1-AA 0-6 -41.33 1.16 454 [1] -26.82 54.42
458 [61] Cross Keys 5-AAAA † 0-9 -44.65 4.46 449 [61] -34.98 49.58
459 [58] Central (Talbotton) 6-A Division II 0-6 -51.05 16.43 413 [47] -45.62 45.34
† - Plays a nonregion schedule / # - Qualifies for the smaller private school playoffs
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
Rank
Region
Teams
Comp Rating
Avg Rating
1 1-AAAAAA 6 84.14 77.76
2 2-AAAAAA 5 82.26 69.79
3 4-AAAAAA 7 76.46 64.72
4 2-AAAAA 6 74.79 64.92
5 7-AAAAA 7 71.51 57.01
6 8-AAAAAA 7 70.54 57.06
7 5-AAAAAA 7 68.47 63.06
8 7-AAAAAA 8 68.22 56.64
9 3-AAAAA 8 67.38 54.06
10 2-AAA 8 65.59 57.34
11 1-AAAA 6 64.83 57.71
12 3-AAAAAA 8 64.74 51.35
13 8-AAAA 7 64.51 55.51
14 6-AAAA 5 63.92 56.48
15 5-AAAAA 8 63.52 55.72
16 6-AAAAAA 8 61.24 53.82
17 6-AAAAA 8 60.25 52.44
18 8-AA 4 60.12 46.97
19 3-A Division I 3 58.88 54.89
20 8-AAA 6 57.77 49.14
21 3-AAAA 7 57.66 48.54
22 7-AAAA 7 57.42 51.54
23 1-AAA 6 56.24 50.33
24 1-A Division I 7 55.34 46.03
25 2-AAAA 10 54.97 48.97
26 5-AA 5 54.34 42.35
27 4-AAA 8 53.44 43.85
28 3-AA 5 53.33 48.67
29 4-AAAA 8 52.61 37.31
30 2-AA 6 51.66 43.61
31 1-AAAAA 9 51.44 46.16
32 5-AAA 7 50.89 47.16
33 7-AAA 7 50.82 43.94
34 6-AAA 7 49.63 38.69
35 7-AA 8 48.19 41.74
36 4-AAAAA 8 47.96 40.13
37 3-AAA 9 47.42 33.80
38 8-AAAAA 7 47.23 37.41
39 2-A Division I 10 46.91 39.53
40 5-AAAA 9 46.32 38.87
41 6-A Division I 6 43.96 38.65
42 1-AA 8 43.94 27.99
43 8-A Division I 5 42.82 35.09
44 2-A Division II 6 41.63 35.15
45 4-A Division I 7 40.30 29.80
46 5-A Division I 1 39.56 -8.78
47 7-A Division II 5 39.03 31.94
48 4-AA 6 38.38 23.32
49 4-A Division II 7 38.18 32.44
50 GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 5 37.75 27.36
51 6-AA 5 36.76 29.34
52 GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 5 35.61 32.34
53 3-A Division II 9 34.09 26.90
54 GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 5 32.91 23.33
55 8-A Division II 5 32.52 25.17
56 GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 4 29.90 22.64
57 7-A Division I 7 28.47 17.99
58 GIAA District 3-AA-A 4 24.03 20.78
59 5-A Division II 6 23.73 13.41
60 1-A Division II 7 23.14 25.42
61 6-A Division II 7 21.76 9.52
62 GIAA District 4-AA-A 6 19.88 10.91
63 GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 8 18.51 12.23
64 GIAA District 1-AA-A 5 3.46 -1.22
65 GAPPS Region 1-AA 4 -1.08 -9.91 Least likely results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team and the likelihood of the on-field result.
Date
Favorite
Underdog
Score
Diff
Prob
Likelihood
08/22 Jones County Woodland (Stockbridge) 16 - 20 24.06 95.3% 0.147
09/12 Cherokee Bluff Banks County 24 - 21 36.11 98.9% 0.158
09/05 North Hall East Hall 51 - 49 30.56 97.8% 0.184
09/26 Douglas County Columbia 6 - 0 40.70 99.4% 0.195
08/29 West Forsyth Parkview 45 - 59 13.55 84.4% 0.200
09/12 Monroe Area Walnut Grove 14 - 24 13.87 84.9% 0.221
09/12 Fitzgerald Brooks County 3 - 21 10.92 79.6% 0.232
10/03 Jasper County McNair 21 - 18 26.03 96.3% 0.256
10/03 Loganville Christian Riverside Prep 34 - 33 20.47 92.8% 0.280
08/22 Mill Creek Norcross 28 - 45 8.71 74.8% 0.283
09/05 Lamar County Rutland 19 - 14 27.77 97.0% 0.289
09/19 Briarwood Academy Windsor Academy 15 - 34 8.15 73.4% 0.290
10/10 North Oconee Eastside 14 - 13 19.60 92.0% 0.292
08/15 Chamblee Pace Academy 12 - 21 10.45 78.7% 0.294
10/03 Fannin County Chattooga 10 - 27 8.16 73.5% 0.296 Highest-rated matchups
These are the highest-rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
Game Rating
Date
Team
Opponent
Score
Diff
Prob
92.42 09/12 Carrollton Gainesville 43 - 21 10.13 78.0%
92.34 09/12 Buford Douglas County 34 - 26 11.15 80.1%
92.34 09/05 Hughes Douglas County 44 - 31 10.89 79.6%
92.33 10/31 Carrollton Douglas County - 11.37 80.5%
90.26 08/16 North Gwinnett Douglas County 7 - 21 0.30 50.9%
89.86 10/31 Lowndes Valdosta - 7.87 72.7%
88.51 09/05 Buford Roswell 65 - 21 14.77 86.3%
87.92 10/24 Gainesville Roswell - 3.69 61.3%
87.49 09/26 Lowndes Colquitt County 31 - 14 11.47 80.7%
87.25 08/29 North Gwinnett Colquitt County 21 - 7 6.30 68.7%
86.50 10/03 Valdosta Colquitt County 17 - 18 0.11 50.3%
85.65 08/15 Creekside Rome 48 - 28 14.30 85.6%
85.54 10/17 McEachern Hillgrove 35 - 14 9.28 76.1%
85.44 08/29 Carrollton Rome 28 - 21 16.73 89.0%
84.35 10/10 Gainesville Milton 28 - 16 6.70 69.8%