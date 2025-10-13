Major upsets across state shake up GHSA football region title races

Oglethorpe County and Statesboro won as 23-point underdogs in Week 9 of the high school football season, and Savannah ended a 40-game losing streak dating to 2021.

Here are some of the surprising and notable results from the weekend.

1. Oglethorpe County 28, Rabun County 19: Oglethorpe County, projected by the computer Maxwell Ratings as a 23-point underdog, picked up its first Region 8-A Division I victory and handed Rabun County its first loss of the season. Oglethorpe County had lost 43 straight games against top-10 opponents dating to 1994. Rabun County, ranked No. 5 in its class last week, fell out of a tie for first place and left Athens Academy and Elbert County as the region’s only unbeaten teams. Oglethorpe County is in fourth place.

2. Statesboro 28, Brunswick 21: Statesboro, a 23-point underdog, handed defending Region 1-5A champion Brunswick its first region loss, leaving Statesboro, Brunswick and Effingham County with one loss each at the top of the standings. Statesboro can win its first region title since 2011 with victories in its final three games, against Evans, South Effingham and Effingham County. Brunswick won region titles three of the past four seasons.

Oglethorpe County and Statesboro won as 23-point underdogs in Week 9 of the high school football season, and Savannah ended a 40-game losing streak dating to 2021.

Here are some of the surprising and notable results from the weekend.

1. Oglethorpe County 28, Rabun County 19: Oglethorpe County, projected by the computer Maxwell Ratings as a 23-point underdog, picked up its first Region 8-A Division I victory and handed Rabun County its first loss of the season. Oglethorpe County had lost 43 straight games against top-10 opponents dating to 1994. Rabun County, ranked No. 5 in its class last week, fell out of a tie for first place and left Athens Academy and Elbert County as the region’s only unbeaten teams. Oglethorpe County is in fourth place.