Kirby Smart provides Georgia injury update on Chauncey Bowens, Juan Gaston

“But we struggled to run the ball a little bit early. When those other guys got going, we went with those guys. But he should be fine. He should be ready to go this week.”

“It bothered him some,” Smart said. “It bothered him some last week, but it never got to the point he wasn’t going to be able to play. But he was as effective probably early. We weren’t effective. I don’t know that it was him.

Gunner Stockton led Georgia in rushing, finishing with 26 yards. Nate Frazier led Georgia in carries, finishing with 24 yards on his 10 attempts.

Georgia finished with only 79 rushing yards on the evening.

“It was not the running game that we’ve had in the past,” Smart said Saturday. “And theirs was, right? So, we showed them the stat that eight of the last 10 Auburn-Georgia games were won by the team that rushed the ball more. And that wasn’t the case tonight. I still think we’ve got a good running team, a good stop-the-run team. I think they had a really good plan. Some of their rushing yards were perimeter things, rockets we call them. And that hurt us. It wasn’t direct runs.”

Smart said that Juan Gaston is dealing with an ankle injury that forced him out of the game. Smart said Gaston will try and go at practice today.

“Yes, Juan, ankle, kinda reinjured, bothered,” Smart said. “He went back in. As I understand, he came back out and bothering him. He’s trying to go today. We’ll see where he’s at.”

On the offensive line, Monroe Freeling had been dealing with an ankle injury and did not start against Auburn. But he came in during Georgia’s third drive of the game and would go on to play the final 65 snaps of the game.

