Kickoff time announced for Syracuse at No. 12 Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King — pictured against Syracuse in 2023 — threw for one touchdown and ran for two more in the Yellow Jackets' 31-28 loss at Syracuse in September 2024. (Bob Andres/AJC 2023)

The matchup with the Orange will be Tech’s fifth game televised by either ESPN or ESPN2 (the network will announce Saturday which of the two will televise the game).

The Yellow Jackets will host Syracuse at noon Oct. 25 at Bobby Dodd Stadium, the ACC announced Monday. That will mark Tech’s fourth noon kickoff of the season.

No. 12 Georgia Tech’s next home game will be another early kickoff.

Tech and Syracuse will be meeting for the third season in a row and fourth time since 2020. The Orange have won two of three, including the 2024 matchup, 31-28 in Syracuse, New York.

The Orange have made only two previous trips to Bobby Dodd Stadium, losing 56-0 in 2013 and 31-22 in 2023.

Syracuse is 3-3 and 0-2 in the ACC after back-to-back losses to Duke and SMU, respectively. The Orange were outscored 69-21 in those two defeats. Coach Fran Brown's team hosts Pittsburgh on Saturday before coming to Atlanta.

Tech (6-0, 3-0 ACC) is at Duke at noon Saturday.