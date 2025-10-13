Georgia Tech Logo
Georgia Tech

Kickoff time announced for Syracuse at No. 12 Georgia Tech

Yellow Jackets host Orange on Oct. 25.
Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King — pictured against Syracuse in 2023 — threw for one touchdown and ran for two more in the Yellow Jackets' 31-28 loss at Syracuse in September 2024. (Bob Andres/AJC 2023)
Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King — pictured against Syracuse in 2023 — threw for one touchdown and ran for two more in the Yellow Jackets' 31-28 loss at Syracuse in September 2024. (Bob Andres/AJC 2023)
By
1 hour ago

No. 12 Georgia Tech’s next home game will be another early kickoff.

The Yellow Jackets will host Syracuse at noon Oct. 25 at Bobby Dodd Stadium, the ACC announced Monday. That will mark Tech’s fourth noon kickoff of the season.

The matchup with the Orange will be Tech’s fifth game televised by either ESPN or ESPN2 (the network will announce Saturday which of the two will televise the game).

RELATED
Georgia Tech up to 12 in AP Top 25

Tech and Syracuse will be meeting for the third season in a row and fourth time since 2020. The Orange have won two of three, including the 2024 matchup, 31-28 in Syracuse, New York.

The Orange have made only two previous trips to Bobby Dodd Stadium, losing 56-0 in 2013 and 31-22 in 2023.

Syracuse is 3-3 and 0-2 in the ACC after back-to-back losses to Duke and SMU, respectively. The Orange were outscored 69-21 in those two defeats. Coach Fran Brown’s team hosts Pittsburgh on Saturday before coming to Atlanta.

Tech (6-0, 3-0 ACC) is at Duke at noon Saturday.

About the Author

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

More Stories

The Latest

James Ramsey Press Conference

Georgia Tech baseball coach’s first contract covers 5 years

Former Georgia Tech golfer Christo Lamprecht earns PGA Tour card

Georgia Tech up to 12 in AP Top 25

Keep Reading

Everything you need to know about Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech up to 12 in AP Top 25

Everything you need to know about No. 16 Georgia Tech at Wake Forest

Featured

HBCU alumni: Arts, entertainment and sports

High Museum to showcase Amy Sherald’s uncensored retrospective next summer

Police, GBI investigating off-duty officer killing man near Buckhead bar

Monday madness guide: Falcons, Hawks to bring traffic to downtown Atlanta