Kickoff time announced for Syracuse at No. 12 Georgia Tech
Yellow Jackets host Orange on Oct. 25.
Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King — pictured against Syracuse in 2023 — threw for one touchdown and ran for two more in the Yellow Jackets' 31-28 loss at Syracuse in September 2024. (Bob Andres/AJC 2023)
Tech and Syracuse will be meeting for the third season in a row and fourth time since 2020. The Orange have won two of three, including the 2024 matchup, 31-28 in Syracuse, New York.
The Orange have made only two previous trips to Bobby Dodd Stadium, losing 56-0 in 2013 and 31-22 in 2023.
Syracuse is 3-3 and 0-2 in the ACC after back-to-back losses to Duke and SMU, respectively. The Orange were outscored 69-21 in those two defeats. Coach Fran Brown’s team hosts Pittsburgh on Saturday before coming to Atlanta.
