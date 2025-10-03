Kentucky concerns: Gunner Stockton, Georgia ‘tempo’ offense, Zachariah Branch

Stockton came up inches short on a third-and-3 from the Alabama 10-yard line, leading Bobo to trigger a “tempo” quick snap play on fourth down that was drawn up perfectly but failed when two freshmen offensive linemen failed to execute a block.
“All analytics would tell you to go for it, not that analytics is always right, because they’re certainly not, but you know ... the play was very close to going for a touchdown,” Stoops said. “I don’t want to get into specifics and coach their team, but I can promise you that Georgia’s, you know, hurting over that one because it’s very close to a walk-in.”
Stoops, no doubt, has studied how Bobo has utilized the up-tempo plays — “sequencing,” as Kirby Smart has called it — to put pressure on defenses to get lined up quickly and in proper position.
“There’s no doubt (tempo) presents problems,” Stoops said, noting that teams like Georgia, Kentucky and Alabama carry several defensive sets with built-in adjustments for each offensive set they might face.
“(Defenses) don’t always jive with unbalanced sets and different sets and unique formations that people could get into, (so) with tempo in general, it doesn’t always ... help the defense get their cleats in the ground and get prepared and pre-snap keys of the formation, back set and anticipate the plays that come out of those sets.”
Regardless of the formation or speed the Georgia operates with Saturday, Stoops has seen enough to know the Bulldogs will be looking to get the ball to wide receiver Zachariah Branch.
“He’s a big-time player, very much can hurt you,” Stoops said. “At any given moment, you could tell, they want to get him the football whether it be in the screen game or different opportunities.
“Very explosive player, along with (Colbie) Young … I feel like this group of wide receivers for them is maybe at a higher level.”
Mike is in his eighth season covering SEC and Georgia athletics for AJC-DawgNation and has 30 years of collegiate sports multimedia experience, 25 of them in the SEC including beat writer stops at Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee and now Georgia. Mike was named the National FWAA Beat Writer of the Year in January, 2018.
