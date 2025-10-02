Atlanta Hawks Johnson, Okongwu, Porzingis give Hawks variety of frontcourt combinations All but two Hawks players this year are at least 6-foot-5. Atlanta Hawks forwards Onyeka Okongwu and Jalen Johnson will be versatile pieces the Hawks can use with its taller roster this season. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The Hawks got bigger this summer. Naturally, the addition of 7-foot-3 center Kristaps Porzingis will bump the average height an inch or two. But the Hawks also added several players who stand taller than 6-5.

Last season, the Hawks had four players with heights of 6-4 or shorter. This season, the Hawks have only two players shorter than 6-5 in guards Trae Young (6-1) and Keaton Wallace (6-3). “We’re tall,” Hawks forward Jalen Johnson said. “I was just looking around when we were doing the huddle and stuff, and I’m like, ‘ … we’re pretty big.’ “We’re tall,” Hawks forward Jalen Johnson said. “I was just looking around when we were doing the huddle and stuff, and I’m like, ‘ … we’re pretty big.’ “You’ve got KP, who is like 7-5. We’ve got a lot of tall guys and lanky guys. We’re going to have a good chance to use that to our advantage this season — defensively, offensively — so I’m excited to play with this group.” RELATED Read more about the Hawks Along with that size, the Hawks have added players that they stress have versatility. With that flexibility, the Hawks can roll with some different combinations of lineups on a game-by-game basis.

At Hawks Media Day on Monday, coach Quin Snyder spoke about the confidence he has in using a mix of Johnson, Porzingis and Onyeka Okongwu. He added that those three playing in combination could be a strength for the team.

Of course, with Johnson, Hawks fans remember his ability to not only push the pace, but also finish around the rim. Plus the Hawks greatly benefited from his athletic ability and penchant for attacking the rim. With Porzingis, the Hawks have a player who can stretch the floor, working in the pick-and-pop with Young. Of course, Porzingis can attack the basket and take advantage of mismatches and his soft touch in the midrange. Okongwu has aggressively developed his outside shot, all while continuing to finish around the rim with touch. He has little hesitation to attack bigger centers, which allowed the Hawks to finish third in points in the paint last season. RELATED Quin Snyder: Hawks will need to be flexible, patient with new versatile roster But the Hawks don’t worry about what the varying combination of Johnson, Porzingis and Okongwu will net them. It’s about how they will be able to handle the defensive adjustment. “I think, it’s really our whole team kind of adjusting to that versatility, not just that those (Okongwu and Porzingis),” Snyder said. “But we’ve got a lot of guys that are multiple position players. I think the biggest thing is us to be able to defend with different lineups.”