How to watch No. 12 Georgia Tech at Duke: TV channel, streaming info

“There’s something about going on the road, too, that it’s extra motivating for us,” said Tech coach Brent Key, who is 9-8 in road games as Tech’s coach. “You have to be tight. Your bonds have to be strong. Those relationships players have with each other, you truly see if they are if they’re not right. When you go on the road, we love that. Hey, we’ve said it before, we said it last year: Here we are again, boys, us against the world.”

The Yellow Jackets are 2-for-2 this season away from Atlanta, beating Colorado 27-20 and Wake Forest 30-29 in overtime — both victories needing late-game heroics for Tech to remain unblemished.

Winning on the road is never easy, and No. 12 Georgia Tech should be well-versed in that lesson already as it heads into its third road test of the season when it plays at Duke at noon Saturday.

The Blue Devils (4-2, 3-0 ACC) are 18-4 in their past 22 home games. Second-year coach Manny Diaz has one of the ACC’s top offenses, which is led by quarterback Darian Mensah and two dangerous running backs in Nate Sheppard and Anderson Castle.

But Duke also has one of the league’s worst defenses in nearly every significant statistical category, which has to be concerning when preparing for Tech’s offense.

“It’s not just (Tech quarterback) Haynes King. What (Tech offensive coordinator) Buster Faulkner does pre-snap, the way that they dress up their plays that they run — and the one certainty is how they did it last week is not the way they’re going to present it to you this week,” Diaz said Monday. “Whether you’re a young linebacker or an older linebacker or a safety, it’s very jarring that what you practice against all week, you’re really not going to see. You might see the same play, but the presentation is different.

“You’re just trying to prepare them as good as you can to understand what their rules are. Again, if you’re beat before the snap, which we were often in the game a year ago in Atlanta, you really have no chance post-snap, so you have to win both of those matches.”

