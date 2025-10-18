Georgia Tech Logo
How to watch No. 12 Georgia Tech at Duke: TV channel, streaming info

The Yellow Jackets host ACC rival at noon Saturday.
Duke Blue Devils linebacker Cameron Bergeron tackles Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Jamal Haynes during the Georgia Tech vs. Duke game at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
By
56 minutes ago

Winning on the road is never easy, and No. 12 Georgia Tech should be well-versed in that lesson already as it heads into its third road test of the season when it plays at Duke at noon Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets are 2-for-2 this season away from Atlanta, beating Colorado 27-20 and Wake Forest 30-29 in overtime — both victories needing late-game heroics for Tech to remain unblemished.

“There’s something about going on the road, too, that it’s extra motivating for us,” said Tech coach Brent Key, who is 9-8 in road games as Tech’s coach. “You have to be tight. Your bonds have to be strong. Those relationships players have with each other, you truly see if they are if they’re not right. When you go on the road, we love that. Hey, we’ve said it before, we said it last year: Here we are again, boys, us against the world.”

The Blue Devils (4-2, 3-0 ACC) are 18-4 in their past 22 home games. Second-year coach Manny Diaz has one of the ACC’s top offenses, which is led by quarterback Darian Mensah and two dangerous running backs in Nate Sheppard and Anderson Castle.

But Duke also has one of the league’s worst defenses in nearly every significant statistical category, which has to be concerning when preparing for Tech’s offense.

“It’s not just (Tech quarterback) Haynes King. What (Tech offensive coordinator) Buster Faulkner does pre-snap, the way that they dress up their plays that they run — and the one certainty is how they did it last week is not the way they’re going to present it to you this week,” Diaz said Monday. “Whether you’re a young linebacker or an older linebacker or a safety, it’s very jarring that what you practice against all week, you’re really not going to see. You might see the same play, but the presentation is different.

“You’re just trying to prepare them as good as you can to understand what their rules are. Again, if you’re beat before the snap, which we were often in the game a year ago in Atlanta, you really have no chance post-snap, so you have to win both of those matches.”

Duke is coming off a bye week and then has another open date following the matchup with Tech.

Details of the No. 12 Georgia Tech-Duke game

When: Noon Saturday

Location: Wallace Wade Stadium (31,500 capacity), Durham, North Carolina

TV: ESPN

Streaming: WatchESPN

Broadcast crew: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Louis Riddick (analyst), Kris Budden (sideline)

Radio information for No. 12 Georgia Tech at Duke

Georgia Tech Sports Network

Announcers: Andy Demetra (play-by-play), Andrew Gardner (analyst) and Chris Mooneyham (sideline)

On-air time: 10 a.m.

Affiliates: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan in Atlanta

Satellite: SiriusXM 85 and 193; SiriusXM online 955

Streaming audio: Georgia Tech Gameday app, 680 The Fan app

Duke-No. 12 Georgia Tech weather forecast, series history

Weather: 68 degrees at kickoff, 0% chance of rain

Series history: Tech and Duke have played 91 previous times, with the Jackets winning 60% of those matchups. The series started in 1933, and the two programs separated by nearly 400 miles have squared off virtually every season since.

The Jackets won 10 consecutive from 2004-13 and currently are on a four-game win streak. The Blue Devils won five of six from 2014-19.

In the 2024 meeting at Bobby Dodd Stadium, running back Jamal Haynes ran for 128 yards on 19 carries, and quarterback Haynes King was 23-of-31 passing for 167 yards and two scores in a 24-14 Tech victory. The Devils were 3-for-11 on third downs and 1-for-2 in the red zone.

Tech last made the trip to Durham in 2021 and won 31-27 when Jeff Sims threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Adonicas Sanders with 51 seconds left.

