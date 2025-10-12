Atlanta Hawks Hawks’ offense clicks in second exhibition game against Grizzlies Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives with the ball while defended by Memphis Grizzlies guard Javon Small (10) in the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Nikki Boertman)

The Hawks wanted to execute on their takeaways from their first exhibition game. Against a Grizzlies team down All-Stars Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., as well as center Zach Edey, guard Scotty Pippen Jr. and forward Brandon Clarke, the Hawks showed some of the growth of their chemistry over the last week.

The Hawks found the right offensive flow, building up to lead the Grizzlies by as many as 17 points by the time their key rotational players exited the matchup. Their movement without ball, got them their best looks, including a layup down the lane from Trae Young after he cut to the basket after a missed 3. The Hawks' reserves leaned on that off-ball movement into the fourth quarter, earning the team a 122-116 win. Quick Stats: Jalen Johnson finished the night with 20 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 24 minutes. Kristaps Porzingis had 13 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one block in 24 minutes. Young scored 11 points and had eight assists.

Here are some observations.

Key moment The Hawks and Grizzlies traded baskets for the first half of the first quarter before they stumbled upon a two-minute scoring drought. The two teams shot a combined 0-of-8 from the field, with a couple of missed free throws and three turnovers. But the Hawks snapped the skid and never looked back after a pair of back-to-back steals from Keaton Wallace. The Hawks guard knocked the ball away from Grizzlies rookie Cedric Coward with 3:41 to play in the first quarter, then found Johnson for a transition dunk. Wallace then scored a transition layup, one play later, after telegraphing a pass intended for Coward from Grizzlies’ John Konchar. It gave the Hawks the lead for good.

Highlight play The Hawks will look to take advantage of the versatile playmakers that they have on the roster. That offensive flexibility popped on Saturday, especially with the Hawks’ ability to make secondary passes. With 7:28 to play in the third quarter, Johnson found Porzingis off a hockey assist from Young. The Hawks star guard initially found Johnson with a bullet of a pass down the middle of the lane, but the Grizzlies sent a double to close off the eight-foot jumper. So, Johnson quickly lobbed it up for Porzingis, who cut backdoor, to finish the play.