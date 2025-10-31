Hawks Logo
Hawks exercise option on No. 1 overall pick

Zaccharie Risacher had a standout rookie season that included All-Rookie honors and multiple 30-point games.
Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10) drives against Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (19) during the second half in the home opener at State Farm Arena, Thursday, October 22, 2025, in Atlanta. Toronto Raptors won 138-118 over Atlanta Hawks. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
23 minutes ago

INDIANAPOLIS — The Hawks announced Thursday that they exercised the third-year contract option for forward Zaccharie Risacher.

The 20-year-old had a strong rookie campaign that included an All-Rookie First Team selection. He became 10th player in franchise history to earn a spot on the All-Rookie First Team.

Last season, Risacher posted four games with 30 or more points, the most 30-point games by any rookie during the 2024-25 campaign. Three of Risacher’s four 30-point performances came against top-five teams in the East: No. 1 Cleveland (30 points, Jan. 30), No. 3 New York (33 points, Nov. 6), No. 5 Milwaukee (36 points, March 30).

He also is the only teenager in NBA history with multiple 30-point, zero-turnover games.

In 75 games (73 starts), Risacher averaged 12.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 24.6 minutes of action on 45.8% overall shooting and 35.5% shooting from deep.

He ranked top five among all rookies last season in total points, made field goals, three-pointers and free throws.

Risacher was also a two-time Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month (February and March), the only rookie in 2024-25 to win the award in back-to-back months.

Risacher returned to the Hawks starting lineup this season. In three games, so far, Risacher has averaged 8.7 points and 1.7 rebounds.

