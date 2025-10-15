Atlanta Hawks Hawks could give starters a run in final exhibition game ‘I think it could benefit us to let guys play minutes,’ says coach Quin Snyder. Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (right) dribbles the ball during the second half of a basketball game against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025, in Atlanta, at State Farm Arena. (Jason Allen/AJC)

The Hawks did not play their starters in their third exhibition game Monday. But that doesn’t mean that the starters are done with the exhibition season. The team has one more exhibition game — Thursday at home against the Rockets — before it opens the season in one week, hosting the Raptors at State Farm Arena.

Of course, the Hawks want to strike the right balance between keeping players healthy for the regular season, while also giving them a chance to maintain their conditioning. RELATED Hawks’ Asa Newell starts, capitalizes on opportunity in exhibition vs. Heat “We got a window between Houston and our first (regular-season) game (Oct. 22),” coach Quin Snyder said. “We played a number of our guys three quarters the other night. I think it could benefit us to let guys play minutes and get together and play. “I think conditioning becomes something that’s important, even though you have some time, different play in the games, seeing where we are with guys playing extended minutes or not, and seeing different combinations. So you always want to be mindful being healthy, and that’s there for sure. And pretty soon, you start playing.” The Hawks opened the exhibition season against the Rockets in Houston on Oct. 6. New Rockets forward Kevin Durant did not suit up for that, but the Hawks still had to navigate their two-big lineup.

The Rockets have deployed Alperen Şengün and Steven Adams together, and it has wreaked havoc on opponents.