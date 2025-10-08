Georgia’s Micah Morris ‘one of the best guards in the country’ despite injuries

Georgia offensive lineman Micah Morris blocks during the Bulldogss' game against Austin Peay on Sept. 6, 2025. He has come a long way from when he arrived at UGA from Camden County High School in Kingsland. (Jason Getz/AJC)

He’s a throwback to an era of the Georgia offensive line where it was among the best in the country and not scrutinized on a weekly basis. He’s been Georgia’s most consistent offensive lineman this season.

He’s a throwback to an era of the Georgia offensive line where it was among the best in the country and not scrutinized on a weekly basis. He’s been Georgia’s most consistent offensive lineman this season.

ATHENS — There’s no player who better represents the current state of Georgia’s offensive line than senior Micah Morris.

Morris is also the lone scholarship player remaining from the 2021 national championship team. He was a baby-faced freshman when Jamaree Salyer and Warren McClendon were clearing paths for Zamir White and James Cook.

“Micah doesn’t realize how much of a leader he is sometimes, but his word has so much pull,” Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie said. “And he’s earned that through the amount of years he’s been here and the hard work he’s put in this program and the growth he’s had.” “Micah doesn’t realize how much of a leader he is sometimes, but his word has so much pull,” Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie said. “And he’s earned that through the amount of years he’s been here and the hard work he’s put in this program and the growth he’s had.”

Morris has come a long way from when he arrived at Georgia from Camden County High School in Kingsland. He’s the only 2021 signee still playing for Georgia. The other three offensive line signees in that class were drafted.

And despite playing through hand, shoulder and hamstring injuries, Morris is playing some of his best football of his career.