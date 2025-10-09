Georgia Bulldogs Georgia updates injury status of offensive tackles Monroe Freeling, Earnest Greene Georgia might not have either starting offensive tackle when the Bulldogs travel to Auburn. Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) during Georgia’s game against Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA)

ATHENS — The plan this season was for Georgia to start Monroe Freeling at left tackle and Earnest Greene at right tackle. Injuries to both have prevented that from being the case. And for the first time all year, Georgia might not have either starting offensive tackle when the Bulldogs travel to Auburn.

Freeling was listed as questionable. He exited Georgia's win over Kentucky in the first quarter with an ankle injury. Freeling has started every game this season for Georgia. "Monroe's been able to do a little bit," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said on the Wednesday SEC Coaches teleconference. "He's been able to run and work out and do some things. But it's still going to be more like today, tomorrow. We find more out. He has been moving around on it and running on it and doing some on-air things. But obviously, the requirement it takes to be able to strain and play at this level, we got to find out if he's able to do that." In the event Freeling can't play, Georgia would turn to Bo Hughley at left tackle. Hughley filled in for Freeling last week.

Hughley does have starting experience, though it came at the right tackle position. Hughley started Georgia’s loss to Alabama at right tackle in place of the injured Greene.

As for how Greene is doing, he was also listed as questionable on the SEC’s availability report. Greene has not played since Georgia’s win over Tennessee on Sept. 13 as he continues to deal with a back injury. Greene has not taken a snap in the second half of a game this season. “Yeah, he’s running, moving around, been able to do some pass sets and do some indie stuff and just continues to get better,” Smart said of Greene on Wednesday. Georgia has started five different offensive line combinations in its first five games to start the season. If Freeling can’t go, that make it six for six. The Bulldogs are going to have their hands full trying to slow down an Auburn pass rush that is considered the strength of their defense.