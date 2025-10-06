Georgia ‘hopeful’ starting left tackle can play through ankle injury at Auburn

Now, Georgia is monitoring the status of Monroe Freeling after he suffered an ankle injury on the opening drive of Georgia’s win over Kentucky.

ATHENS — Georgia already was down one of its starting offensive tackles in Earnest Greene, as he continues to deal with a back injury.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided a further update on Greene and Freeling when speaking to reporters Monday.

"Earnest is working out with us this week and trying to recover," Smart said. "We'll see where he's at today. Monroe has an ankle (injury), but it's probably not as severe as we thought. He's not having any kind of surgery or anything. We're hopeful to get him back this week. We'll just have to wait and see. He's not going to do a whole lot today, but we think there's a chance he can go."

With Freeling out, Georgia moved Bo Hughley to left tackle. Georgia played Juan Gaston at right tackle, as he made his first start at the position against the Wildcats.

Gaston was not the only freshman to start Saturday, as Dontrell Glover started again at right guard.