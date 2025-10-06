Georgia ‘hopeful’ starting left tackle can play through ankle injury at Auburn

ATHENS — Georgia already was down one of its starting offensive tackles in Earnest Greene, as he continues to deal with a back injury.
Now, Georgia is monitoring the status of Monroe Freeling after he suffered an ankle injury on the opening drive of Georgia’s win over Kentucky.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided a further update on Greene and Freeling when speaking to reporters Monday.
“Earnest is working out with us this week and trying to recover,” Smart said. “We’ll see where he’s at today. Monroe has an ankle (injury), but it’s probably not as severe as we thought. He’s not having any kind of surgery or anything. We’re hopeful to get him back this week. We’ll just have to wait and see. He’s not going to do a whole lot today, but we think there’s a chance he can go.”
With Freeling out, Georgia moved Bo Hughley to left tackle. Georgia played Juan Gaston at right tackle, as he made his first start at the position against the Wildcats.
Gaston was not the only freshman to start Saturday, as Dontrell Glover started again at right guard.
Through five games, Georgia has started five different offensive line combinations. If Freeling cannot go against Auburn, that would make it six combinations in six games.
“I mean, they’re a mass unit. I mean, it’s tough sledding,” Smart said Saturday. “It’s the dangest thing I’ve ever seen with the offensive line in terms of, you know, never played with two freshmen, never played with five guys and having to roll guys. It’s been really tough.”
Georgia offensive lineman Micah Morris is dealing with shoulder and hamstring injuries, but he was able to start and finish the game Saturday.
The Bulldogs were without freshmen wide receivers Thomas Blackshear and Talyn Taylor. Taylor suffered an upper-body injury in practice last week that required surgery.
Defensive lineman Jordan Hall left the game Saturday, but Smart indicated after the game that he was fine. Hall missed time with leg injuries in 2024.
Smart added that Blackshear is dealing with a groin injury, while cornerback Daniel Harris has a hamstring injury.
Georgia’s game against Auburn is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. ET start on ABC. The SEC will put out an availability report Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and 90 minutes before kickoff.
Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.
