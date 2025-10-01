Georgia Tech picks venue for 2026 football game against Tennessee

Georgia Tech fans cheer during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, October 25, 2025 in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Matchup part of seven home games for the Yellow Jackets next season.

Tech and Tennessee announced in April a two-game series starting in 2026 in Atlanta and including a trip to Knoxville for the Yellow Jackets in 2027. The 2026 matchup could have been moved to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but instead will be a true home game for Tech.

“I think it’s the right decision for our fan base, I think it’s the right thing as we continue to build a program,” Georgia Tech athletic director Ryan Alpert told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I think as we continue to build up the fan base, I think it’s critically important.

“Based on the fan feedback and where things are from a programmatic standpoint, I felt like this decision to bring this one home was the right one.”